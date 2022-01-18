Partners Capital Continues Expansion of Senior Leadership with Five Promotions and Three New Senior Hires

BOSTON, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Partners Capital Investment Group announced the promotion of five senior executives, including three new Partners and two new Managing Directors, as well as three new senior hires. Partners Capital is a leading global Outsourced Investment Office with over $46B1 of client assets under management.

Partners Capital promotes: Adam Watson, Dominik Burckgard, Elizabeth Trotta, Adam Spence, Ryan Handler

In Asia, Adam Watson, Co-Head of Asia Pacific, was promoted to Partner. Adam joined Partners Capital initially in London in 2009 before relocating to Hong Kong in 2013 to help establish the firm's Asia presence. Adam later relocated to Singapore, where he is now based. Dominik Burckgard , Head of the Hong Kong office, was promoted to Managing Director. Dominik joined Partners Capital in 2018 and is responsible for Hong Kong client relationships and the Private Markets investment program across Asia Pacific.

In its New York Office, Partners Capital saw two promotions to Partner in Elizabeth Trotta and Adam Spence . Elizabeth joined the firm initially in the Boston office in 2009 before relocating to establish the New York office in 2014. Elizabeth oversees a number of the firm's largest US institutional and private clients. Adam joined Partners Capital in 2018 and heads the firm's Private Markets Co-Investment strategy.

On the Operations side, Ryan Handler , Head of Finance based in London, has been promoted to Managing Director. Ryan joined in 2014 and is responsible for global finance operations across the firm's seven offices.

"We are thrilled to promote these outstanding individuals to join the next generation of leaders at our firm," said Partners Capital CEO Arjun Raghavan. "Each has contributed to building our platform to deliver exceptional performance to our global clients."

In addition to the promotions, there were three recent Managing Director hires: Abhi Shah, Lenia Ascenso and John Beil.

Abhi Shah, Head of Strategy and Transformation, joined Partners Capital in November 2021. Based in the London office, he is responsible for the firm's global operational strategy. Prior to joining Partners Capital, Abhi worked in strategy and transformation roles at McKinsey, RBS Group and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Story continues

Lenia Ascenso, Chief Operating Officer of Investment Research, joined the Partners Capital Boston office in November 2021. Previously Lenia was a Partner and Head of Portfolio Services at NEPC where she oversaw operational functions including OCIO operations.

John Beil, Head of Private Equity and Real Estate, joined Partners Capital in January 2022 and is based in San Francisco. John was previously Managing Director of Private Equity at the University of California Investment Office where he oversaw a $12B private equity portfolio.

"We welcome these exceptionally talented professionals to our Partners Capital team and look forward to each individual's expertise and leadership contributing to our firm's rigorous institutional investment approach," said Partners Capital Chairman and Co-Founder Stan Miranda.

The promotions and new hires highlight the continued success of Partners Capital's global strategic development under its next generation of leadership.

About Partners Capital

Partners Capital was founded in 2001 as an independent Outsourced Investment Office (OCIO) to primarily serve sophisticated institutions and senior investment professionals in Europe, North America and Asia Pacific. The firm today manages in excess of $46B1 across asset classes and has 250 employees across its seven global offices. Additional information on Partners Capital may be found at http://www.partners-cap.com

1 As of 30 September 2021

Contact:

Nick Theccanat

Prosek Partners for Partners Capital

Pro-PartnersCapital@Prosek.com

SOURCE Partners Capital