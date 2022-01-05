U.S. markets open in 5 hours 23 minutes

HERE partners with Digital Charging Solutions to make electric vehicle charging a seamless experience

HERE
·4 min read

DCS & HERE

DCS &amp; HERE
DCS & HERE
DCS & HERE

  • HERE map to show electric vehicle charging points accessible using Digital Charging Solutions services, making it simple for automotive manufacturers to connect to one of the largest charging networks in the world.

CES 2022 – HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, and Digital Charging Solutions GmbH (DCS), the E-mobility service provider with one of the largest charging networks in the world, today announced their strategic collaboration to create a seamless experience for drivers of electric vehicles (EV).

DCS provides hassle-free access and simple payment solutions for charging an EV, relying on a network of more than 280,000 connectors in Europe and Japan. DCS is the provider behind many OEM charging services (e.g. BMW Charging, Mercedes Me Charge, Charge my Hyundai) and the fleet solution CHARGE NOW for BUSINESS.

HERE is the leading provider of location data, digital mapping and navigation technologies for the global automotive industry. The company’s EV products and services include HERE EV Charge Points and EV Routing. HERE EV Charge Points references 702 000 EV connectors including attributes such as location, station brand, real-time availability of charging equipment, connector information and pricing information. HERE EV Routing delivers the most optimal route while taking into account the topography, road geometry, real-time traffic information and traffic patterns when planning trips and estimating EV battery charge range. The service takes into account vehicles’ charging profile, energy consumption model, and can be adjusted to different driving styles, loads or weather conditions.

The collaboration between HERE and DCS will deliver global automakers with an end-to-end, seamless, in-car experience for EV drivers. DCS brings its expertise in the field of charging station access, charging session authentication, booking and provision of the respective payment and billing services, while HERE leverages its automotive-grade mapping, points of interest and routing capabilities. DCS services are planned to be integrated into the HERE SDK; and the integration within the consumer navigation application HERE WeGo is under consideration.
“Working very closely with almost every car manufacturer, our charging solutions are already integrated into the vehicles head unit of our customers. Together with HERE as leading mapping and navigation partner for car manufacturers, we see enormous potential to take the in-car charging experience to the next level. Using the enriched data, we can help drivers find a reliable charging station along the route which can be used with their charging service. Drivers will be able to search for the most reliable, the nearest or the most affordable charging station on their way,” said Jörg Reimann, CEO of Digital Charging Solutions GmbH.

“DCS and HERE have delivered white label solutions to the biggest automotive brands across the world. By bringing our technologies together, we intend to make finding, booking, using and paying for EV charging directly available from the vehicle navigation system or mobile companion application. We expect this partnership to make our EV Routing even more personalized. It is another important step on our journey to make EV driving a seamless end-to-end experience,” said Jørgen Behrens, Chief Product Officer at HERE Technologies.

Media Contacts

HERE Technologies
Adrianne Montgobert
+49 151 72 11 67 81
adrianne.montgobert@here.com

Digital Charging Solutions GmbH
Meret Ginten
+49 160-96748879
meret.ginten@digitalchargingsolutions.com


LHLK Agentur für Kommunikation GmbH
Eva Lakemper
dcs@lhlk.de

About HERE Technologies

HERE, the leading location data and technology platform, moves people, businesses and cities forward by harnessing the power of location. By leveraging our open platform, we empower our customers to achieve better outcomes - from helping a city manage its infrastructure or a business optimize its assets to guiding drivers to their destination safely. To learn more about HERE, please visit www.here.com and www.here.com.

About Digital Charging Solutions GmbH

Digital Charging Solutions GmbH (DCS) develops charging solutions for automobile manufacturers and fleet operators, making it one of the world’s most important drivers of the transition to electromobility. The full-service white label solutions of DCS allow car manufacturers and fleet operators to realize their electromobility strategies, because with integrated digital solutions, the company makes charging at charging stations easy, safe and comfortable. With more than 280,000 charging points in 30 markets and cross-border charging, Digital Charging Solutions GmbH offers access to the largest charging network in Europe. Since the beginning of 2019, Digital Charging Solutions GmbH has been part of the mobility joint venture between the BMW Group and Daimler AG. In October 2021 bp followed as third shareholder. CHARGE NOW is a service from DCS and part of this joint venture, which aims to strengthen sustainable mobility worldwide together with the other verticals REACH NOW, FREE NOW and SHARE NOW. To learn more about DCS, please visit: https://digitalchargingsolutions.com/web/dcs-global/about


