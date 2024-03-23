Partners Group Holding Full Year 2023 Earnings: Misses Expectations

Partners Group Holding (VTX:PGHN) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: CHF1.94b (up 4.1% from FY 2022).

Net income: CHF1.00b (flat on FY 2022).

Profit margin: 52% (down from 54% in FY 2022). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

EPS: CHF38.70 (down from CHF39.34 in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Partners Group Holding Revenues and Earnings Miss Expectations

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 6.3%. Earnings per share (EPS) also missed analyst estimates by 6.8%.

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the Private Equity segment contributing a total revenue of CHF1.17b (60% of total revenue). The most substantial expense, totaling CHF189.2m were related to Non-Operating costs. This indicates that a significant portion of the company's costs is related to non-core activities. Explore how PGHN's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 11% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 6.8% growth forecast for the Capital Markets industry in Switzerland.

Performance of the Swiss Capital Markets industry.

The company's shares are up 1.4% from a week ago.

Valuation

Partners Group Holding's financial results now indicate the company's shares could be facing some headwinds based on 6 important indicators. Click here to find out what a fair price for the stock might be and where analysts see the share price heading over the next year.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.