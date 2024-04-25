Partners Group Holding (VTX:PGHN) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

Partners Group Holding AG's (VTX:PGHN) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to CHF39.00 on 28th of May. This takes the dividend yield to 3.3%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Partners Group Holding's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Based on the last payment, the company wasn't making enough to cover what it was paying to shareholders. Without profits and cash flows increasing, it would be difficult for the company to continue paying the dividend at this level.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise by 56.1% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, our estimates say the payout ratio could reach 75% - on the higher side, but we wouldn't necessarily say this is unsustainable.

Partners Group Holding Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The annual payment during the last 10 years was CHF7.25 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was CHF39.00. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 18% a year over that time. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

There Isn't Much Room To Grow The Dividend

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Partners Group Holding has impressed us by growing EPS at 6.0% per year over the past five years. While EPS is growing at a decent rate, but future growth could be limited by the amount of earnings being paid out to shareholders.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Partners Group Holding will make a great income stock. We can't deny that the payments have been very stable, but we are a little bit worried about the very high payout ratio. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for Partners Group Holding you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

