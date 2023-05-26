Partners Group Holding's (VTX:PGHN) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

The board of Partners Group Holding AG (VTX:PGHN) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of CHF37.00 on the 31st of May, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 4.4%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Partners Group Holding's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. At the time of the last dividend payment, Partners Group Holding was paying out a very large proportion of what it was earning and 99% of cash flows. Paying out such a high proportion of cash flows can expose the business to needing to cut the dividend if the business runs into some challenges.

EPS is set to grow by 42.9% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 78%, which is on the higher side, but certainly still feasible.

Partners Group Holding Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from CHF6.25 total annually to CHF37.00. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 19% a year over that time. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

Partners Group Holding Could Grow Its Dividend

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Partners Group Holding has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 6.5% per annum. Past earnings growth has been decent, but unless this is one of those rare businesses that can grow without additional capital investment or marketing spend, we'd generally expect the higher payout ratio to limit its future growth prospects.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. We can't deny that the payments have been very stable, but we are a little bit worried about the very high payout ratio. We don't think Partners Group Holding is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Partners Group Holding that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

