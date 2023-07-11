New Partnership Announcement With Apple Pushed Unity Software (U)

Artisan Partners, an investment management company, released its “Artisan Developing World Fund” second quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, the fund (Investor Class) returned 1.91% compared to 0.90% for the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The fund has returned 88.68% cumulatively since June 30, 2015, compared to a 23.33% return for the benchmark. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Artisan Developing World Fund highlighted stocks like Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the second quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) is a platform that provides real-time 3D development tools and services. On July 10, 2023, Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) stock closed at $39.96 per share. One-month return of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) was 3.58%, and its shares gained 0.50% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) has a market capitalization of $ 15.131 billion.

Artisan Developing World Fund made the following comment about Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in its second quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Top contributors to performance for the quarter included 3D design company Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U). Unity rebounded after announcing a partnership with Apple on the Vision Pro virtual reality headset and new AI features and a marketplace for the Unity ecosystem, though its digital ad business continues to struggle."

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 24 hedge fund portfolios held Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) at the end of first quarter which was 23 in the previous quarter.

