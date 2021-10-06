Partnership between INSTANDA and omni:us set to automate claim handling and enhance underwriting processes

Integrating omni:us capabilities into the INSTANDA platform will provide intelligent workflows Deep Learning and Machine Learning automated workflows.

Minneapolis, MN, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloud-native insurance solution provider INSTANDA is partnering with AIaaS (Artificial Intelligence as a Service) supplier omni:us to further innovate the P&C industry. The collaboration will integrate AI functionalities from omni:us into INSTANDA’s SaaS-based platform, empowering users to ingest high volumes of documents by gathering relevant information and data to improve customer experience, shorten quoting times, and quickly make decisions.

omni:us believes in the value of automation. Its digital capabilities leverage existing workflows and architecture to manage internal processes accurately, timely and efficiently, enabling process automation along the insurance value chain. Its integration automates the process of finding the right information and transmitting that information to the correct system or human, enabling insurers to make accurate and rapid decisions. Through a collaboration with omni:us, users of INSTANDA’s platform will be able to extract even more value. The addition of omni:us functionalities simplifies the underwriting process and the digital customer experience, streamlining workflows and vastly improving data quality.

Greg Murphy, VP for North America at INSTANDA, believes strongly in the positive ramifications of the partnership. “Combining the expertise in system environments that INSTANDA offers with the actionable data insights provided by omni:us is a powerful combination,” he says. “In an industry where speed to market is a growing priority, INSTANDA and omni:us deliver the agility and accuracy needed to succeed.”

The value of the partnership is also felt by Debbie Wilson, Chief Operating Officer for North America at INSTANDA. “We at INSTANDA are passionate about the added value automation can bring to insurance carriers and MGAs, and omni:us shares this attitude,” she says. “AI-powered decisions and recommendations provide a faster and more precise service, benefiting every single person on the insurance chain, right down to the end customer.”

“omni:us is excited to announce our partnership with INSTANDA. Through our partnership, we are revolutionizing the way insurers achieve robust underwriting data and process workflows,” shares Sofie Quidenus-Wahlforss, CEO and Founder at omni:us. “As insurers continue to move away from manual processes, it is imperative that they take advantage of AI-powered automation to improve underwriting distribution, claims management, customer experience, and employee satisfaction.”

About INSTANDA

Insurance is complex, but it does not have to be difficult. INSTANDA offers carriers and MGAs the possibility to break away from traditional ‘systems heavy’ product introductions. By rewriting the narrative on how to build, implement, and service products, INSTANDA’s Software-as-a-Service based digital insurance management platform is empowering insurers to thrive in a new generation of insurance. By putting control in the hands of insurers, creating customized products with speed and ease can now become the norm.

Headquartered in the UK, with offices across North America, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, INSTANDA has helped over 60 clients create over 2,800 insurance products across 13 countries. Join the INSTANDA movement and visit https://instanda.com/us/ for more information.

About omni:us

omni:us is an Artificial Intelligence as a Service (AIaaS) provider for cognitive claims management, designed to extend our customer’s investment in their claims systems. Our enterprise platform enables claims and underwriting operations to be more productive and efficient, resulting in increased customer satisfaction while reducing costs. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany, with offices in Boston, Massachusetts, and London.

