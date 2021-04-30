U.S. markets open in 8 hours 9 minutes

New Partnership Delivers Dentists With Millions in Unclaimed Stimulus Money

ClearSmile Network
·3 min read

The ClearSmileNetwork is proud to announce their partnership with a national CPA firm helping dental practice owners to maximize their employee retention credits that may otherwise go unclaimed.

Austin, TX, United States, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Despite the recent expansion of stimulus relief dollars available to dental practice owners, early surveys suggest thousands of dental practices have no plans to claim refund checks of up to $33,000 per employee.

The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 was signed into law by President Biden on March 11, 2021, and ushered in a great expansion of the Employee Retention Tax Credits first introduced by the CARES Act in April 2020.

Previously, employers were forced to choose between forgivable loans through the Payroll Protection Program (PPP) or Employee Retention Tax Credits (ERTC) claimed through employment tax filings with the Internal Revenue Service.

With the sweeping legislation, employers can now receive PPP loans and also claim ERTC refunds.

However, the complexity of the ERTC computation and the need for sufficient audit documentation has kept many practice owners from pursuing these refund checks.

The ClearSmileNetwork is proud to support practice owners through its recent partnership with JWC ERTC Advisory CPA, a national CPA firm specializing in maximizing these employee retention credits.

“Practice owners keep telling us they don’t qualify because they took PPP funds, but that’s simply not true anymore. That was true in 2020, but is no longer the case in 2021,” said Jace Campbell, founder of JWC Employee Retention Tax Credit Advisory CPA, LLC. “We’re excited to partner with the ClearSmileNetwork to get more cash back to these practice owners who sacrificed so much this past year while keeping their employees paid. And just as importantly, to support them as a key industry in this economic recovery.”

The maximum claim per employee in 2020 continues to be $5,000, but has been expanded to $7,000 per quarter in 2021, which could accumulate to $33,000 per employee over the entire two year period.

The legislation disallows the employers to pay employees with PPP funds and to then claim those same dollars as qualifying wages under the ERTC tax code. Luckily, with a sound methodology and attention to detail, this issue can often be avoided.

“It has become evident as to why most payroll services are steering clear of this. To maximize the refund you’ve got to allocate PPP dollars and ERTC claims on a per-employee basis every day,” explained Mr. Campbell. “We’re documenting how certain hours of the day are paid with PPP money and other hours of the day are included in qualifying ERTC wages.”

For employers executing this exercise themselves, it should be noted that qualifying wages are defined differently by the Payroll Protection Program (administered by the Small Business Administration) and the ERTC rules (as defined by the Internal Revenue Service).

Additionally, the expanded legislation introduced new eligibility for practices with more than 100 employees, which could benefit smaller DSO’s who aggregate under IRS aggregation rules.

Bankers who were previously incentivized to originate PPP loans don’t have any connection with this program supported by the Internal Revenue Service.

Outsourced payroll service providers generally don’t have the bandwidth to become experts in this new legislation and develop the supporting audit documentation. Furthermore, most of these third-party professional organizations do not have the appetite for risk resulting from a rather complex tax credit.

While practice owners can certainly compute these credits and build the audit documentation on their own, the ClearSmileNetwork recommends their clients to work with JWC Advisory CPA. Not only are they solely focused on ERTC, which means the process is simple and quick for the practice owner, but they also work on contingent fees that don’t cost the practice owner anything out of pocket.

A list of frequently asked questions and an ERTC Calculator can be found online at https://DentalStimulus.com.

Website: https://clearsmilenetwork.com

CONTACT: Name: Sarah Ridgely Organization: ClearSmile Network Address: 1401 Lavaca Street Suite 203, Austin, TX 78701, United States Phone: +1-512-790-7880


  • What makes Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway ‘very distinctive in corporate America’: Management expert

    Georgetown University Law Professor Lawrence Cunningham told Yahoo Finance that the "Berkshire magic" stems from the decentralized, hands-off relationship between Buffett and the company's other stakeholders.

  • US Will Not Race China to Develop CBDC Says Fed Chairman Powell

    The U.S. is biding its time to see whether a CBDC was something that would be a "good thing for the people," Powell said Wednesday.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Near $53K After Major Drop as Ether Tops $2,800 for First Time

    Bitcoin’s dominance is less than half of the crypto market as assets like ether and binance coin captivate traders.

  • China's 2021 gold demand seen reverting to pre-pandemic levels - WGC official

    China's 2021 gold demand will see annual growth and will revert to pre-pandemic levels if there are no dramatic changes to the global economic and geo-political situation, a World Gold Council (WGC) official said on Thursday. "For China we had better first quarter growth even compared to 2019 ... If things are stable, we are sure China can stay in such a positive growth," said Wang Lixin, WGC managing director in China, adding that the jewellery and investment segments would drive China's gold demand.

  • The U.S. has already cancelled roughly $100 billion in student debt amid the pandemic

    Actions taken by the federal government will lead to roughly $100 billion in total student loan forgiveness between March 2020 and September 2021, according to Education Department (ED) data and analysis from experts.

  • Global Markets: Asian shares slip but economic optimism keeps world shares near record high

    Asian shares slipped on Friday but world stocks held near a record high after strong U.S. economic data and the Federal Reserve's commitment to continue supporting the economy fuelled investors' appetite for risk. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.5% with both Japan and China falling ahead of a long weekend. Japan's Nikkei fell 0.4% while China's CSI 300 lost 0.5% in early trade.

  • Novavax Vaccine Results Will Put 1,190% Stock Surge to Test

    (Bloomberg) -- The upcoming release of Novavax Inc.’s Covid-19 vaccine trial results may not only help provide additional pandemic relief across the globe, it could also validate investor support that buoyed the stock by 1,190% over the past year.The biotech firm said in March its shot could get cleared by the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use as early as May. To hit its May target, Novavax may need to submit data to the FDA within the next week or so. It may take regulators then several weeks to review the results and decide on whether to grant an authorization, based on timelines of previous U.S. Covid-19 vaccine clearances.If that materializes, the company will have the fourth Covid-19 vaccine in the U.S. in addition to shots from Pfizer Inc. with its German partner BioNTech SE, Moderna Inc. and Johnson & Johnson.Novavax representatives declined to comment on the upcoming results and timeline for the release of trial data.Novavax may have lost the race on vaccinating millions of Americans with more than 230 million doses administered stateside but a successful trial can still help developing nations like India and Brazil where shots are in high demand as infections hit record levels. U.S. President Joe Biden said Tuesday that upcoming vaccines, including one from Novavax, could be shared with other countries.Novavax’s shares skyrocketed last summer when it became one of the front-runners in the race to develop an inoculation against the coronavirus. But it has since trailed behind U.S. market leaders both on production and on a valuation standpoint.Moderna, which secured an emergency authorization in December, now trades at roughly four times Novavax’s market value of about $17.6 billion, while Germany’s BioNTech is worth $43 billion. CureVac N.V., another vaccine hopeful that’s also been buoyed by its ties to Tesla Inc., has a valuation of about $21 billion.Encouraging OutlookVaccine results outside of the U.S. have shown promise. In a 15,000 person U.K. trial, Novavax’s shot demonstrated 89.7% effectiveness in preventing symptoms of the disease. And with the rise of resistant variants, the bar for the upcoming North American trial has been set lower, where 80% effectiveness would be a “home run,” according to Sam Fazeli, a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst.“What’s very encouraging is the efficacy of 96.4% versus the previous versions of the virus and 86.3% against the U.K.-prevalent B.1.1.7 variant -- 57% of infections in the trial. There were five cases of severe Covid-19 in the final analysis, suggesting the vaccine has 100% efficacy similar to other vaccines being rolled out, which is not surprising given its success against milder disease,” Fazeli said.Novavax fell 2.8% to $237.53 on Thursday, after closing at a high of $319.93 in early February. The shares had six buy ratings, one hold and zero sell recommendations among analysts tracked by Bloomberg.Expectations for further gains in the stock has added pressure on short sellers who have more than $1.1 billion worth of outstanding bets against the company as of April 29, according to S3 Partners data. So far this year Novavax short sellers have lost more than $800 million, according to Ihor Dusaniwsky, S3’s managing director of predictive analytics.“Price strength will probably force even more shorts out of their positions,” Dusaniwsky said in an interview.(Updates with closing share price moves throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold Price Prediction – Prices Rise as the Dollar Drops Following Fed Decision

    The Fed kept rates unchanged

  • China Reins In Tech Giants’ Finance Arms After Hobbling Ant

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese regulators imposed wide-ranging restrictions on the fast-growing financial divisions of 13 companies including Tencent Holdings Ltd. and ByteDance Ltd., leveling many of the same curbs employed against Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. in a crackdown on the tech sector.Units of JD.com Inc., Meituan and Didi Chuxing were also among firms summoned to a meeting with several watchdogs including the central bank, which spelled out a raft of requirements including stricter compliance when listing abroad and curbs on information monopolies and the gathering of personal data. Companies must restructure their financial wings into holding companies as part of a broad effort to subject themselves to more rigorous supervision, and sever “improper links” between their existing payments services and financial products, according to a joint statement Thursday from the central bank, banking and insurance regulator, securities watchdog and the forex overseer.Shares in Tencent, Meituan and JD fell between 1% and 3% early Friday in Hong Kong. Representatives for Tencent, ByteDance, JD, Meituan and Didi didn’t respond to requests for comment.China has waged a campaign to rein in its internet titans as the government grew increasingly concerned over their growing influence over every aspect of Chinese life as well as the vast amounts of data they’ve amassed through providing services like online shopping, chatting and ride-hailing. The crackdown has already forced Ma’s Ant to scrap its initial public offering while regulators have levied a record fine against affiliate Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.What Is Behind China’s Crackdown on Its Tech Giants: QuickTake“Nobody can escape the tough regulatory crackdown on fintech,” said Zhang Xiaoxi, a Beijing-based analyst at Gavekal Dragonomics. “While the requirements are broadly in line with those imposed on Ant, those who are considering listing need to wait till they rectify all the problems.”Analysts Cautious After Beijing Summons Tech Titans: Street WrapIt’s unclear how long the companies have to enact changes, or how it would affect their core operations. Companies like Meituan, JD and Tencent rely on their payments operations to drive their core operations in e-commerce, gaming and social media. Some, like ByteDance and Didi, are said to be exploring overseas initial public offerings and the new regulations may impose a stricter oversight of the process.The firms were also ordered to break up their information monopoly and to conduct personal credit reporting services through licensed agencies. They should strengthen their capital structure and compliance, strictly implement regulatory requirements and step up consumer protection mechanisms, according to the statement. Baidu Inc., Trip.com Group Ltd. and Lufax Holding Ltd. were among others summoned to the meeting.Read more: Jack Ma’s Double-Whammy Marks End of China Tech’s Golden Age“Good days have gone,” wrote Shujin Chen, an analyst with Jefferies. “We reiterate that China has shifted from encouraging personal consumption lending to curbing rapid increases in residential leverage.”The changes will likely hit profits and growth on several fronts, the analyst wrote. They’ll have to set up holding companies, which will require more capital; their payment and shopping apps will have to cut links with other financial products; and fintech firms will find it more difficult to get listed, including overseas and secondary listings.“Regulators will keep close communication with platforms and check on their rectification progress at an appropriate time,” the watchdog agencies said in their statement. “Those failing to rectify as requested or defying rules will face severe punishment.”Regulators have pledged to curb the “reckless push” of technology firms into finance and this month outlined an overhaul of Ant, which will drastically revamp its business and be supervised more like a bank. The overhaul meant Ant will have to cut off any improper linking of payments with other financial products including its Jiebei and Huabei lending services.Ant said it will fold those units into its consumer finance arm, apply for a license for personal credit reporting, and improve consumer data protection.Read more: Ant to Be Financial Holding Firm in Overhaul Forced by ChinaEarlier this year, China proposed measures to curb market concentration in online payments, which Ant and Tencent have transformed with their ubiquitous mobile apps that are used by a combined 1 billion people. The central bank said in draft rules that any non-bank payment company with half of the market in online transactions or two entities with a combined two-thirds share could be subject to antitrust probes.If a monopoly is confirmed, the central bank can suggest that the cabinet impose restrictive measures including breaking up the entity by its business type.(Updates with share action from the third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • World shares boosted by Fed guidance, Biden plan

    Global shares extended gains on Thursday, after the Federal Reserve said it was too early to consider rolling back emergency support for the economy and U.S. President Joe Biden proposed a $1.8 trillion stimulus package. Oil prices extended gains on Thursday as bullish forecasts for a demand recovery this summer offset concerns of rising COVID-19 cases in India, Japan and Brazil.

  • UPDATE 2-Emergent hopes to answer U.S. FDA on Baltimore plant within days

    Contract drugmaker Emergent BioSolutions Inc said on Thursday it hopes to respond to U.S. regulators within days on how to resolve the problems at its Baltimore plant, which have forced Johnson & Johnson to largely halt U.S. manufacturing of their COVID-19 vaccine. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration stopped J&J's vaccine production at the plant earlier this month while it investigates an error that led to millions of doses being ruined last month. Emergent had to toss a batch of the J&J vaccine in March after it became contaminated with part of AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine, which it was also making at the plant.

  • Biden cites left-leaning study that 55 of top U.S. companies paid no federal income taxes

    President Biden cited a study that said 55 major U.S. firms paid no federal income taxes last year. Is he right?

  • NatWest Starts to Reverse Covid Provisions as Earnings Beat

    (Bloomberg) -- NatWest Group Plc is the latest British bank to reverse some Covid-19 provisions and beat earnings forecasts in the first quarter as the economy surges out of the pandemic.The U.K.’s biggest corporate lender posted an operating profit before tax of 946 million pounds ($1.3 billion) for the first three months of the year, 82% higher than a year ago as mortgage demand stayed high and commercial borrowers got help from the state.“It’s very early days. We are still coming out of the lockdown,” Chief Executive Officer Alison Rose told reporters on Thursday. “There are reasons for optimism with the vaccine programs progressing at pace and restrictions being eased.”The Edinburgh-based lender released a net 102 million pounds that was set aside to cover souring loans, defying analysts’ predictions that it would make further provisions. However, it took more cautious measures than rival Lloyds Banking Group Plc, which also beat forecasts and released provisions on Wednesday. HSBC Holdings Plc has also started to claw back the provisions it made in the early stages of the pandemic.Shares dropped as much as 4.3% in London trading, having more than doubled from a trough in September. Costs were “heavier” than expected, in part due to the ongoing restructuring of NatWest Markets, according to analysts at Citigroup Inc.“The key challenge for NatWest is generating revenue performance and that challenge is very evident in the numbers today,” said Edward Firth, analyst at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. “We see these results as disappointing, particularly in the context of Lloyds.”Early DaysUnlike some of its rivals, NatWest also refrained from upgrading its economic forecasts to reflect signs of resilience as the third national lockdown draws to a close. Rose said there were “positive signs” on U.K. growth and the bank will review its outlook later in the year.The British economy has bounced back faster than expected, even before the government started to unwind restrictions imposed in January to halt the spread of Covid. More than half the population is at least partly vaccinated and cases are at their lowest level in months, although officials have raised concerns that new variants could still jeopardize the return to normal life. NatWest has transformed one of its offices in Edinburgh into a vaccination center, the bank said on Thursday.To keep going through the pandemic, U.K. businesses took out 75 billion pounds in state-backed loans issued by banks including NatWest that will start to fall due this year. A recovery loan program designed to aid firms over the longer term had 3,000 applications in the first week, according to the bank’s presentation.Laundering HitThe bank also warned there could be “material adverse collateral consequences” from the money laundering charges pressed by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority in March, including “substantial costs” and further provisions. “We are very disappointed,” said Rose.NatWest is still part-owned by the government after one of the costliest bailouts of the financial crisis over a decade ago. In March, the U.K. government sold shares for the first time in almost three years to reduce its holding to 59.8%.(Adds detail on share fall, analyst reactions from fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Here’s how Warren Buffett’s top investments fared during the pandemic

    Plenty of Berkshire Hathaway's top 10 stock picks have been home runs during and prior to the pandemic.

  • Amazon Expects the Pandemic-Fueled Shopping Frenzy to Continue

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc., which benefited from a surge in online shopping during the pandemic, expects the trend to continue even as consumers get back to work and resume the vestiges of normal life.This time a year ago, Amazon Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos warned investors that the spread of Covid-19 was going to be costly, in new facilities to meet demand from homebound shoppers and precautions to keep its operations running safely. Amazon hired hundreds of thousands of workers and continued to open warehouses at a rate of one every 24 hours.Quarterly results released on Thursday show those big bets continue to pay off. The pandemic has supercharged the retailer’s business, enabling the Seattle-based company to more profitably deliver packages, cloud-computing services and streamed movies.First-quarter revenue jumped 44% to $108.5 billion and earnings were a record $15.79 a share, exceeding analysts’ estimates. For the quarter ending in June, Amazon projected sales between $110 billion and $116 billion, also better than Wall Street expected.“Fantastic quarter,” said Poonam Goyal, a senior analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. “Good all around and shows the staying power of changing consumer habits that will lean more toward digital.”The shares rose about 2.4% in extended trading. The stock has gained about 45% in the last 12 months.Amazon said Prime Day, the company’s shopping bonanza for members of its $119-a-year speedy shipping program, will take place in the second quarter. That may help the company’s spring results look rosier compared with a period in 2020 when many people were in the midst of lockdowns and shopping almost exclusively online.The company’s cloud-computing and advertising businesses, which generate fatter margins than the retail operation, are still growing rapidly. Sales at Amazon Web Services climbed 32% to $13.5 billion. The company’s Other segment, which is mostly ads, posted a 77% jump in revenue to $6.9 billion.Despite the strong results, Amazon prominently devoted long sections of its earnings release to all the good things the company says it’s doing for workers, small businesses and the planet.Amazon’s recent defeat of a union bent on organizing one of its warehouses amplified the perception that it treats hourly workers unfairly. Climate activists have accused the company of spewing pollution into the neighborhoods its trucks and vans pass through. And regulators and lawmakers are scrutinizing Amazon for what they deem anticompetitive behavior.This latest blowout quarter will remind the company’s critics of its growing power, said DA Davidson & Co. senior analyst Tom Forte, who called the regulatory risk for Amazon “significant.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Reflation Trades Look to Revive Amid Global Commodities Fervor

    (Bloomberg) -- The market’s reflationistas are getting a second wind, as a string of solid economic numbers and the prospect of more stimulus raise the chances of a revival in trades linked to rebounding growth and prices.A gauge of U.S. inflation expectations climbed to an eight-year high Tuesday, the Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index reached its highest since 2012 and Treasury yields saw gains across the curve.Reflation believers have warmed to reports showing soaring home prices and consumer confidence. They are also looking ahead to President Joe Biden’s pitch for a large social-spending package to Congress Wednesday and a renewed commitment from the Federal Reserve to allow inflation to run hot.“The inflation question will continually return to investors’ minds this year,” said Andy Wong, senior investment manager of the international multi-asset team at Pictet Asset Management in Hong Kong. “The U.S. household balance sheet is the healthiest it has been for years, and ‘excess savings meets disrupted supply chains’ means dislocation in supply and demand.”The reflation trade had hit a wall this month, with havens such as Treasuries rallying and cyclical shares underperforming as spikes in Covid-19 infection rates around the world forced renewed lockdowns in major economies. But the relentless rise in commodity prices has pushed inflation expectations out of their lull and some strategists expect the rally to continue.Goldman Says Commodities Will Power On as Oil Demand Leaps The sharp increases in the cost of materials are motivating companies such as Procter & Gamble Co. and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. to pass on costs to consumers -- moves that raise questions about the Fed’s assurances that any bump in inflation will be short-lived. The 10-year breakeven rate, a proxy for where investors see annual inflation rates over the next decade, topped 2.4% Tuesday -- the highest since April 2013.“There’s some skepticism there as to whether it is transitory, given the delays in supply chains and potentially some productive capacity destruction as a result of lockdowns,” said Anthony Doyle, global cross-asset investment specialist at Fidelity Investment Management in Sydney.Gundlach Says Fed Is Guessing That Inflation Will Be TransitoryStill, not everyone is ready to pile back into the reflation trades that gripped markets earlier this year. An MSCI Inc. gauge of global value shares -- which have high exposure to economic growth -- has lagged its more defensive growth counterpart by nearly 4 percentage points this month and has barely budged this week.BlackRock Inc. has turned neutral from overweight on U.S. inflation-linked bonds after the recent rebound in inflation expectations. The world’s largest asset manager has also cut its short positioning in Treasuries.BlackRock Cuts Inflation-Haven Bond Bet, Stays Bullish on StocksNevertheless, it’s harder to dismiss inflation risks given the positive surprises in recent economic reports.“All of the better data points to a higher-inflation narrative that the market is reflecting,” said Rob Daly, director of fixed income for Glenmede Investment Management in Philadelphia.(Updates throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ethereum hits a record: How much $1,000 would be worth today if you had invested earlier

    Growth of the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency is outpacing Bitcoin year to date.

  • Saudi in talks to sell 1% of Aramco, says crown prince

    Saudi Arabia's crown prince said in televised remarks on Tuesday that the kingdom was in discussions to sell 1% of state oil firm Saudi Aramco <2222.SE> to a leading global energy company. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said Aramco, the world's biggest oil company which listed on the Saudi bourse in late 2019, could sell further shares including to international investors within the next year or two. "There are talks now for the acquisition of a 1% stake by a leading global energy company in an important deal that would boost Aramco's sales in ... a major country," he said, without elaborating.

  • Asia Stocks, U.S. Futures Dip After S&P 500 High: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks retreated Friday as China’s antitrust crackdown weighed on technology firms, while U.S. equity futures fell after another record on Wall Street overnight. Treasuries and the dollar were steady.Hong Kong led regional losses and an Asia-Pacific stock gauge headed for its first drop in three days. Chinese regulators imposed wide-ranging restrictions on the financial divisions of 13 companies, including Tencent Holdings Ltd. and ByteDance Ltd., in a broadening effort to rein in the nation’s tech giants.China’s purchasing managers surveys pointed to slowing expansion in activity, which may have added to the downbeat mood.The U.S. earlier reported 6.4% annualized growth in the first quarter, helping to propel the S&P 500 to a new high. European, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts fell. Mixed earnings reports Thursday included disappointments for Ford Motor Co. and Twitter Inc., and gains for Facebook Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. Concerns about chip shortages erased an earnings-driven climb for Apple Inc.Equity markets may be ready for a pause after a month of gains. Investors are eyeing more support for the U.S. recovery after President Joe Biden unveiled a $1.8 trillion social package in addition to his infrastructure plans. And there’s no sign yet of the Federal Reserve withdrawing policy accommodation, with Chair Jerome Powell reasserting this week that he’s looking for more progress in the jobs market, and that inflation pressures are likely temporary.“All evidence still points to continued support from both fiscal and monetary policy against a backdrop of accelerating corporate earnings,” said Mark Haefele, UBS Global Wealth Management’s chief investment officer. “This reinforces our view that markets can advance further, with cyclical parts of the market -- such as financials, energy, and value stocks -- likely to benefit most from the global upswing.”Meanwhile, copper topped $10,000 a metric ton for the first time since 2011, nearing that year’s record high as the global recovery stokes demand and mines struggle to keep up. Crude oil dipped, trading just below $65 a barrel.Copper’s Surge Toward a Record High Hitting Chinese IndustryThese are some of the main moves in markets:StocksS&P 500 futures dipped 0.3% as of 6 a.m. in London. The benchmark index closed 0.7% higherNasdaq 100 contracts fell 0.4%, after the index rose 0.5%Japan’s Topix Index edged down 0.4%Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.5%Hang Seng Index slid 1.5%South Korea’s Kospi shed 0.9%Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index slipped 0.9%CurrenciesThe euro was little changed at $1.2117The British pound was at $1.3945The Japanese yen edged up 0.1% to 108.80 per dollarThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steadyBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.64%Australia’s 10-year yield rose about three basis points to 1.74%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude traded just below $65 a barrelGold dipped 0.2% to $1,768.95 an ounceFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 5 ways President Biden has affected your wallet during his first 100 days

    Experts say the president already has helped — or hurt — consumers in several ways.