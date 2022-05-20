U.S. markets close in 6 hours 21 minutes

Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey Recognizes Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey at the Angel of Hope Gala

Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey
·4 min read

PDFNJ 2022 Angel of Hope Gala

From left, PDFNJ Chairwoman and Gala Chair, Elaine PozyckiSanto Barravecchio, Vice President, Human Resources, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey; Steven Pozycki, PDFNJ Co-Gala Chair; and PDFNJ Executive Director Angelo Valente
From left, PDFNJ Chairwoman and Gala Chair, Elaine PozyckiSanto Barravecchio, Vice President, Human Resources, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey; Steven Pozycki, PDFNJ Co-Gala Chair; and PDFNJ Executive Director Angelo Valente

Jersey City, New Jersey, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: May 19, 2022

Contact: Natalie Golub, 973-382-4560, natalie@drugfreenj.org

       Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey Recognizes
Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey at the Angel of Hope Gala

JERSEY CITY — The Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey (PDFNJ) honored Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey with the Angel of Hope Award for its leadership in addressing New Jersey’s opioid epidemic at the Angel of Hope Gala held May 18.

For the past 25 years, PDFNJ has received the support of Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield in its mission to prevent substance use and addiction through prevention, education and awareness.

“Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey has been a leader in the fight against the opioid crisis taking so many lives,” said PDFNJ Chairwoman Elaine Pozycki. “It is a great honor to present Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey with the 2022 Angel of Hope Award as it has been a consistent supporter of the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey and has proved to be caring, dedicated, committed and passionate in its support of our organization’s mission.”

PDFNJ and Horizon’s philanthropic arm, The Horizon Foundation for New Jersey, have partnered on the Knock Out Opioid Abuse initiative, which is now in its third phase as it continues to adapt to the needs of New Jersey communities during this opioid crisis. To address its goal of increasing community education and awareness on the epidemic, the program has hosted more than 40 community events, both in-person and virtual, across all 21 New Jersey counties. The program has also boosted community awareness of the impact of the opioid epidemic through a massive awareness campaign, which could and can still be seen on buses, trains, billboards and other forms of media all over the state over the past several years.

“The word ‘hope’ is at the core of everything that the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey and Horizon seek to accomplish through our Knock Out Opioid Abuse signature initiative,” said Jonathan R. Pearson, Executive Director of The Horizon Foundation for New Jersey. “Whether it’s restoring hope for those living through recovery, or giving New Jersey hope in reversing the trends of overdose deaths among its residents, Horizon is committed to helping our neighbors through education, reducing stigma and outreach.”

“We are grateful for the unwavering support through the Knock Out Opioid Abuse grant, which has enabled PDFNJ to get out into communities across our state, to share vital information on the risks of prescription opioids and their link to fentanyl, while also helping communities to develop strategies and resources to address the crisis,” said Angelo Valente, PDFNJ’s executive director.

Through Horizon’s support, Knock Out Opioid Abuse has achieved the vital goal of educating our state’s prescribers on the risks of opioids and the importance of safe prescribing practices by providing a course that has been completed by hundreds of healthcare providers in the state. Just as importantly, New Jersey parents are better prepared to discuss the dangers of substance use with their children thanks to Horizon’s support of the 5th Grade Parent Alert. Now, in the third phase of Knock Out Opioid Abuse, Horizon, PDFNJ and the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association are working together to educate New Jersey youth athletes on the risks of opioids, the proper way to manage pain and injuries and the importance of addressing mental health.

Through all three phases of Knock Out Opioid Abuse, Horizon has been a leader in bringing the necessary attention to the opioid epidemic and highlighting stories of addiction and recovery in order to break down the stigma of the disease of addiction.

Elaine Pozycki, recipient of the 2017 Angel of Hope Award, and her husband, PDFNJ Trustee Steven J. Pozycki, chairman and chief executive officer of SJP Properties, Inc., served as gala chairs. SJP Properties served as dinner chair for the Mardi Gras-themed gala, which raised funds for PDFNJ’s substance use prevention programs.

Also honored at the gala was PDFNJ’s late founder and former chairman, Joseph (J.P.) Miele, who passed away in 2021. The Joseph (J.P.) Miele Lifetime Achievement Award was presented posthumously to Miele’s family in his honor.

Since its inception in 1992, the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey has been the leading statewide organization dedicated to preventing substance use by raising awareness and educating the residents of New Jersey through multimedia public service campaigns, as well school- and community-based programs.

###

Best known for its statewide substance use prevention advertising campaign, the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey is a private not-for-profit coalition of professionals from the communications, corporate and government communities whose collective mission is to reduce demand for illicit drugs in New Jersey through media communication. To date, more than $200 million in broadcast time and print space has been donated to the Partnership’s New Jersey campaign, making it the largest public service advertising campaign in New Jersey’s history. Since its inception, the Partnership has garnered 211 advertising and public relations awards from national, regional and statewide media organizations.

 

Attachment

CONTACT: Natalie Golub Partnership for a Drug-Free new Jersey 9733824560 natalie@drugfreenj.org


