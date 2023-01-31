U.S. markets close in 1 hour 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,057.83
    +40.06 (+1.00%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,933.46
    +216.37 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,543.84
    +150.03 (+1.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,923.71
    +37.99 (+2.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.12
    +1.22 (+1.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,946.00
    +6.80 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    +0.10 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0867
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5180
    -0.0330 (-0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2324
    -0.0030 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1970
    -0.1610 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,166.88
    +371.80 (+1.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    526.63
    +7.83 (+1.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,771.70
    -13.17 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,327.11
    -106.29 (-0.39%)
     

The Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey Warns Parents about the Dangers of Opioid Prescribing for Wisdom Tooth Removal in New PSA Campaig

Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey
·3 min read

Opioid Prescribing for Dental Procedures, the Widespread Increase of Fentanyl Laced Drugs & Teen Stress will be Highlighted in PDFNJ’s 2023 Messages.

PDFNJ 2023 Public Service Campaigns

PDFNJ 2023 Public Service Campaigns
PDFNJ 2023 Public Service Campaigns

Washington, D.C., Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  The Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey (PDFNJ) 2023 public service campaign is putting the focus on key issues facing New Jersey families— opioids, fentanyl and stress levels among teens that could lead to experimentation and substance use disorder.

The campaigns were unveiled today at the Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America (CADCA) 33rd Annual National Leadership Forum being held on January 31, 2023, in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) 19th Annual Prevention Day.

“The goal of the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey’s public service campaigns is to educate New Jersey residents about important topics that could be impacting their families,” said Angelo Valente, Executive Director of PDFNJ. “For the coming year, we wanted to focus on these urgent subjects to raise awareness and hopefully save lives.”

The Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey’s Public Service Campaign Images

The first of the public service announcements raises awareness of opioid alternatives to treat pain for wisdom tooth surgery.  Dentists prescribe one in ten opioids in the United States and are the highest percentage of prescribers to children between 10 to 19 years of age.  A study of 12thgrade students followed through age 23 suggested that the use of prescribed opioids before high school graduation is independently associated with a 33% increase in the risk of future opioid misuse after high school among patients with little drug experience and who disapprove of illegal drug use

Another issue being tackled by PDFNJ is the widespread rise of the deadly synthetic opioid, fentanyl.  It is the number one cause of overdose deaths in the United States. Fentanyl is powerful and is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine. Illegal street drugs containing fentanyl are on the rise and being produced as rainbow-colored pills targeted to teens.  Parents need to know that just a little bit of fentanyl is dangerous and experimentation is often deadly.

The third public service campaign is reaching the Spanish-speaking community to educate families about a growing mental health crisis among adolescents who are overly stressed and depressed, which can lead to experimentation with drugs and alcohol. A report released by the United States Surgeon General warned of a growing mental health crisis among young people and the American Academy of Pediatrics, declared a national emergency in children’s mental health. The PSA educates New Jersey families on measures they can take to ensure that these stressors don’t lead to substance abuse or misuse.

15 and: 30-second video public service announcements of the Wisdom Tooth campaign and the Fentanyl campaign PSAs, both produced by Concepts TV, can be viewed here.

All of PDFNJ’s public service announcements can be found on New Jersey Transit buses, trains, PATH trains, bus shelters and billboards throughout the state.

 

###

Best known for its statewide anti-drug advertising campaign, the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey is a private not-for-profit coalition of professionals from the communications, corporate and government communities whose collective mission is to reduce demand for illicit drugs in New Jersey through media communication. To date, more than $200 million in broadcast time and print space has been donated to the Partnership’s New Jersey campaign, making it the largest public service advertising campaign in New Jersey’s history. Since its inception, the Partnership has garnered 217 advertising and public relations awards from national, regional and statewide media organizations.

Attachment

CONTACT: Natalie Golub Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey 9733824560 natalie@drugfreenj.org


Recommended Stories

  • Married father of 7 claims he was fired from Google after rejecting advances of high-ranking female colleague

    Ryan Olohan was told there were "obviously too many white guys" on his management team.

  • 3 Things About CRISPR Therapeutics That Smart Investors Know

    It's easy to see why investors might assume that early-stage gene-editing companies like CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) are too inscrutable to approach. In fact, smart investors know (at least) three key things about this business, and you should too -- especially if you're considering purchasing shares sometime soon. CRISPR has a few partners, but its most important one by far is Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX).

  • MD gene therapy invented at Nationwide Children's could hit $4B annual sales if approved

    "A promise to translate brilliant science to life-altering, life-changing therapies – not at some distant vanishing point in the future," the CEO told investors. "Patients can actually benefit from that science now."

  • Moderna Scores A Win In RSV — But Its Shares Don't Reflect That

    The Food and Drug Administration granted Moderna's experimental RSV vaccine an expedited review, but Moderna stock dipped Monday.

  • Lawsuit accuses Google of firing exec after he rejected female boss's groping advances

    A former Google executive has sued the tech giant over claims that he was fired after allegedly being groped by a high-ranking female colleague at a company dinner. Ryan Olohan, a 48-year-old married father of seven from New Jersey, accused Google of firing him after he refused top executive Tiffany Miller’s alleged advances at a New York City restaurant in December 2019. The lawsuit, which seeks unspecified damages, has named both Google and Miller as defendants, accusing them of discrimination, retaliation and fostering a hostile work environment.

  • Lexaria Bioscience: Charting a Path to Commercial Success

    Lexaria Bioscience: Charting a Path to Commercial Success

  • Germantown's Precigen raises $75M to advance treatments for rare diseases

    The clinical-stage company is developing gene and cell therapies for cancers, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases.

  • 15 Largest Ophthalmology Companies in the World

    In this article, we will take a look at the 15 largest ophthalmology companies in the world. If you want to see more companies in this selection, go to the 5 Largest Ophthalmology Companies in the World. The ophthalmology industry encompasses the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of eye disorders and diseases. This includes medical and […]

  • Raising Chickens for Cheaper Eggs Gets Expensive Fast

    Grocery shoppers, frustrated by the record prices of a dozen eggs, are increasingly choosing to go right to the source by bringing chickens home. The price for a carton of eggs is up 60% year-over-year, according to the latest Consumer Price Index. Tractor Supply , the industry’s biggest seller, says it has more than doubled its live chicken business since 2018.

  • 29-year-old woman charged for posing as teen to enroll at New Jersey high school

    A 29-year-old woman has been charged for posing as a teenager to enroll at a public high school in New Jersey. Hyejeong Shin, a graduate of Rutgers University-New Brunswick, was charged on Jan. 24 with one count of providing a false government document with the intent to verify one’s identity or age, the New Brunswick Police Department stated in a news release on Wednesday. Shin allegedly submitted a fake birth certificate that indicated she was 15 years old to the New Brunswick Board of Education to enroll at New Brunswick High School.

  • VYNT: Predicting Drug Discovery

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:VYNT READ THE FULL VYNT RESEARCH REPORT We are initiating coverage of Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) assigning a valuation of $2.00 per share. Vyant is a drug discovery and development technology company that is focusing on neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative brain disorders. The company’s strategy for developing new therapies combines the application of

  • COVID-19 is a leading cause of death among US children and teens, study shows

    An analysis of mortality data shows that COVID-19 ranks as a leading cause of death among children and teens.

  • China continues to lead world in counterfeit and pirated products: USTR report

    The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative report on notorious markets for counterfeit and pirated goods found that China continued to lead the world in goods seized by CBP.

  • Biden administration plans to end COVID public health emergency in May

    The Biden administration on Monday announced that the COVID-19 public health emergency, which has been in place since January 2020, is set to end on May 11. “The COVID-19 national emergency and public health emergency (PHE) were declared by the Trump Administration in 2020. They are currently set to expire on March 1 and April…

  • Driver in California cliff crash that injured 4 is charged

    The driver of a car that plunged off a treacherous cliff in northern California, seriously injuring himself, his wife and their two young children, was charged Monday with attempted murder. Dharmesh A. Patel, 41, also faces enhancements for great bodily injury and domestic violence in the Jan. 2 crash, San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said in a statement. Witness statements from family and motorists, and video footage from the nearby Tom Lantos tunnels provided enough evidence to charge the father of two, Wagstaffe told the San Francisco Chronicle.

  • Family looking for 15-year-old missing in since Friday, foul play is suspected

    The search for a missing teenager in Ann Arbor is now entering its third day. 15-year-old Adriana Davidson never came home from school Friday and the details surrounding her disappearance have her family concerned about foul play. Adriana’s father John Davidson tells 7 Action News that he last heard from his daughter on Friday morning when got on Ann Arbor's Public Bus to go to Pioneer High School. When she didn’t return home and didn’t respond to any calls or texts, Davidson reached out to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department. "There's definitely some suspicious pieces to this," Derrick Jackson, director of community engagement at the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office said. Jackson says the Sheriff’s Office obtained public bus video and it shows that Adriana came to school Friday but left soon after. Friends say she wasn’t feeling well. The video then shows she came back to school around noon but never went inside. That is the last time anyone has reported seeing her.

  • People who posted Sam Bankman-Fried's bail should be named, U.S. judge rules

    A U.S. judge on Monday said the names of two people who helped guarantee bail for indicted FTX cryptocurrency exchange founder Sam Bankman-Fried should be made public, but put his ruling on hold pending an expected appeal. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan ruled in favor of several media outlets including Reuters that sought the names. The judge said that while the public had only a "weak" right to know who Bankman-Fried's guarantors were, it outweighed Bankman-Fried's arguments for confidentiality, including that the guarantors' safety could be imperiled.

  • Charcuterie Sausage Products Recalled From Walmart, Publix, and More Nationwide

    The recall is due to listeria concerns.

  • Focus on 5 healthier living habits for 2023 | Mark Mahoney

    By living a healthy lifestyle, you can help keep your blood pressure, cholesterol, and sugar normal and lower your risk for heart disease.

  • Appalling video exposed Memphis police brutally beating Tyre Nichols. But these 8 questions remain unanswered

    TYRE NICHOLS : Footage from Tyre Nichols’ brutal police beating was released to the public on Friday. But there are several questions that remain unanswered - including why Nichols was stopped in the first place, Rachel Sharp reports