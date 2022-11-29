U.S. markets close in 4 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,939.30
    -24.64 (-0.62%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,675.53
    -173.93 (-0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,948.76
    -100.74 (-0.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,841.36
    +10.39 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.41
    +1.17 (+1.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,767.00
    +11.70 (+0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    21.50
    +0.37 (+1.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0335
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7220
    +0.0190 (+0.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1966
    +0.0001 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.4390
    -0.4620 (-0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,375.03
    +277.04 (+1.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    386.63
    -2.09 (-0.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,528.39
    +54.37 (+0.73%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,027.84
    -134.99 (-0.48%)
     

Partnership for Education Advancement Announces Board of Trustees

·6 min read

Non-Profit Supporting HBCUs Welcomes Leaders in Education, Student Success, Government and Finance

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Partnership for Education Advancement (Ed Advancement), a non-profit focused on advancing socioeconomic mobility for students of color, first-generation, and low-income students by providing sustainable solutions that are operations and technology focused to minority serving institutions, including historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs), today announced its Board of Trustees.

Partnership for Education Advancement
Partnership for Education Advancement

"The Partnership for Education Advancement is pleased to welcome a diverse group of nationally-recognized leaders in education, student success and finance to our Board of Trustees," said James "Jim" Runcie, CEO and co-founder of Ed Advancement. "Their demonstrated commitment to supporting mission-focused institutions, like HBCUs[AR1] , in their mission to get more students of color to and through college, combined with their collective expertise on a vast scope of higher education issues will guide and enhance our work in innovative and transformative ways."

Members of the Ed Advancement Board of Trustees:

Hamilton "Tony" James, chair of the board, is co-founder of the Partnership for Education Advancement and chairman of Jefferson River Capital. He was previously executive vice chairman of The Blackstone Group, a global alternative asset manager and provider of financial advisory services. James transformed Blackstone from a private-equity shop into an investment giant with $731 billion in assets across numerous business lines. James is co-chairman of the Metropolitan Museum of Art and chairman of the finance committee at Mount Sinai Hospital System. He is also board chairman of retailer Costco Wholesale Corporation.

James "Jim" Runcie, is CEO and co-founder of the Partnership for Education Advancement. Prior to this role, he served for eight years in the U.S. Department of Education, seven as Chief Operating Officer, overseeing strategic and operational management of FSA (Federal Student Aid), which included regulatory oversight of Title IV postsecondary institutions, management of the student loan programs and portfolio, and the implementation of numerous higher education policy initiatives. While at FSA, Runcie helped to design and launch Project Success, which provides proactive aid and support to HBCUs and other minority-serving institutions to improve institutional performance and student outcomes. Previously, Runcie worked for 20 years in corporate finance, project and transaction management, and leadership with major domestic and international financial institutions including Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette, Bank of America, and UBS Investment Bank. He serves as a board member of ECMC, Class Acceleration Corp., Skillpointe Foundation, and various local community serving organizations. He is also an investment committee member of the College Board. Runcie is a first-generation high school and college graduate. He earned an M.B.A. with distinction from Harvard Business School and a B.A. in mathematics from College of the Holy Cross.

Arne Duncan is the managing partner at Emerson Collective, an organization dedicated to removing barriers so people can live to their full potential; he also leads Chicago CRED, a nonprofit trying to achieve a transformative reduction in gun violence in Chicago. From 2009-15, he served as U.S. Secretary of Education as part of the Obama Administration, and before that he was the chief executive officer of Chicago Public Schools. Secretary Duncan is a Distinguished Senior Fellow at the University of Chicago's Harris School of Public Policy, and Co-chairs The Knight Commission. He also serves on the boards of Ariel Investments, Communities in Schools, Eat, Learn, Play, Edmentum, Education Advancement, ESS, My Brother's Keeper Alliance, National Association of Basketball Coaches, RingCentral, and Schoolhouse. He graduated magna cum laude from Harvard University in 1987.

Dr. Beryl McEwen is provost emerita at North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University, the country's largest HBCU. She joined the faculty in 1992, serving in several roles during her tenure, including chair of the Department of Business Education, dean of the College of Business and Economics, and vice provost for strategic planning and institutional effectiveness. From 2017-18 she served as the interim provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs before being confirmed as the university's provost and executive vice chancellor. During her time as the vice provost, she oversaw North Carolina A&T's accreditation efforts and led the university's academic planning process. As the dean of the business school, she launched new M.B.A. and M.B.A. Online programs. In 2020, she was honored with the Association for Business Teaching and Research (ABTR) Leadership Award by the National Business Education Association (NBEA). McEwen holds a B.Ed. from the University of Technology, Jamaica, and an M.S. and Ph.D. from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale.

Garrett Moran was, until recently, chair of the Governor's Workforce Council in Connecticut after having served six years as the president of Year Up, a nonprofit organization that provides technical and life skills training to low-income high school graduates who are not employed or enrolled in an educational institution. Previously he served as the COO of Blackstone's Private Equity Group, as president of MMC Capital, and as vice chairman and co-head of the banking group at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. Garrett has served on several nonprofit boards, including 4CT, Middlebury College, The Posse Foundation, the Blackstone Foundation, the Connecticut Council for Education Reform and as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Brunswick School. He currently serves on the National Board of Directors for Year Up. Garrett received a BA from Middlebury College and an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Verdun S. Perry is the Global Head of Blackstone Strategic Partners ("Strategic Partners"), Blackstone's dedicated secondary fund manager, with over $66 billion of assets under management. Perry received a B.A. from Morehouse College, where he graduated magna cum laude and was elected Phi Beta Kappa, as well as an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School, where he was a Robert Toigo Foundation Fellow. He is a member of the Morehouse College Board of Trustees, where he serves on the Financial Sustainability Committee, and also serves on the boards of The Blackstone Charitable Foundation and Sponsors for Educational Opportunity (SEO). He founded Blackstone's Diverse Professionals Network ("DPN") in 2014 and chaired the network for its first six years. Perry was a member of the David Rockefeller Fellows Class of 2016. In 2021, he was selected as a Fellow of the fifth class of the Finance Leaders Fellowship Program and a member of the Aspen Global Leadership Network.

About the Partnership for Education Advancement:

Founded in 2018 by Tony James, chairman of Jefferson River Capital, and Jim Runcie, CEO of Ed Advancement and former COO of Federal Student Aid (FSA), Ed Advancement is a non-profit that works collaboratively with HBCUs in support of their mission to advance socioeconomic mobility for their students. By providing highly individualized, sustainable solutions, Ed Advancement helps partner institutions serve their students and meet strategic enrollment, graduation, and advancement goals.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/partnership-for-education-advancement-announces-board-of-trustees-301688970.html

SOURCE Partnership for Education Advancement

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Reasons Pfizer Stock Will Crush the Broader Market in 2023

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) is a 173-year-old company with a huge portfolio of products. This year, Pfizer has dropped about 16%, in line with the S&P 500. In fact, there are three reasons Pfizer stock could crush the broader market in 2023.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Amazon Stock Right Now

    The post-COVID slowdown hasn't been kind to Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and the stock is down 45% so far this year. While the company's e-commerce operations are experiencing weak growth and margins, Amazon is much more than just an online retailer. Amazon's third-quarter results were a mixed bag.

  • 4 Green Flags for Canoo's Future

    Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) has been one of the market's worst-performing electric vehicle stocks. Lastly, Canoo continued to burn cash as its liquidity dried up. Walmart also gained a warrant that gave it the option to buy more than a fifth of Canoo's outstanding shares at $2.15 per share.

  • Here's Why 2 of This Year's Worst-Performing Stocks Could Bounce Back in 2023

    If 2022 ended right now, it would be the worst year for the stock market since the financial system collapsed in the subprime mortgage crisis of 2008. As of this writing, the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 index is down 28% year to date, though that's a modest decline compared to many formerly high-flying companies that have shed 50% (or more) of their value in 2022. 2022 hasn't been a good year to be in the lending business, particularly for financial technology company Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST).

  • 10 Best Robinhood Stocks to Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 best Robinhood stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our discussion on the macroeconomic environment, go directly to the 5 Best Robinhood Stocks to Buy According To Hedge Funds. It has been a challenging year for investors as rising inflation and increasing […]

  • Why Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Slumped 23.5% on Monday

    What happened Shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ: AVXL), a clinical-stage biotech that specializes in therapies to treat neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases, fell by 23.5% on Monday.

  • It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years

    With a yield of 9.62%, the recently expired Series I bond was understandably popular. With interest rates rising, bond funds are down this year and banks continue to offer miserly rates on deposit accounts. So it's no wonder that a … Continue reading → The post It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Near 52-Week Lows, These Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks Look Like Bargains

    The stock market has been steadily heading lower for most of the year. Three dividend stocks that have taken a beating this year are 3M (NYSE: MMM), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and Verizon (NYSE: VZ). Shares of 3M have tumbled more than 25% this year.

  • Retirement Stock Portfolio: 11 Safe Energy Stocks to Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 11 safe energy stocks for a retirement stock portfolio. If you want to read about some more energy stocks, go directly to Retirement Stock Portfolio: 5 Safe Energy Stocks to Consider. The energy sector has been one of the best performers in the S&P 500 over the past few […]

  • 10 Best 5% Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will discuss the best dividend stocks according to hedge funds with over 5% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance over the years, and go directly to read 5 Best 5% Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The current stock market situation has […]

  • Will SoFi Be a Breakout Stock in 2023?

    Financial services are one of the world's largest industries, worth trillions of dollars. Financial technology companies like SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) are trying to do things differently and, as a result, are nipping at the heels of traditional banks. Here is why SoFi's stock could shine like a diamond in 2023.

  • Is Verizon's Nearly 7% Dividend Yield Safe?

    Verizon (NYSE: VZ) pays a strong dividend that attracts income investors. That said, those investors will want to know how sustainable the 5G company's nearly 7% dividend yield is for the long term. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Nov.

  • Scotiabank Announces Dividend on Outstanding Shares

    Scotiabank today announced a dividend on the outstanding shares of the Bank, payable January 27, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 4, 2023:

  • Is Meta Platforms Stock a Buy?

    Few companies in the history of the stock market have undergone as dramatic of an implosion as Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), the parent of Facebook and Instagram. In a little more than a year, Meta has gone from a fast-growing, highly profitable and dominant social media advertising machine to a business in the middle of a questionable pivot to the metaverse whose core social media enterprise is suddenly unraveling. With that sell-off comes a potential opportunity as Meta shares certainly look cheap according to conventional metrics.

  • These Are Warren Buffett's 12 Biggest Stock Mistakes This Year

    All these Berkshire Hathaway holdings are down more than 35% this year. Overall, Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is having a good year. If you're having a tough time in the market this year, know that Buffett is too.

  • AMC Networks Plans Layoffs as CEO Christina Spade Steps Down

    AMC Networks is planning large-scale layoffs, according to a staff memo from the entertainment company’s chairman, a sign of further disruption at a company that earlier Tuesday announced its chief executive had stepped down.

  • Generac Catches Another Downgrade. This Time Ford’s Electric F-150 Is to Blame.

    Jefferies analyst Saree Boroditsky downgraded shares of Generac to Sell from Hold. Her price target goes to $85 a share from $95.

  • Yield Curve Inversion Reaches New Extremes

    The 10-year Treasury is yielding less than the 2-year note by the largest amount since the 1980s. This unusual relationship between yields reflects investors’ bets on easing inflation and future rate cuts.

  • CrowdStrike Ahead of Earnings: Strike Now or Avoid the Crowd?

    Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike Holdings is scheduled to report their latest quarterly numbers to shareholders after the close of trading Tuesday. CRWD reached our $200 price target in August but then turned lower again. In the updated daily bar chart of CRWD, below, we can see that the shares have trended lower the past 12 months.

  • Stock Market Flat As It Awaits Powell Speech; This Stock Soars Nearly 20%

    This morning's modest gains did little to offset Monday's losses of about 1.5% in the major indexes.