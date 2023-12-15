Partnership puts aviation curricula into Pennsylvania schools

Dec. 15—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A new partnership aims to enhance educational opportunities for the next generation of pilots.

Aerium, a nonprofit for education and aviation workforce development, and the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association Foundation are set to "elevate Pennsylvania to new heights as a leader in implementing cutting-edge aviation education programs," the organizations said in a press release.

Aerium, is collaborating with the AOPA Foundation to introduce aviation curricula to school districts, Career and Technical Centers (CTCs), secondary and post-secondary institutions across the state of Pennsylvania.

School districts in the four-county region served by Appalachia Intermediate Unit 8, including Greater Johnstown School District, Westmont Hilltop and Richland School District, as well as Bishop McCort Catholic and schools under the umbrella of the Altoona-Johnstown Roman Catholic Diocese, are among the schools pioneering the curricula offerings.

Larry Nulton, chairman of Aerium, said the partnership with the AOPA Foundation is Aerium's next step toward providing "unparalleled aviation education."

"We believe that Pennsylvania will serve as a beacon for the nation in shaping the future of aviation education," Nulton said in a statement.

The curricula for educating the next generation of aviators has been designed by AOPA, which aims to protect and grow general aviation through public education, pilot training and advocacy to governmental agencies. The AOPA has offices in Frederick, Maryland, and Washington, D.C.

In addition to implementing the AOPA Foundation curricula, Aerium is working on developing funding mechanisms, training personnel and resources to offer training free of charge to students and schools.

Glenn Ponas, director of high school outreach for the AOPA Foundation, said the curricula will be put into action during the next school year.

"For the upcoming school year, this is the first time that Pennsylvania is leading the nation in new AOPA Foundation Curriculum applications, and it looks as though that trend will continue," Ponas said in a statement.

Story continues

Aerium is also in the process of becoming an Educational Improvement Organization under Pennsylvania's Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) program to supplement aviation education by providing additional resources and opportunities for students.

Anthony J. McCloskey, PennDOT's Bureau of Aviation director, emphasized importance of advancing aviation education in Pennsylvania.

"The collaboration between Aerium and the AOPA Foundation is a great step toward fostering a skilled workforce and promoting innovation in the sector," McCloskey said in a statement. "Efforts like this will create incredible opportunities for students and help the industry in the process."

Russ O'Reilly is a reporter for The Tribune- Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @RussellOReilly.