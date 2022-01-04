U.S. markets open in 1 hour 30 minutes

Party City Announces Participation in the 2022 ICR Conference

Party City Holdco Inc.
ELMSFORD, N.Y., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the 2022 ICR Conference, on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

A link to the live webcast will be available via the Company's web site, investor.partycity.com. Participants should log in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the event. An online replay will also be available following the event.

About Party City

Party City Holdco Inc. (PCHI) [NYSE: PRTY] is a global leader in the celebrations industry. A vertically integrated designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer, PCHI offers consumer party goods in more than 100 countries around the world.

PCHI operates multiple business divisions, including the Retail Division and the Consumer Products Division. On the retail side, Party City (partycity.com) is a leading omnichannel retailer in the celebrations category, operating more than 830 company-owned and franchise stores throughout North America. Halloween City (halloweencity.com) pop-up storefronts are also located throughout North America seasonally. Comprising the Consumer Products Group are design and manufacturing entities Amscan, an industry leader across multiple celebrations goods and costumes, and Anagram, a dominant player in balloons.

PCHI is headquartered in Elmsford, NY, with additional locations throughout the Americas and Asia.

CONTACT: Contact: ICR Farah Soi and Rachel Schacter 203-682-8200 InvestorRelations@partycity.com


