U.S. markets close in 2 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,953.32
    +18.94 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,750.27
    +273.81 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,030.41
    +25.79 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,813.73
    +17.07 (+0.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.16
    +2.14 (+3.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.00
    -18.70 (-1.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.42
    -0.30 (-1.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0530
    -0.0016 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5890
    +0.0220 (+0.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2260
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.6580
    +1.1080 (+0.81%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,013.49
    -165.77 (-0.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    398.70
    +2.04 (+0.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.97
    -30.66 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,842.33
    -58.68 (-0.21%)
     

Party City Creditors Hire Lawyers Ahead of Coupon Payment Deadlines

Rachel Butt
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Creditors of Party City Holdco Inc.’s Anagram business, which manufactures metallic balloons, have hired law firm Milbank amid talks with the company over its liquidity needs, according people with knowledge of the situation.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Meanwhile, a group of secured bondholders has tapped advisers at Lazard and Davis Polk & Wardwell, said the people, who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak publicly.

Party City has renewed discussions with creditors in recent days amid a dwindling cash pile and upcoming interest payments in January and February. The company also has a small slug of senior notes maturing in August 2023. It’s hired longstanding advisers at Moelis & Co. and Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison, Bloomberg previously reported.

Representatives at Party City, Milbank and Davis Polk didn’t immediately respond to requests seeking comment. Lazard declined to comment.

Party City had about $92 million of cash available under its asset-based credit lines as of the third quarter. That’s against nearly $1.8 billion of debt, which has veered deeper into distressed territory of late and been deemed unsustainable by S&P Global Ratings.

Its 8.75% first-lien notes due 2026 are trading at around 31 cents on the dollar, down from 38.25 cents on Dec. 1, according to Trace data.

LevFin Insights earlier reported about the debtholder group.

Known for its balloons and other festive supplies, Party City has been squeezed by a helium shortage, costly shipping and consumers wary of rising prices. Sales during the critical Halloween period disappointed investors.

Anagram’s sales are expected to take a hit in the near term as helium supplies remain tight, Party City Chief Executive Officer Brad Weston said during the company’s third-quarter earnings call last month. Party City split off the Anagram business to create financial breathing room in 2020.

Party City’s shares have tumbled around 92% so far this year to a recent low of 50 cents.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Colombia's central bank set for December rate hike, under pressure for more: Reuters poll

    Colombia's central bank is set to raise its key interest rate this week at its final meeting of the year and will be under pressure for another hike starting in 2023 as inflation expectations keep rising and economic growth remains at potential, a Reuters poll showed on Monday. In the poll, 13 out of 14 analysts said the central bank would raise benchmark interest rates by 100 basis points to 12% this month, while one projected a rise of half a percentage point to 11.5%. If the majority market forecast is met, interest rates could reach levels unseen since December 1999 and would have risen by 1,025 basis points since the beginning of the upward cycle in September last year.

  • Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan talks strategy for reducing headcount

    The bank had a little more than 213,000 employees as of Sept. 30, a nearly 4,000-person increase compared to the same time a year ago.

  • Amgen Delves Further Into Immune Therapies With Horizon Purchase

    (Bloomberg) -- Amgen Inc. agreed to buy Horizon Therapeutics Plc for about $27.8 billion in its biggest-ever acquisition, deepening its commitment to treatments for autoimmune, inflammatory and rare diseases.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety Head

  • 3 Beaten-Down Entertainment Stocks Poised for a Turnaround in 2023

    Stocks Like Caesars Entertainment (CZR), AMC Entertainment (AMC) and Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) are well poised to gain in 2023 owing to pent-up demand.

  • Ukraine Latest: G-7 Launches New Aid Platform to Steer Funding

    (Bloomberg) -- Group of Seven leaders launched a new platform to coordinate aid destined for Ukraine after they held a virtual meeting to discuss Ukraine’s immediate needs following Russian attacks on the country’s energy infrastructure.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on

  • An Investment in This REIT 5 Years Ago Would Pay A 38% Dividend Yield Today

    When income investors purchase a real estate investment trust (REIT), one of the things they hope is that the stock will perform well enough for the company to increase its quarterly dividend as the years go by, raising the investor’s annual yield. Usually, the dividend hikes are 3 to 5 cents per year, and investors are happy if they can get that on a steady basis. For example, a $1 dividend on a $25 stock that increases its dividend by 5 cents per year can turn a 4% yield into a 5% yield in abo

  • Americans expect waning inflation pressures, rising incomes over next year: NY Fed

    Americans said last month that they are expecting waning inflation pressures over the next few years even as they expect their incomes to perk up, the New York Fed said Monday in its latest Survey of Consumer Expectations. The New York Fed survey began in 2013. The one-year ahead expected inflation reading was also the lowest of the year.

  • Amgen’s $28.5 Billion Loan Is Among the Biggest M&A Deals in Two Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Amgen Inc. secured a $28.5 billion bridge loan to fund its purchase of Horizon Therapeutics Plc, joining ranks with Broadcom Inc. and AT&T Inc. in receiving some of the biggest debt commitments for mergers and acquisitions in nearly two years.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Mus

  • This Stock-Split Stock Sees Unstoppable Growth Ahead

    Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM) recently completed a unique stock split. Brookfield completed this split so that its investors would have direct exposure to its asset management business's dividend income and growth. CEO Bruce Flatt recently discussed the growth it has already locked up at a recent industry conference.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Two top-tier chipmakers stand out as screaming buys for the new year, while another widely held semiconductor stock is facing a mountain of headwinds.

  • Coupa stock soars on acquisition by private equity firm Thoma Bravo

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for Coupa following Thoma Bravo’s $8 billion acquisition.

  • Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras (PBR) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Petrobras (PBR) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • 1 Super Stock Down 91% You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) has pioneered a brand-new industry known as enterprise artificial intelligence (AI). It breaks down the technical and financial barriers to accessing AI for many industries that wouldn't normally be associated with the advanced technology. The company is currently transforming the economics of its business, which could result in supercharged sales growth over the next few years.

  • Clovis (CLVS) Files for Bankruptcy Amid Lack of Financial Aid

    Recent regulatory developments force Clovis (CLVS) to file for bankruptcy. The company inks a stalking horse agreement with Novartis for one of its pipeline candidates.

  • 5 Top Tech Stocks Under $20 per Share

    While some of these tech stocks were riding the tide and will never see new highs, others have been unfairly thrown out with the rest and could eventually comeback for a rebound. Bold investors can consider these tech stocks as speculative holdings in a diversified portfolio. Fintech company Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) uses artificial intelligence to determine creditworthiness instead of a traditional credit score.

  • Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Devon Energy (DVN) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Nio Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2023?

    Expansion in the European market hinges on Nio's ability to provide technologically advanced EVs at competitive prices.

  • 10 Best Cannabis Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article we present the list of the 10 Best Cannabis Stocks To Buy Now. Click to skip ahead and see the 5 Best Cannabis Stocks To Buy Now. Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC), The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG), and Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) are a few of the best companies to buy that have high exposure […]

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Snaps Up These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Needless to say, every investor is looking for big returns and while there are many routes to follow in trying to achieve that goal, tracking the moves made by Wall Street’s most successful investors is surely a good place to start. One investor sitting pretty near the top of the pile is Izzy Englander. Interested in the stock market from an early age, Englander was already trading stocks in high school. By 1989, he established the Millennium Management hedge fund with $35 million in seed money,

  • Better EV Stock: Canoo vs. Nikola

    Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) and Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) are both electric vehicle makers that went public by merging with special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) in 2020. Canoo's stock hit an all-time high of $22 per share in December 2020, but it now trades at about $1. Canoo produces electric delivery vehicles.