Party Time: Brokers Just Made Major Increases To Their Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Earnings Forecasts

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. The analysts greatly increased their revenue estimates, suggesting a stark improvement in business fundamentals. Investors have been pretty optimistic on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals too, with the stock up 26% to US$37.87 over the past week. We'll be curious to see if these new estimates convince the market to lift the stock price higher still.

Following the upgrade, the current consensus from Tarsus Pharmaceuticals' seven analysts is for revenues of US$82m in 2024 which - if met - would reflect a sizeable 370% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are expected to increase substantially, hitting US$4.45 per share. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$62m and losses of US$5.04 per share in 2024. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a sizeable increase to their revenue forecasts while also reducing the estimated loss as the business grows towards breakeven.

Check out our latest analysis for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals 13% to US$50.56 on the back of these upgrades.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 4x annualised revenue growth to the end of 2024 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 23% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 9.1% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that analysts reduced their loss per share estimates for this year, reflecting increased optimism around Tarsus Pharmaceuticals' prospects. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for this year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. Given that the consensus looks almost universally bullish, with a substantial increase to forecasts and a higher price target, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals could be worth investigating further.

Better yet, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is expected to break-even soon - within the next few years - according to analyst forecasts, which would be a momentous event for shareholders. For more information, you can click through to our free platform to learn more about these forecasts.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.