U.S. markets close in 2 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,105.71
    -3.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,504.46
    +230.31 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,097.81
    -124.09 (-1.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,794.48
    -8.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.62
    +4.95 (+6.54%)
     

  • Gold

    2,001.90
    +15.70 (+0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    24.01
    -0.15 (-0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0886
    +0.0039 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4320
    -0.0620 (-1.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2392
    +0.0060 (+0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4680
    -0.3290 (-0.25%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,986.89
    -130.98 (-0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    612.47
    +6.04 (+1.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,673.00
    +41.26 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,188.15
    +146.67 (+0.52%)
     

THE PAS 2023 MEETING FEATURES THE LATEST IN PEDIATRIC HEALTH RESEARCH TO ADDRESS TODAY'S MOST PRESSING ISSUES

PR Newswire
·3 min read

WASHINGTON, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of pediatric researchers, clinical care providers, and leaders in pediatric academics from across the globe will gather in Washington, D.C., April 27May 1 for the Pediatric Academic Societies (PAS) 2023 Meeting, the largest and most prestigious pediatric research meeting in the world. The meeting presents the latest in pediatric research with medical advances, innovative studies, and scientific breakthroughs.

Wanda Barfield, MD, MPH, FAAP
Wanda Barfield, MD, MPH, FAAP

This international gathering will be held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and is expected to draw more than 7,500 attendees from over 60 countries and features a robust academic lineup including over 3,000+ posters, 640+ oral abstracts, and 350+ sessions. Presentations cover issues of interest to generalists as well as topics critical to a wide array of specialty and sub-specialty areas. Attendees can track sessions, speakers, abstracts, topic areas, and more through the online program guide and PAS Meeting mobile app.

A variety of high-quality educational and career-developmental Pre-conference Programs will be held on Friday, April 28. PAS is focused on developing ways to improve collaboration, discovery, engagement, and networking at the PAS Meeting through "PAS Labs." This year's lab, Poster Gamification, allows attendees to scan QR codes on participating posters, answer questions, and earn points to be entered into raffles for prizes.

PAS will continue to build a program schedule around three Highlighted Themes. These themes are a continuation of the successful PAS 2022 Lab, a pilot test to encourage creative session submissions on broad themes of interest across the full spectrum of pediatric research and science. This year's theme are:

  • The Impact of Policies on Health and Research

  • Addressing and Overcoming Racism in Clinical Care and Research

  • Science is Real: Research, Misinformation, and Trust

"We're bringing together the best and brightest in pediatrics to discuss some of the most pressing issues facing the global health care community," said Judith Shaw, EdD, MPH, RN, FAAP, professor emeritus at the University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine and PAS program chair. "The conference is a reminder of the critical role of knowledge sharing and international cooperation in public health, which the COVID-19 pandemic made even more apparent."

The Opening General Session will take place on Friday, April 28, from 2 p.m.3:30 p.m. The keynote address will be delivered by Wanda Barfield, MD, MPH, FAAP, RADM USPHS (ret.), director of the Division of Reproductive Health within the National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Dr. Barfield leads national efforts to advance health and equity for women and infants through improved research and monitoring of health issues.

The opening general session will also include the presentation of the 2023 Joseph W. St. Geme, Jr. Leadership Award to Elena Fuentes-Afflick, MD, MPH. She's a nationally recognized expert in health disparities, with over two decades of research in perinatal epidemiology, and a tireless advocate for diversity in the pediatric workforce. Dr. Fuentes-Afflick has held multiple major leadership positions in the Federation of Pediatric Organizations and currently serves as the Vice Dean of the UCSF School of Medicine at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

PAS 2023 will again offer on-demand viewing in addition to in-person programming. A selection of scholarly sessions and oral abstracts will be livestreamed and recorded for all attendees to view through July 31, 2023. All oral abstracts will be available for on-demand viewing.

Registration:

PAS 2023 is grateful to its sponsors for their support. Platinum Sponsors include Children's National Hospital, Abbott, and Reckitt/Mead Johnson Nutrition.

About the Pediatric Academic Societies Meeting

The Pediatric Academic Societies (PAS) Meeting is the premier North American scholarly child health meeting. The PAS Meeting connects thousands of pediatricians and other health care providers worldwide. The PAS Meeting is produced through a partnership of four pediatric organizations that are leaders in the advancement of pediatric research and child advocacy: American Pediatric Society, Society for Pediatric Research, Academic Pediatric Association and American Academy of Pediatrics. For more information, please visit www.pas-meeting.org. Follow us on Twitter @PASMeeting and like us on Facebook PASMeeting.

Media contact: Nina Gabel, ngabel@messagepartnerspr.com

Elena Fuentes-Afflick, MD, MPH
Elena Fuentes-Afflick, MD, MPH
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-pas-2023-meeting-features-the-latest-in-pediatric-health-research-to-address-todays-most-pressing-issues-301788513.html

SOURCE Pediatric Academic Societies

Recommended Stories

  • The ‘King Kong’ of Weight-Loss Drugs Is Coming

    Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro could outpace Ozempic as the most powerful treatment on the market. To develop it, the drug company needed to overhaul long-held but failing practices.

  • FTC Rejects Illumina’s $7 Billion Deal for Cancer-Test Developer Grail

    The agency said the combination would hurt competition for cancer-detection tests while raising prices.

  • Apellis (APLS) Kindles Acquisition Interest Per Bloomberg

    Per a Bloomberg article, Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) is considering a possible buyout by larger pharma companies.

  • US Biotech Firm Apellis Is Said to Attract Takeover Interest

    (Bloomberg) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotech firm focused on rare diseases and ophthalmology, is drawing takeover interest from larger drugmakers, people with knowledge of the matter said.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaRussia Blames Ukraine as Suspect Held in War Blogger’s DeathOil Surges Most in a Year After OPEC+’s

  • Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Lowers Cut To Medicare Advantage Payments In 2024

    The U.S. government announced on Friday a lower-than-expected 1.1% average cut of 2024 reimbursement rates for health insurers. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced its phasing in payment changes for privatized Medicare plans over the next three years — and estimated that insurers would see an average 3.32% payment increase, or $13.8 billion, in 2024 compared to 2023 The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) said it expected total payments for next year to rise by 3.3%

  • EXCLUSIVE: Alzamend Neuro Starts Phase 1/2A Trial For Its Alzheimer's Immunotherapy Vaccine

    Alzamend Neuro Inc (NASDAQ: ALZN) has initiated a Phase 1/2A trial for its immunotherapy vaccine (ALZN002) to treat mild to moderate dementia of Alzheimer’s type. What Happened: The trial will assess the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of multiple ascending doses of ALZN002 compared with a placebo in 20-30 subjects with mild to moderate morbidity. The primary goal of this trial is to determine an appropriate dose of ALZN002 for a larger Phase 2B efficacy and safety trial, which Alzamend expec

  • Cancer Patients Choose Lifestyle Over More Aggressive Treatment

    When the 81-year-old retiree in Connecticut was diagnosed with breast cancer last year, she decided to have just part of her breast removed and skipped some treatment to keep her dance card full. More cancer patients are making decisions about their own care, informed by evidence that some people with breast and prostate cancer can choose less treatment without hurting survival. The shift is sparing them from side effects, even as it presents risks of some cancers progressing further than they would have after more aggressive care.

  • Older Weightlifters Need More Protein. How to Figure Out How Much.

    Seniors aren't as good at digesting protein, which helps in the repairment of muscles, as younger people.

  • Exclusive-US to build $300 million database to fuel Alzheimer's research

    The U.S. National Institute on Aging (NIA) is funding a 6-year, up to $300 million project to build a massive Alzheimer's research database that can track the health of Americans for decades and enable researchers to gain new insights on the brain-wasting disease. The NIA, part of the government's National Institutes of Health (NIH), aims to build a data platform capable of housing long-term health information on 70% to 90% of the U.S. population, officials told Reuters of the grant, which had not been previously reported. "Real-world data is what we need to make a lot of decisions about the effectiveness of medications and looking really at a much broader population than most clinical trials can cover," Dr. Nina Silverberg, director of the NIA's Alzheimer's Disease Research Centers program, said in an interview.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 9% Yield

    After a rough month from mid-February to mid-March, investors have reason for some positive sentiment in what’s been a highly volatile environment. Since hitting bottom on March 13, the S&P 500 has gained back 6.5%, and is back up to a 7.5% year-to-date gain. Increases have been even more impressive for the NASDAQ index, which rose 17% in Q1 – for its best quarterly performance since 2020. But not so fast, says JPMorgan asset management CIO Bob Michele, who takes a cautious view of the long-term

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Everyone invests with the goal of generating big returns but it’s easy to get distracted by all the short-term noise generated on Wall Street. The key to investing success, according to Raymond James CIO Larry Adam, is to follow a few simple rules. One is to realize past performance does not necessarily guarantee future success. “History has shown that no single asset class has been a consistent winner year after year,” says Adam, “just as no single asset class remains at the bottom.” Secondly,

  • Texas woman uses 'cash stuffing' and stimulus check to pay off nearly $80,000 in debt

    Before she started cash stuffing, Jasmine Taylor said she was tired of being in financial distress. She turned that success into 'Baddies and Budgets'

  • Western Digital Suffers Network Security Breach; Likely To Affect Operations As It Initiates Remedial Measures

    Om Monday, Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) updated on a network security incident involving some of its systems. On March 26, 2023, Western Digital identified a network security breach involving Western Digital's systems. An unauthorized third party accessed several of the company's systems in connection with the ongoing incident. Also Read: Dish Yet To Clarify On Ransomware Attack Two Weeks Ago, Likely To Impact Beyond 10M Customers With No Easy Path To Recovery Western Digital implemented r

  • Medical Properties (MPW) to Dispose of Healthscope Portfolio

    Medical Properties (MPW) enters an agreement with affiliates of HMC Capital to dispose of its Healthscope portfolio. The move is in line with its capital recycling strategy.

  • KFC, Other Chains Hunt for Elusive 4-Pound Chicken

    The growing popularity of crispy chicken sandwiches has left restaurants chasing a relatively rare bird: small chickens. Restaurant companies, including KFC and Chick-fil-A Inc., have come to prize chickens that weigh about 4 pounds, a slimmer bird than the big-breasted varieties that have come to dominate the U.S. chicken industry. “What happened was the chicken sandwich…it just became much tougher for us to find that small bird,” said Dan Shapiro, chief executive of food-service chain Krispy Krunchy Foods.

  • Apple Likely to Boost Its Dividend and Stock Buybacks Yet Again

    The iPhone maker has been increasing its dividend for the last 10 years—and slashing share count for the last five. Expect both to continue when Apple reports March-quarter earnings.

  • First Majestic (AG) Reveals 2022 Mineral Resource Update

    First Majestic (AG) announces the results of 2022 drilling activities and its Mineral Resource estimates.

  • Biden Has Limited Options to Respond to OPEC+’s Oil Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC+’s surprise move to cut 1 million barrels a day of oil production is poised to raise US fuel prices just as President Joe Biden is expected to launch his re-election campaign. He has a limited range of options with which to respond.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaRussia Blames Ukraine as Suspect Held in War

  • Brokers Suggest Investing in Nvidia (NVDA): Read This Before Placing a Bet

    Based on the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), Nvidia (NVDA) should be added to one's portfolio. Wall Street analysts' overly optimistic recommendations cast doubt on the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric. So, is the stock worth buying?

  • How Long Will $3 Million Last Me in Retirement?

    How long $3 million will last in retirement depends on your spending habits and investment returns. While your spending habits are largely under your control, some costs such as healthcare expenses are not perfectly predictable. Likewise, while you can probably … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $3 Million Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.