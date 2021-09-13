PAs join the call urging Canadians to get vaccinated and cease hospital protests

OTTAWA, Sept. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Physician Assistants' (PAs) and the interdisciplinary health care teams they are a part of have been working tirelessly throughout the pandemic to keep Canadians safe and healthy. Now that we are in the fourth wave of COVID-19, it remains critical that health care is unencumbered by distractions, which ultimately could risk the lives of patients. As such, PAs are joining the call to ask those protesting outside health care facilities to immediately stop. These protests hinder the health care system's ability to protect patients.

PAs also encourage all Canadians to follow COVID-19 safety protocols and get vaccinated. Evidence tells us that getting vaccinated is the most effective way to protect yourself and for Canada to overcome this pandemic. The risks of not getting vaccinated are severe and could result in not only contracting and transmitting COVID-19, but a delay in life-saving surgeries, and a delay to getting our economy rolling again.

PAs strongly encourage everyone to come together to overcome this pandemic, and to show health care professionals respect and compassion during these challenging times. Protesting vaccines at health care facilities is unproductive and harmful, especially to those who need potentially live saving health care.

PAs have been here for Canadians since well before the pandemic and are committed to serving Canadians during and after. We ask that all Canadians join us in our commitment to public health by doing their part in getting vaccinated and not interfering with the important work of health care professionals.

More Information

More information on the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines can be found here https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/diseases/2019-novel-coronavirus-infection/awareness-resources/know-vaccine.html and here https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/diseases/coronavirus-disease-covid-19/vaccines.html.

Credits

Thank you to the Canadian Pediatric Society, the Canadian Medical Association, and the Ontario Medical Association for prompting this call to action.

SOURCE Canadian Association of Physician Assistants

