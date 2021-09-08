Pasadena Public Works Director Ara Maloyan Joins Adept Urban as Director of Construction

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasadena-based Adept Urban hires Ara Maloyan as Director of Construction. Maloyan brings decades of high-level professional managerial experience from the Public Works field, as well as expert knowledge of major construction projects. His experience spans both public and private sectors with extensive work in civil engineering and municipal government as the Director of Public Works for two of LA County's largest cities – Long Beach and Pasadena. Additionally, Maloyan's record of public service includes Structural Engineering and Public Works projects in the cities of Los Angeles and Beverly Hills.

Maloyan was appointed as the Director of Public Works for the City of Pasadena after serving in Long Beach in the same capacity. Previously, he was City Engineer for the City of Beverly Hills, where he also held a variety of engineering positions for 23 years. Prior to City of Beverly Hills, Mr. Maloyan was employed five years for the City of Los Angeles Department of Public Works and Department of Building and Safety. During his 37 years in public and private sectors, he managed over $600 million dollars in a variety of construction projects, including municipal libraries, parks, reservoirs, community centers, remodeling of police and fire stations and paving of major thoroughfares. He possesses extensive experience in construction and refurbishment of utility systems. He is a licensed civil engineer in California and earned a certification in Construction Management from UCLA.

"I'm very excited to be part of Adept and to offer my decades of experience towards addressing the issues of the regional housing shortage. Adept has done great work in adaptive reuse projects, historic preservation, as well as ground-up construction, and I will work to ensure that we maintain and build upon this track record of excellence," stated Maloyan.

"I believe our strength comes from the people who make up our team. We hire people who come from diverse backgrounds and experiences but who are all linked by a common theme of helping build communities that people can call 'home'," said Patrick Chraghchian, president of Adept. "Ara has an outstanding record in public service and major projects, and he understands the challenges that both public agencies and private developers face. We welcome his leadership and experience to Adept."

Story continues

More information about Ara Maloyan and Adept Development is available at Adepturban.com.

Adept Development, Adept Architecture are dbas for American General Design, Inc, a real estate architecture and development company delivering mixed use building throughout Southern California. Adept Construction is a dba for Povac Investment, Inc and is a general contractor providing services for the Adept companies as well as third party clients.

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pasadena-public-works-director-ara-maloyan-joins-adept-urban-as-director-of-construction-301371565.html

SOURCE Adept Urban