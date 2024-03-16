Pasco neighbor sues landfill alleging water contamination, other violations

A 170-acre property in Hudson which operates a construction and demolition landfill, a recycling facility and a sand mine is facing legal action brought by a neighbor who alleges that the businesses have fouled the local water supply, trespassed and violated numerous other development rules.

DCH Timber Inc, which owns the 520 acres north of the property, claims in the lawsuit that those businesses have irreparably harmed the land. DCH’s property is currently timber land but is designated for future residential development. DCH is seeking damages of more than $50,000 and other relief, according to the lawsuit filed this week In Pasco County Circuit Court.

DCH states in the 27-page complaint that its property is unique and “the losses suffered by plaintiff cannot be adequately compensated with money damages.”

The suit was filed against Coastal Landfill Disposal, Cash Development and Eric Cash, who is the principal corporate party for the two companies. The complaint includes dozens of pages of exhibits including reports from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection which detail higher than acceptable levels of contaminants showing up in wells in the area. Water from the landfill site flows under the land of the neighbors, according to the complaint.

Coastal Landfill Disposal and related companies did not return three phone calls from the Tampa Bay Times left with a representative at their Hudson office seeking comment.

DCH Timber has had issues with its neighbor before. In 2009, the timber corporation’s owner Barbara Ryals erected a fence in the middle of the private road that serves the area. She was protesting the landfill’s construction on her property of a road to handle the heavy equipment needed at the landfill.

Trespassing issues continue, according to the legal complaint.

Without permission from DCH Timber, Coastal Landfill employees have “repeatedly trespassed...installing and maintaining pavement, piping, walls, fences, gates and other items and depositing waste, contaminants and debris” on the neighboring property, the complaint alleges.

The lawsuit also claims Coastal Landfill and the other businesses have violated state and county rules designed to protect the environment and the neighbors — including exceeding the maximum height of the landfill, failing to file new plans for setbacks required as the height increased, failing to create a berm or landscape improvement to screen the view of the landfill and failure to keep the landfill setback to the property line at 400 feet.

The complaint also raises questions about whether Coastal Landfill provided enough financial information to prove it was able to run, insure and eventually close the landfill and whether it failed to provide the county with required groundwater monitoring reports. Testing done there has proven contamination from toxins including arsenic, ammonia, iron and aluminum, according to the suit.

Those toxins have been identified at elevated levels in the tests “for at least the last nine years” and appear in the water on the DCH Timber property at levels above the “state maximum water quality standard” according to the complaint.

The complaint also charges that the landfill didn’t provide the county with surface water monitoring reports, position a mandated caretaker on the site, provide required signage on the road, control dust from the property or provide the county with necessary landfill reports annually.

In addition, after the county approved the recycling center for the property in 2009, the company violated the rules by creating excessive noise and failing to improve Houston Road as required by that county approval, according to the court filing..

Pasco County spokesperson Sarah Andeara said that the county attorney’s office had no information about the legal questions raised, and officials from county development services could not be immediately reached for comment on Friday.