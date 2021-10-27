Pasithea Therapeutics Announces Successful Treatment of First Patients in the UK with Ketamine Infusion Therapy

– Pasithea Clinics commences IV ketamine infusion therapy in Knightsbridge, London, for the treatment of mental health disorders –

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: KTTA) (“Pasithea” or the “Company”), a novel biotechnology company focused on the research and discovery of new and effective treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders, today announced that Pasithea Clinics, its wholly owned subsidiary, has administered intravenous (“IV”) ketamine therapy to its first patients. In sub-anesthetic doses, ketamine has shown to be highly effective at treating some psychiatric disorders, such as treatment-resistant depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.



“With major depression the leading cause of long-term disability worldwide and mental health cases on the rise, new therapies are urgently needed for patients who do not respond to traditional treatments. Today, we are thrilled to announce that we administered our first IV ketamine infusion therapy to patients with treatment-resistant depression,” stated Dr. Tiago Reis Marques, CEO of Pasithea Therapeutics.

“This is a significant milestone for Pasithea Clinics and for patients in the U.K. suffering with mental health conditions. Decades of evidence supports the efficacy of ketamine in improving symptoms for some mental health disorders, and studies have shown that up to 70% of those who receive IV ketamine treatment will eventually show a clinical response. We are excited to continue providing treatment to patients deemed eligible to receive it,” concluded Dr. Reis Marques.

Ketamine is a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) approved drug introduced as an anesthetic more than 50 years ago. It has recently been repurposed in significantly lower doses for the treatment of psychiatric disorders and is now gaining ground as a promising treatment for mental health disorders. In certain psychiatric conditions, such as treatment-resistant depression (“TRD”) and post-traumatic stress disorder (“PTSD”), it has shown remarkable efficacy and a rapid and sustained effect.

Pasithea has clinical partnerships to administer its IV ketamine treatment. In the U.K., it has partnered with ZEN Healthcare – a network of health clinics in London. In the U.S., it has partnered with The IV Doc, Inc. to provide in-home IV ketamine infusions. Both partnerships offer rapid exposure and expansion opportunities.

About Pasithea Therapeutics Corp.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corporation is a U.S. biotechnology company focused on the research and discovery of new and effective treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. With an experienced team of experts in the fields of neuroscience and psychopharmacology, Pasithea is developing new molecular entities for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. Pasithea is also focused on addressing the needs of patients currently suffering with mental illness by providing access to IV ketamine infusions both in clinics and in-home settings.

