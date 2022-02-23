U.S. markets close in 5 hours 54 minutes

Paslay Group Announces Service Expansion with the Launch of Three Independent Companies

·2 min read

Award-winning airport development management firm expands its services to address our client's needs in an ever-changing airport environment

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paslay Group, previously Paslay Management Group, the award-winning airport development management firm known for its Executive Program Management services at major airport capital developments across the US, is pleased to announce a comprehensive expansion of its services by introducing three independent companies under the new Paslay Group name.

These companies, including Executive Program Management, Development, and Advisory Services, represent a heightened dedication to client service and an emphasis on agility and subject matter expertise. Each team is led by a tenured industry expert with decades of experience in the industry and will operate independently with the ability to pull from the expertise of all three companies to respond to unique client needs and react to rapidly changing airport realities.

"Airports are faced with a unique set of challenges compared to most other businesses; they have to manage private sector profitability pressure while operating under the scrutiny of a public sector entity," said Clay Paslay, CEO and Managing Partner of the Paslay Group. "This requires creative solutions to diversify revenue streams, address legacy business models, and execute timely and cost-efficient capital development. This restructuring will position the Paslay Group to provide a greater service offering to our airport clients, large or small, around the country as they face these ever-evolving challenges."

Executive Program Management, the legacy offering of Paslay Group led by President Paul Blue, specializes in helping owners plan and manage large and complex multi-billion-dollar airport capital development programs.

Development is led by President John Terrell and focuses on master land use planning and strategic commercial development projects for airports, municipalities, and private enterprises as both a consultant and developer.

President Margaret McKeough leads Advisory Services, which focuses on providing airport executives with enterprise-level business strategy consulting to optimize financial results and improve business performance for long-term airport success. Critical areas of consultative expertise include enterprise-level performance, concessions development, airport-airline negotiations, and executive leadership.

About Paslay Group
Paslay Group is an award-winning professional management firm led by former airport executives and local government veterans dedicated to elevating airport success. It is comprised of three independent, specialized teams, including Executive Program Management, Development, and Advisory Services. For more information, visit www.paslaygroup.com.

[PAUL BLUE HEADSHOT]

[JOHN TERRELL HEADSHOT]

[MARGARET MCKEOUGH HEADSHOT]

[CLAY PASLAY HEADSHOT]

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paslay-group-announces-service-expansion-with-the-launch-of-three-independent-companies-301488376.html

SOURCE Paslay Group

