Paso del Norte Health Foundation invest in community: Tracy J. Yellen

Diabetes screening by the Paso del Norte Health Foundation.

The Paso del Norte region is home to the most well-respected bootmakers in the world. Handcrafted, durable, and resilient, cowboy boots are symbolic of our unique region — and the work of our foundations to improve health, education, social services, economic development, and quality of life in our binational, tri-state region.

With this bootmaking theme, we are pleased to highlight the 2023 Annual Reports for the Paso del Norte Health Foundation, Paso del Norte Community Foundation, and Fundación Paso del Norte in Ciudad Juárez.

In 2023, the Paso del Norte Health Foundation invested $12.8 million in grants and charitable expenses to support 111 grantees in three priority areas, bringing total grantmaking since inception in 1995 to $249.9 million and ending the year with $282.2 million in assets.

Healthy living – Worked with 46 grantees to increase nutrition and cooking education, school gardens, safe routes to school, quality programs for youth, education for parents and educators to reduce teen vaping, and construction of new trail segments.

Disease prevention and management – Supported 42 grantees to expand diabetes awareness, screening, and education classes, reduce the stigma associated with mental illness, and increase access to diabetes and mental health resources.

Health leadership – Supported 43 entities to advance leadership development for executives, boards of directors, and nonprofit organizations, leverage resources through partnerships, invest in strategic initiatives and catalytic projects, and respond to immediate needs.

In 2023, the Paso del Norte Community Foundation celebrated its 10th anniversary serving the region. We received $23.2 million in contributions from 9,768 donors and grew assets to $39.4 million. We invested $10.4 million in grants and charitable expenses in four priority areas, bringing total contributions since inception to $136.1 million and total grantmaking over $100 million since inception.

Philanthropic giving – Welcomed 25 new funds to our community of philanthropy and awarded over $700,000 in scholarships in partnership with 47 scholarship funds and made significant investments with gifts to the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, The University of Texas at El Paso, El Paso Children’s Hospital, La Nube, and dozens more nonprofit organizations in the region thanks to the generosity of our Donor-Advised Funds and Designated Funds.

Community projects – Partnered with the El Paso Museum of Art Foundation to raise over $5 million to support the installation of Star Ceiling (El Paso) and helped the city of El Paso host a series of community meetings to receive input from residents on a green community gathering space over I-10 in the downtown corridor, known as the Deck Plaza.

Community resilience – Provided over 4,300 new and gently used coats for migrants and refugees facing sub-zero temperatures and grants to organizations working on the frontlines of the humanitarian crisis. We welcomed the Operation Noel Fund to continue its legacy of providing warm coats for children in need.

Nonprofit investment – Continued to support the nonprofit sector through various capacity-building events designed to empower and connect nonprofit leaders and promote sustainability. These events included El Paso Giving Day, Gator Tank, and Nonprofit Conference: Reimagine! The 8th annual El Paso Giving Day raised $1,328,836 for 235 participating nonprofit organizations with over 7,000 gifts from 5,561 new and returning donors and individual and corporate matching funds and incentive prizes.

Children participated in an interactive cooking education at Sunrise Mountain Elementary School.

Fundación Paso del Norte

In 2023, the Fundación surpassed 1,000 donors and partners for the first time, mobilizing $1.2 million for nonprofit organizations and charitable projects in Cd. Juárez — including signature initiatives like the Challenge Grant program for eight nonprofit organizations, partnership with FICOSEC to provide opportunities and address domestic violence, My Machine program for STEM development for youth, Juárez en Acción that engages over 19,000 volunteers in community-based projects, REALIZE Executive and Board to build community leaders, and the second annual JuarezGivingDay.com to create awareness and resources from a broad range of donors for 22 nonprofit organizations.

Together, thanks to the hard work, generosity, and commitment of our community partners, grantees, board members, and staff, our three foundations invested more than $23.1 million in 2023 and $347.8 million since inception and ended the year with over $321.5 million in total combined assets.

We invite you to learn more about our community impact, grantmaking, partners, funds, investments, financial statements, and more. View our 2023 Annual Reports at pdnfoundation.info.

Tracy J. Yellen, CEO, Paso del Norte Health Foundation, Paso del Norte Community Foundation, and Fundación Paso del Norte. 915-544-7636 or tyellen@pdnfoundation.org.

