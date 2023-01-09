U.S. markets closed

Pason Announces Appointment of Ken Mullen

·2 min read

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Pason Systems Inc. (TSX: PSI) ("Pason" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ken Mullen to its board of directors. Mr. Mullen has over 25 years of experience holding various executive and director positions with public and private energy and energy services companies. He is currently engaged as a dealing representative with Barometer Capital Management Inc. and was previously the co-founder and President & CEO of Savanna Energy Services Corp. Prior to this, he was President & CEO of Plains Energy Services Ltd. He currently serves on the board of Total Energy Services Inc. Mr. Mullen received his Bachelor of Commerce and Bachelor of Laws degrees from the University of Calgary and holds Chartered Accountant and Institute of Corporate Directors designations. He joins the board of Pason as an independent, non-executive director and will stand for nomination at the next annual meeting of shareholders.

"We are excited to welcome Ken to Pason's board of directors," said Jon Faber, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pason. "Ken brings valuable industry perspective and expertise in many important strategic and functional areas of our business. We look forward to Ken's contributions to Pason's ongoing success."

Pason Systems Inc.

Pason is a leading global provider of specialized data management systems for drilling rigs. Our solutions, which include data acquisition, wellsite reporting, remote communications, web-based information management, and analytics, enable collaboration between the rig and the office. Through our subsidiary Energy Toolbase Software, Inc. ("ETB"), we provide products and services for the solar power and energy storage industry. ETB's solutions enable project developers to model, control and monitor economics and performance of solar energy and storage projects. Pason's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSI.

For more information about Pason Systems Inc., visit the company's website at www.pason.com or contact investorrelations@pason.com.

SOURCE Pason Systems Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/09/c1383.html

