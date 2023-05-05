U.S. markets closed

Pason Systems Inc. Reports Voting Results of Director Elections

CNW Group
·1 min read

CALGARY, AB, May 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Pason Systems Inc. (TSX: PSI) ("Pason") announced today the director election results from its 2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 4, 2023. The following six nominees were elected as directors of Pason to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders of Pason or until their successors are elected or appointed:

Nominee

Votes For

Percent

Votes Withheld

Percent

Marcel Kessler

66,751,560

94.59 %

3,817,161

5.41 %

T. Jay Collins

69,650,860

98.70 %

917,861

1.30 %

Jon Faber

69,715,862

98.79 %

852,859

1.21 %

Judi Hess

68,950,091

97.71 %

1,618,630

2.29 %

Ken Mullen

70,284,673

99.60 %

284,048

0.40 %

Laura Schwinn

67,733,021

95.98 %

2,835,700

4.02 %

Pason Systems Inc.

Pason is a leading global provider of specialized data management systems for drilling rigs. Our solutions, which include data acquisition, wellsite reporting, remote communications, web-based information management, and analytics, enable collaboration between the rig and the office. Through our subsidiary Energy Toolbase Software, Inc. ("ETB"), we provide products and services for the solar power and energy storage industry. ETB's solutions enable project developers to model, control and monitor economics and performance of solar energy and storage projects. Pason's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSI.

For more information about Pason, visit the company's website at www.pason.com or contact investorrelations@pason.com.

SOURCE Pason Systems Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/05/c0167.html