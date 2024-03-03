Pason Systems' (TSE:PSI) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Pason Systems Inc.'s (TSE:PSI) periodic dividend will be increasing on the 29th of March to CA$0.13, with investors receiving 8.3% more than last year's CA$0.12. The payment will take the dividend yield to 3.4%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Pason Systems' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. However, Pason Systems' earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 40.6%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 27%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was CA$0.52, compared to the most recent full-year payment of CA$0.48. The dividend has shrunk at a rate of less than 1% a year over this period. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Pason Systems has impressed us by growing EPS at 11% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Pason Systems' prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

We Really Like Pason Systems' Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Pason Systems that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

