Pasquerilla Conference Center again without a manager; city official says plans in progress

Mar. 2—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — The City of Johnstown-owned Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center is once again without a manager, at least temporarily.

An agreement expired Thursday between the city and the two companies that had been managing the downtown conference center, Top Dog Productions and Flair of Country Catering and Event Planning.

City Manager Ethan Imhoff said he expects a new arrangement for the center to be in place within the "next month, two at the longest," but did not provide specifics.

"We have a plan I can say that we've been working on," Imhoff said. "I can't give the details just yet because agreements haven't been signed. Things haven't been official just yet. I hope to have something that I can discuss publicly very soon, but it's not quite there yet."

Top Dog and Flair of Country managed the 301 Napoleon St. center from September 2022 through the end of February, hosting more than 80 functions.

The city was "100% satisfied with their work over the terms of the contract," Imhoff said.

A Cambria Regional Chamber event in March and the Showcase for Commerce defense industry expo at the end of May are the only activities currently scheduled to be held at the center, which Top Dog co-owner Dustin Greene said he will help with.

Greene said there was "mutual effort between the city and our organizations to attempt to see if it could come back to life," but felt that there was not enough financial support from the community for the center to properly function, including helping with the cost of full-time employees.

Top Dog and Flair of Country followed the previous management team from Crown Conventions Center Co., a subsidiary of Pasquerilla Enterprises, which oversaw the facility from May 2003 until Feb. 28, 2022.

That left almost a half-year gap in 2022 when there was no manager and almost no events at the conference center.

"The problem was that going into it, it was a blank slate with no information," Greene said. "The city didn't have any financials from the previous lessee. We didn't have financials or customer data from the previous lessee, so you started from scratch, and you had to build a business plan from that. So with that, we were able to give the city some data that they could process.

"From there, looking at what we had in front of us, it was hard for us as a business to succeed there, with the limited sales that were coming in and factors like community funding not being there to help meet certain needs for the building. And I'm talking about just general staffing."

There had been some consideration by city officials of converting the center into a new public safety building.

But going forward, Imhoff said, the goal is to "absolutely 100%" keep the structure as a convention center.

Imhoff said the plan is to build a new public safety building at the former site of the Washington Street parking garage that collapsed in 2008.

"We just had the site appraised," Imhoff said. "We'll be putting out an RFP (request for proposals) very shortly here for a design and engineering of the building."

The current nearly century-old Public Safety Building, also located on Washington Street, has numerous structural issues. City Council allocated $2.5 million of American Rescue Plan money for a new public safety building that is expected to possibly cost in the range of $6 million to $8 million.