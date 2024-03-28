Pass Up On This 11.6% Dividend Stock

In the landscape of Australian dividend stocks, discerning between those that offer sustainable returns and those that may pose a risk to investors is crucial. While a high yield can be enticing, companies experiencing declining dividend growth, such as Platinum Investment Management, warrant a closer examination to determine if their dividends are a reliable source of income or a red flag signaling underlying issues.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In Australia

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Computershare (ASX:CPU) 3.05% ★★★★★☆ Nick Scali (ASX:NCK) 4.57% ★★★★★☆ Fiducian Group (ASX:FID) 3.98% ★★★★★☆ Joyce (ASX:JYC) 8.26% ★★★★★☆ Korvest (ASX:KOV) 6.94% ★★★★★☆ Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI) 6.63% ★★★★★☆ Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) 3.28% ★★★★★☆ Fortescue (ASX:FMG) 8.22% ★★★★★☆ Premier Investments (ASX:PMV) 4.38% ★★★★★☆ Diversified United Investment (ASX:DUI) 3.20% ★★★★★☆

We're going to check out one of the best picks from our screener tool and one that could be a dividend trap.

Top Pick

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: The company is a global insurer and reinsurer, operating across the Australia Pacific, North America, and other international markets with a market capitalization of approximately A$27.11 billion.

Operations: The firm generates its revenues primarily through three key regions: international markets (US$9.56 billion), North America (US$11.12 billion), and the Australia Pacific area (US$5.97 billion).

Dividend Yield: 3.4%

QBE Insurance Group's recent performance and strategic moves highlight its potential as a dividend stock, despite some volatility in its dividend history. The company reported a significant increase in net income to US$1.355 billion for the year ended December 31, 2023, from US$587 million the previous year. This financial upturn is accompanied by an increased final dividend of A$0.48 per share for 2023, up from A$0.30 in 2022, with expectations of mid-single-digit gross written premium growth for 2024. However, it's important to note that QBE's dividends have experienced fluctuations over the past decade and currently trade at a substantial discount to estimated fair value, suggesting potential undervaluation or investor caution regarding its dividend reliability amidst board changes and insider selling concerns.

ASX:QBE Dividend History as at Mar 2024

Dividend Trap

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★☆☆☆☆

Overview: The company is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor with a market capitalization of approximately A$581.41 million.

Operations: The firm generates its income primarily through funds management, contributing A$198.41 million, alongside a smaller revenue stream from investments and other activities amounting to A$16.62 million.

Dividend Yield: 11.7%

Platinum Investment Management's recent developments and financial metrics cast shadows on its attractiveness as a dividend stock. Despite an annualized dividend yield around 10%, the company's dividends are not well-supported, evidenced by a high payout ratio of 93.9% and a cash payout ratio of 94.8%. Recent executive board reshuffles, including the stepping down of key directors and the appointment of Jeff Peters as CEO, add to the uncertainty. Furthermore, being dropped from the FTSE All-World Index signals market skepticism about its performance. Coupled with an expected earnings decline of 15.7% over the next three years and unstable dividend payments in the past decade, these factors suggest caution for dividend-focused investors considering Platinum Investment Management.

ASX:PTM Dividend History as at Mar 2024

