U.S. markets close in 1 hour 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,737.10
    +17.21 (+0.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,136.48
    +135.23 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,360.04
    +17.10 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,778.14
    -1.59 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.69
    +4.52 (+5.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,681.20
    +50.30 (+3.08%)
     

  • Silver

    20.86
    +1.43 (+7.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9941
    +0.0190 (+1.95%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1690
    +0.0450 (+1.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1357
    +0.0197 (+1.76%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.8650
    -1.2990 (-0.88%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,938.94
    +695.87 (+3.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    500.79
    +18.74 (+3.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,334.84
    +146.21 (+2.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,199.74
    -463.65 (-1.68%)
     

Passaic Valley Water Commission Begins Replacing Thousands of Lead Water Service Lines in its Owner Cities

·3 min read

CLIFTON, N.J., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Passaic Valley Water Commission (PVWC) started removing and replacing approximately 6,500 lead service lines in its owner cities of Clifton, Passaic and Paterson. The commission will continue inspecting about 11,000 additional service lines with unknown material.

(PRNewsfoto/Passaic Valley Water Commission)
(PRNewsfoto/Passaic Valley Water Commission)

"While we are pleased to start replacing these lead service lines in our owner cities, we need our customers to participate in this free program," said PVWC Executive Director Jim Mueller. "Lead is bad and any exposure to lead is not considered safe…that's why we're continuing to get the lead out as we have been doing since the 1980's," continued Mueller.

Replacing lead service lines normally costs upwards of $10,000, but PVWC is doing it free of charge for customers in its owner cities. The replacement initiative is being funded by a 77% principal forgiveness Loan from the New Jersey Infrastructure Bank. A law signed by Governor Phil Murphy in July 2021 requires water systems in New Jersey to identify all lead service lines, provide public notification regarding the presence of lead service lines, and replace all lead service lines by 2031.

"There is no safe level of lead in drinking water," said Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette. "The Murphy Administration is proud to be a partner in this effort to protect the public, especially our children who are most susceptible to negative health effects of even very low levels of lead. Eliminating lead service lines, found in many communities across the state, is a key objective of the administration's innovative Water Infrastructure Improvement Plan (WIIP), fueled by federal funding under the historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and continuing state appropriations championed by Governor Phil Murphy and the New Jersey Legislature. As we mark the 50th anniversary of the federal Clean Water Act this year, rest assured that the administration will continue to work tirelessly with our communities and stakeholders to fulfill the promise of safe and reliable water for everyone."

Assemblyman Gary Schaer said, "In 2021, Governor Murphy signed my historic lead remediation legislation to eliminate the State's estimated 350,000 lead service lines. This landmark infrastructure project will protect every resident from the life-long health effects of lead and give New Jersey's children the lead-free future they deserve. The Passaic Valley Water Commission has been incredible community partners, working effectively to deliver clean drinking water to Passaic's families."

PVWC customers in the cities of Clifton, Passaic and Paterson are encouraged to visit pvwc.com where they can check what type of service line material is present at their properties. If lead or unknown service line material is present at a customer's property, the easy-to-navigate website explains the necessary steps needed to schedule a visual inspection and replacement…all free of charge.

For more information please contact Bryan Frierson at 973-931-4512 or bfrierson@pvwc.com or Marisah Potkalesky at 973-207-1976 or mpotkalesky@pvwc.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/passaic-valley-water-commission-begins-replacing-thousands-of-lead-water-service-lines-in-its-owner-cities-301669232.html

SOURCE Passaic Valley Water Commission

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Energy Stocks You Can Buy Right Now to Play the EV Boom

    Electric vehicles will change the energy landscape in many ways, and companies providing electricity to consumers will be a great way to play the growth in EVs.

  • Solar Stocks Have A Bright New Outlook, Thanks To New Law

    Solar power stocks have roared thanks to passage of the Inflation Reduction Act. Here's why the long-volatile group may offer investors more stability now.

  • Coal Was Meant to Be History. Instead, Its Use Is Soaring

    (Bloomberg) -- Last November in Glasgow, the world’s climate leaders were locked in a fierce debate over whether the final draft of the summit’s agreement should include a pledge to “phase-out” or “phase-down” coal.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Sued for Mass Layoffs by Musk Without Enough NoticeMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsBlackstone’s $70 Billion Real Estate Fund for Retail Investors Is Losing Steam‘Slop

  • First Solar, A Leader In Solar Panels, Targets A Long-Term Expansion

    FSLR stock is up about 70% this year as the solar power company will benefit from legislation designed to bolster green energy development.

  • Egg whites could be key to removing microplastics from seawater

    It could soon be possible to clear the oceans of microplastics thanks to a gel made from egg whites.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Will Thrive in a Low-Carbon Future

    Whether it's lowering emissions for legacy industries and existing processes or implementing new technologies that can support a lower carbon future, there is a heightened focus on sustainable growth and environmental, social, and governance investing. NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE), Johnson Controls International (NYSE: JCI), and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP) (NYSE: BEPC) are three quality dividend-paying companies with prospects that are aligned with the energy transition.

  • Close call! Hawaii diver nearly lands in tiger shark's open mouth in this video

    A close encounter with a tiger shark happened off the coast of Oahu, Hawaii. Ocean Ramsey was about to dive into the water when she spotted an approaching tiger shark. Watch the video!

  • Bear attack in Vermont resort town injures woman as risky encounters on the rise: officials

    Game Wardens are investigating after a bear attacked and injured a woman in the southern Vermont town of Stratton on Wednesday evening, wildlife officials said.

  • COP27: A field guide to climate jargon

    STORY: Decades of climate talks have spawned a host of acronyms and jargon.Here is a quick guide.The Glasgow Pact was reached at the 2021 U.N. climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland.It marked the first time a U.N. climate agreement mentioned the goal of reducing fossil fuel use.The pact marked a breakthrough in efforts to resolve rules guiding the international trade of carbon markets to offset emissions."If this was a football match, then the current score would be 5-1 down in the match between humanity and climate change."Agreed in December 2015, the Paris Agreement aims to limit the rise in the average global surface temperature.Countries that signed the accord set national pledges to reduce humanity's effect on the climate that are meant to become more ambitious over time.The Paris accord legally bound its signatories collectivelyto keep the temperature rise "well below" 2.0 degrees Celsius – about 3.6 Fahrenheit – this century.But the countries also promised to "pursue efforts" to keep the rise below 1.5C - or 2.7F,which scientists say would help to avert some of the most catastrophic effects.NDCs are the pledges that each country makes to reduce its emissions and adapt to climate change from 2020 onward.Countries have to update and expand their NDCs every five years.In 2009, richer countries agreed to contribute $100 billion together each year by 2020to help poorer countries adapt their economies and lessen the impact of climate change.They’ve agreed to extend this goal through to 2025, but the target has yet to be met.To put things in perspective, a U.S. Energy Department official estimates that the U.S. alone needs to invest $1 trillion a year to meet its new climate targets.The principle of "common but differentiated responsibilities"states that developed countries, which produced more emissions in the past, should take the lead in fighting climate change.The issue is always one of the most thorny in climate talks.“Loss and damage” refers to the harm and destruction that happens when people and places are not prepared for climate-driven impacts,and cannot adjust the way they live to protect themselves from longer-term shifts.Some of the countries hit hardest by the impact of climate change are Bangladesh, Kenya and South Sudan.Although richer countries have agreed to provide them with funding,poorer countries continue to press for an agreed basis to assess liability for the losses and damage caused by climate change, and calculate compensation.

  • ‘Revolutionary battery’ made from trees can power electric cars

    Unlikely breakthrough comes from Europe’s largest forestry company

  • Enel teams up with Brenmiller to test rock-based energy storage

    Italy's biggest utility Enel and Israel's Brenmiller Energy have teamed up to build a rock-based storage system in Tuscany as they test new technologies to increase flexibility in the use of renewable energy. The technology allows excess energy produced from renewable sources to be stored in the form of heat and makes the power plant more flexible, the two groups said in a joint statement. "This solution makes renewables more reliable, flexible and resilient and can be used to decarbonise sectors that need heat at high temperatures," said Enel's Head of Innovation Ernesto Ciorra, adding the system was based on the use of common stones and not rare materials, making it sustainable.

  • In the Amazon, a giant fish helps save the rainforest

    Even in the most biodiverse rainforest of the world, the pirarucu, also known as arapaima, stands out. First, there is its mammoth size: It can weigh up to 200 kilos (440 pounds), by far the largest of 2,300 known fish species in the Amazon. It is found primarily in floodplain lakes across the Amazon basin, including the region of Medio Jurua.

  • Canadian Energy Provider Hydro-Quebec Proposes Stopping Electricity Supply to Blockchain Industry

    It asked the Canada's energy regulator to suspend the allocation of 270 megawatts already planned for mining in Quebec.

  • Germany debates climate protests amid warning on 2030 goal

    German officials urged environmental activists to engage in “constructive” protests and avoid endangering lives Friday as a panel of government-appointed experts warned the country risks missing its climate targets for 2030. A heated debate has broken out over activists' methods after road blockades caused by a Monday protest delayed a specialist rescue crew in reaching a cyclist fatally injured in a traffic accident in Berlin. Climate activists also were criticized for gluing themselves to a dinosaur exhibit, throwing food over valuable paintings and spraying political party offices with paint.

  • The Bull Side Is Not the Right Side Right Now, Especially in Tech Stocks

    And it will be difficult for most investors to entertain the possibility of a market bottom until tech stocks find a bottom.

  • Ukraine War, Energy Crisis Test COP27 Climate Talks

    Geopolitical strife and energy market turmoil have upended prospects for reaching a global agreement to accelerate the fight against climate change.

  • Editorial: What plastic bag ban? California stores still doling out disposable sacks

    Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta is pushing back on the lie that plastic grocery bags used in California are recyclable. Good for him.

  • Two Million People Are Demanding Payment for Forest Preservation

    (Bloomberg) -- Right now, countries and companies can get paid for all kinds of pollution-reducing initiatives, including lowering historic rates of deforestation or planting new trees. But what about the places that have protected their forests from the beginning?Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion RallyLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million

  • What Lula's win in Brazil means on a global scale

    The Brazilian election could end up shaping not just South America, but the world

  • Bald eagle is on the hunt, but great blue heron sounds the alarm, Missouri video shows

    “This heron remains steadfast as the eagle attempts to grab the smaller coot.”