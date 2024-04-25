Passed: Leon County Schools finances in good shape, state audit report shows

Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna listens during a board meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023.

The Leon County school district is boasting a clean financial audit report from the state's Auditor General, according to a Wednesday news release.

“One of the greatest responsibilities I have, as superintendent, is to properly manage and account for our annual budget of over $600 million to ensure that every single taxpayer dollar is going exactly where it is intended to go,” Leon Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna said in the release.

The Florida Auditor General routinely audits government entities. The last financial audit of the district was 2020.

The team from the Auditor General's office determined its review didn't generate any red flags or notable findings.

The report revealed most of the district's net position is its investments in capital assets, which includes land construction projects, furniture, equipment, vehicles and other holdings. The district's investments for the 2023 fiscal year up to the end of June amounted to $416 million.

The school district is committed to financial transparency, according to Naomi Coughlin, the district's chief financial officer.

“Over my 34-year career I have been proud of our commitment to transparency and track record of positive evaluations by the auditor general. This is a direct result of Superintendent Hanna’s leadership and his commitment to ensure our district resources and taxpayer dollars are accounted for at the highest standard possible,“ Coughlin said of the superintendent, who is currently campaigning for reelection.

Schools spokesperson Chris Petley said the state Auditor General visits the school district every three years to complete an audit. In the meantime, the district hires an independent auditing firm to conduct an annual financial review in the years between.

