Passenger Information System Market Expected to Reach USD 42.96 Billion by 2026: Verified Market Research

·5 min read

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the Passenger Information System Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Passenger Information System Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.34% from 2019 to 2026, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 18.13 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 42.96 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Verified Market Research Logo
Verified Market Research Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample?rid=35943

Browse in-depth TOC on "Passenger Information System Market

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Passenger Information System Market on the Rise Due to Digitalization and Developing Communication Systems

The global Passenger Information System market is expected to witness significant growth in the upcoming years. The market drivers include the utilization of a combination of digital and analog technology to manage passenger information that can be accessed in real-time. This system provides passengers with access to information such as onboard services, connections, arrival times, disruptions, alternative routes, etc. The implementation of such systems in the train and airways sectors has led to an increase in their demand.

One of the primary factors boosting the demand for the Passenger Information System market is the trend of digitalization and developing communication systems. Such services have proved to significantly improve passenger service and provide higher satisfaction to the passengers. Additionally, the widespread use of smartphones and other similar devices has contributed to an increase in demand for passenger information systems.

The Passenger Information System market is highly competitive, with several prominent players operating in the market. Some of the key players in the market include r2p GmbH, Quester Tangent, Televic Group, HITACHI, AMiT, Thales Group, Cubic Corporation, and Indra. These players are focusing on product benchmarking and SWOT analysis, key development strategies, market share, and market ranking analysis to stay ahead in the competition.

Furthermore, the Passenger Information System market size is expected to increase significantly due to the increasing demand for efficient transport services. The market is expected to witness a substantial growth rate during the forecast period. The market size is also expected to be influenced by the implementation of various government initiatives and policies aimed at enhancing transportation infrastructure.

In conclusion, the Passenger Information System market is expected to witness significant growth due to the utilization of a combination of digital and analog technology, the trend of digitalization and developing communication systems, and the increasing demand for efficient transport services. The market size is expected to increase, and the key players in the market are focused on product benchmarking and SWOT analysis, key development strategies, market share, and market ranking analysis to stay ahead in the competition.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Passenger Information System Market into Component, Mode of Transportation, And Geography.

  • Passenger Information System Market, by Component

  • Passenger Information System Market, by Mode of Transportation

  • Passenger Information System Market, by Geography

Browse Related Reports:

Airport Information Systems Market By Type (Resource Management Systems, Passenger Processing Systems) , By Application (Commercial Service Airport, Cargo Service Airport), By Geography, And Forecast

Mobility As A Service Market By Service Type (Bi-Cycle Sharing, Bus Sharing, Car Sharing), By Business Model (B2B, B2C, P2P Rentals), By Industry Vertical (Bikes, Buses, Passenger Cars), By Applications (Android, iOS), By Geography, And Forecast

Passenger Address Systems Market By Product (Passenger Information Display Systems, Passenger Information Announcement Systems, Emergency Communications Systems, Infotainment Systems, Passenger Information Mobile Applications, Others), By Application (Professional Services, Integration Services, Cloud Services), By Geography, And Forecast

Automated Passenger Counting (APC) System Market By Product (Infrared Type, Time-of-Flight Type, Stereoscopic Vision Type), By Application (Roadways, Railways, Airways), By Geography, And Forecast

Leading Passenger Information Systems making travel-related communication more advanced

Visualize Passenger Information System Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research® provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductors & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us 
Mr. Edwyne Fernandes 
Verified Market Research® 
US: +1 (650)-781-4080 
UK: +44 (753)-715-0008 
APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400 
US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768 
Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com 
Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/ 
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2015407/VMR_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/passenger-information-system-market-expected-to-reach-usd-42-96-billion-by-2026-verified-market-research-301771374.html

SOURCE Verified Market Research

