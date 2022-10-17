Passenger Vehicle Dashboard Camera Market to record USD 3.00 Bn incremental growth; ABEO Technology Co. Ltd., and Chameleon Codewing Ltd. identified as key vendors -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The " Passenger Vehicle Dashboard Camera Market by Product, Component, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 3.00 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 19.82% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape and offers information on several leading market players including ABEO Technology Co. Ltd., Chameleon Codewing Ltd., Cobra Electronics Corporation and Escort Inc., DigiLife Technologies Co. Ltd., and DOD Tech among others.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Passenger Vehicle Dashboard Camera Market 2022-2026

The increasing adoption of multi-channel dashboard cameras has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the inconsistent quality of automotive dashboard cameras might hamper the market growth. This study identifies the introduction of energy-efficient dashboard cameras as a major trend in the market.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The passenger vehicle dashboard camera market report covers the following areas:

Passenger Vehicle Dashboard Camera Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Technavio identifies the following as the dominant players in the market.

ABEO Technology Co. Ltd.: The company offers passenger vehicle dashboard cameras such as GMSL camera AG190A, GMSL camera AG190C, and USB camera.

Cobra Electronics Corporation and Escort Inc.: The company offers passenger vehicle dashboard cameras such as Cobra SC 400D, SC 200D, and SC 201.

DigiLife Technologies Co. Ltd.: The company offers passenger vehicle dashboard cameras such as 1080p full HD rear cam, SP19LG, and SP20LW.

DOD Tech: The company offers passenger vehicle dashboard cameras such as FS580, GS980D, and BSD300.

Garmin Ltd.: The company offers passenger vehicle dashboard cameras such as dash cam mini.

Chameleon Codewing Ltd.

Falcon Electronics LLC

Harman International Industries Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

LG Innotek

Passenger Vehicle Dashboard Camera Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global passenger vehicle dashboard camera market is segmented as below:

Product

The single channel segment is expected to witness significant growth in terms of revenue compared with a dual-channel segment in the passenger vehicle dashboard camera market during the forecast period. Single-channel dashboard cameras only film in one direction, placed at the front of the passenger vehicle dashboard, which comes along with features including Wi-Fi and GPS, parking mode, and night vision. Such features will enhance the growth of the single-channel segment.

Component

The battery segment in the passenger vehicle dashboard camera market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Dashboard camera batteries are used to provide safe, reliable power to the dash camera for parking mode use.

Geographic

APAC is the major revenue-generating region in the market. The region will account for 44% of the global market share over the forecast period. Factors such as insurance premium discounts, safety-conscious vehicle users, and the increasing instances of road rage are driving the adoption of passenger vehicle dashboard cameras in APAC.

Passenger Vehicle Dashboard Camera Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist passenger vehicle dashboard camera market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the passenger vehicle dashboard camera market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the passenger vehicle dashboard camera market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of passenger vehicle dashboard camera market vendors

Passenger Vehicle Dashboard Camera Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.82% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.00 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 19.41 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries US, Mexico, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABEO Technology Co. Ltd., Chameleon Codewing Ltd., Cobra Electronics Corporation and Escort Inc., DigiLife Technologies Co. Ltd., DOD Tech, Falcon Electronics LLC, Garmin Ltd., Harman International Industries Inc., Honeywell International Inc., LG Innotek, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Pittasoft Co. Ltd., Rexing Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, SCDE Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Shenzhen Daza Innovation Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Firstscene Technology Co. Ltd., Steelmate Automotive UK Ltd., SUNLIGHT UK TRADING Ltd., and Waylens Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Single channel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Dual channel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Component

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Component

6.3 Battery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Lens - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Gravity sensor - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 GPS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.7 Microphone - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.8 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.9 Market opportunity by Component

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.14 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 ABEO Technology Co. Ltd.

11.4 Cobra Electronics Corporation and Escort Inc.

11.5 DigiLife Technologies Co. Ltd.

11.6 DOD Tech

11.7 Garmin Ltd.

11.8 Honeywell International Inc.

11.9 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

11.10 Pittasoft Co. Ltd.

11.11 Robert Bosch GmbH

11.12 Shenzhen Firstscene Technology Co. Ltd.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

