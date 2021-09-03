U.S. markets open in 4 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,543.25
    +8.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,473.00
    +49.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,624.50
    +23.50 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,310.00
    +8.90 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.79
    -0.20 (-0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.30
    +2.80 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    24.02
    +0.10 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1882
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2940
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.20
    +0.09 (+0.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3836
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9600
    +0.0100 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,334.20
    -758.95 (-1.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,292.15
    +1.64 (+0.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,176.35
    +12.45 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,128.11
    +584.60 (+2.05%)
     

Passive Fire Protection Market to Hit USD 5.4 Billion by 2028; Increased Fire Accidents Worldwide to Augment Industry Growth, Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read

Top companies covered in the passive fire protection market are Akzo Nobel N.V. (Amsterdam, Netherlands), Bostik (Colombes, France), Sika AG (Baar, Switzerland), Jotun (Sandefjord, Norway), 3M (Minnesota, U.S.), Hempel A/S (Lyngby, Denmark), The Sherwin-Williams Company (Ohio, U.S.), PPG Industries, Inc. (Pennsylvania, U.S.), TÄBY BRANDSKYDDSTEKNIK AB (Taby, Sweden), CPG EUROPE (Wigan, England), Advanced Insulation Limited (Gloucester, U.K.), Polyseam Ltd (Huddersfield, U.K.), Muehlhan AG (Hamburg, Germany), ALTRAD (Montpellier, France), Nullifire (Wigan, U.K.), ROCKWOOL International A/S (Hedehusene, Denmark), and more players profiled

Pune, India, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global passive fire protection market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 5.4 billion by 2028 from USD 4.0 billion in 2021 while exhibiting a CAGR of 4.5% between 2021 to 2028. In its report titled, “Passive Fire Protection Market, 2021-2028,” Fortune Business Insights™ mentions that the market stood at USD 3.8 billion in 2020.

The demand for fire protection systems is expected to increase with its increased demand in the oil & gas sector, where it helps in equipment protection and other offshore and onshore applications. Moreover, technological advancements and incessant exploration is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the rapid urbanization, construction activities, and technological & economic advancements would contribute significantly to the growth of the fire protection system sector.


COVID-19 Impact

The pandemic caused all the activities worldwide, as governments around the world put a lockdown measure to mitigate the spread of the virus. However, in many parts of the world, the lockdown has been lifted, the market output hasn’t been so good yet. Since there has been less availability of raw materials due to disrupted logistic supply, this escalated the raw material price and decreased demand from end-use industries. However, we expected the market to revive during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the market for passive fire protection is hampered by movement restrictions, construction and development halts, labor shortages, lower customer spending, depressed consumer mood, manufacturing halts or reductions, and supply chain disruptions.


Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/passive-fire-protection-market-105806


List of Key Players Profiled in the Passive Fire Protection Industry Report

  • Akzo Nobel N.V. (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

  • Bostik (Colombes, France)

  • Sika AG (Baar, Switzerland)

  • Jotun (Sandefjord, Norway)

  • 3M (Minnesota, U.S.)

  • Hempel A/S (Lyngby, Denmark)

  • The Sherwin-Williams Company (Ohio, U.S.)

  • PPG Industries, Inc. (Pennsylvania, U.S.)

  • TÄBY BRANDSKYDDSTEKNIK AB (Taby, Sweden)

  • CPG EUROPE (Wigan, England)

  • Advanced Insulation Limited (Gloucester, U.K.)

  • Polyseam Ltd (Huddersfield, U.K.)

  • Muehlhan AG (Hamburg, Germany)

  • ALTRAD (Montpellier, France)

  • Nullifire (Wigan, U.K.)

  • ROCKWOOL International A/S (Hedehusene, Denmark)


Market Segmentation:

By product type, the market is divided into cementitious materials, intumescent coatings, fireproofing cladding, and others. By end-use industry, the market is segmented into oil & gas, infrastructure & construction, industrial, transportation, and others. The oil and gas segment held 34.1% and 32.5% in terms of share globally and in the U.S.

Finally, based on region, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.


What does the Report Provide?

The market report provides a detailed analysis of several factors, such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaborate to contribute to the growth of the market.


Browse Detailed Research Insights with Table of Content:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/passive-fire-protection-market-105806


Driving Factors

Rising Demand to Develop Fire-safe Infrastructure to Drive Market Growth

The demand for fire safety equipment has increased worldwide. For instance, the catastrophic event that occurred in August 2020 at the harbor of Beirut, Lebanon's capital, was heart-wrenching. The aftermath of this accident revealed that the explosion was caused due to nearby fire. The fire triggered 2750 tons of ammonium nitrate, which was one of the greatest non-nuclear explosions in human history. This catastrophe made people more aware of investing in fire safety systems. This is likely to boost the passive fire protection market growth in upcoming years.


Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Dominate Backed by Increasing Consumption of Gold in the Region

North America is expected to remain at the forefront and hold the highest position in the market for passive fire protection during the forecast period owing to the rising awareness about fire safety and stringent rules by the government to have fire protection units in commercial as well as residential buildings. The region’s market stood at USD 2.13 billion in 2020.

Europe is expected to showcase significant passive fire protection market share in upcoming years, owing to the increased penalty by the government on people who do not comply with fire regulations. Furthermore, increased standardization and incessant inspection of industries are expected to promote the regional market.


Competitive Landscape

Key Players to Focus on New Launches to Strengthen Their Positions

The market is consolidated by major companies striving to maintain their positions by focusing on acquisitions and new launches. For instance, in March 2021, ROCKWOOL announced the launch of new fire protection equipment. This will help specifiers and installers of fire-stopping and fire-resistant products. The all-new FIREPRO Resource Hub gathers all resources that stakeholders may require in one location, ensuring that they have access to the most up-to-date information and guidance at all times.


Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/passive-fire-protection-market-105806


Key Industry Development

October 2020 – CharCoat Passive Fire Protection Inc., which makes electrical fire protection and insulation coatings, declared the completion of another successful test for its CharCoat CC Electrical Cable Coating.


Table of Content

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

    • Emerging Trends

  • Key Insights

    • Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

    • Industry SWOT Analysis

    • Regulatory Analysis

    • Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

  • Qualitative Insights – Impact of COVID-19 on Global Passive Fire Protection Market

    • Supply Chain Challenges

    • Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact

    • Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak

TOC Continued…!


About Us

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

Linkedin | Twitter | Blogs


Recommended Stories

  • China Tech Stocks Drop as Alibaba’s Donation Worries Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares were on pace to snap a four-day rally, as investors remained wary over new clampdowns coupled with the impact of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s large donation on its balance sheet.The Hang Seng Tech Index dropped 1.2% as of 11:37 a.m. in Hong Kong, in part led by Alibaba Group, which fell as much as 4.1%. The decline came on concerns that the e-commerce giant’s $15.5 billion pledge to Beijing’s “common prosperity” vision would hit profits in coming years. “

  • Broadcom CEO Says He’s Sacrificing Sales to Avoid a Future Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- When Broadcom Inc. reported slower sales growth than some of its peers on Thursday, Chief Executive Officer Hock Tan gave a surprising reason: It was on purpose. Even with demand for its chips surging, the company is tightly controlling which orders it fills, he said on a conference call Thursday following Broadcom’s third-quarter report. The idea is to sacrifice some current sales to avoid creating a glut in the future. “We can show bigger numbers, but that means we will build in

  • Bonds Are Trash, Says Bond King Bill Gross. Stocks Could Be Next Too.

    PIMCO founder sees yields rising to the point that bond funds are "new contenders for the investment garbage can."

  • Why these Cathie Wood growth stocks are set up for a September surge

    The ace stock picker believes these stocks still have a significant amount of upside.

  • Why Asana Shares Were Flying High on Thursday

    Shares of Asana (NYSE: ASAN) are soaring today, up by 15.6% as of 3:47 p.m. EDT. Investors are showing their appreciation for the workplace software solutions provider's solid fiscal Q2 2022 performance. Asana published those quarterly results after market hours Wednesday, revealing that it earned $89.5 million in revenue -- a 72% year-over-year increase.

  • Why Nio Stock Bounced Back Today

    Nio isn't the only automaker dealing with the chip shortage, and it may be having less of an impact than some first thought.

  • China's new stock exchange plans fuel fears of a bourse war

    China's plans to launch a new exchange in Beijing, announced by President Xi Jinping on Thursday, boosted shares in Chinese brokerages but knocked down Shenzhen start-up board ChiNext and shares of Hong Kong's bourse amid fears of rising competition. Although China's securities regulator said the planned Beijing stock exchange is based on the city's existing New Third Board, and complements Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses, some fear a rivalry for listing resources is inevitable.

  • Is $1 Million Enough To Retire? 3 Funds Boost Income Over $100,000

    Is $1 million enough to retire on? You might doubt it. But $1 million in these 3 mutual funds can lift your yearly retirement income over $100,000.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks in August?

    Pullbacks have translated into lower prices, but not every lower-priced name is worth purchasing just yet.

  • These Earnings Winners Are Up Over 10% After Hours Thursday

    Several stock market indexes finished at record levels, but that wasn't the end of the good news.

  • Jim Simons, RenTech Insiders to Pay Billions in Back Taxes

    (Bloomberg) -- Jim Simons, one of the world’s most successful investors, has just been handed a rare defeat.The founder of quantitative hedge-fund manager Renaissance Technologies and his colleagues will pay billions of dollars in back taxes, interest and penalties to resolve one of the biggest tax disputes in U.S. history, under the terms of a deal reached by the firm and the Internal Revenue Service. Renaissance Chief Executive Officer Peter Brown disclosed the agreement Thursday in a letter t

  • 10 Reddit Stocks Hedge Funds Like

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Reddit stocks hedge funds like. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Reddit Stocks Hedge Funds Like. The influx of retail investors on the stock market in recent months and the rise of social media speculation around meme stocks […]

  • Here Are The Top Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying For Her Next Fund

    Cathie Wood plans a new exchange traded fund focused on transparency — and Apple and Microsoft make the cut.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before Dogecoin

    The novelty cryptocurrency has tumbled during the past few months. Why not look for high growth in businesses that are making themselves more and more valuable?

  • Yale’s Endowment Has Just 2% in U.S. Stocks. Don’t Expect Major Changes Under the New Investment Chief.

    Yale recently named Matthew Mendelsohn, who has worked at the endowment since 2007, to succeed David Swensen as chief investment officer.

  • C3 AI exceeds its Q1 FY22 earnings estimates

    Tom Siebel, C3 AI Chairman and CEO joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel with the latest news on C3 AI’s Q1 earnings.

  • Why ChargePoint Stock Soared Today

    Electric vehicle charging network company ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) reported its fiscal 2022 second-quarter results last night, and investors cheered the news. ChargePoint is one of several companies that recently went public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) projecting significant growth in its business. Investors jumped in trying to get a piece of the rapidly growing electric vehicle sector.

  • These college majors have the highest starting salaries

    Some members of the class of 2020 are averaging $87,989 out of the gate.

  • Why This Under-the-Radar Infrastructure Stock Is Jumping 10% Today

    Infrastructure stocks have gotten a lot of attention lately, but you may not have heard much about Quanta Services (NYSE: PWR). The stock is up 10.4% today as of 1 p.m. EDT, as the company is about to make a big entrance into renewable energy. Quanta Services provides contracting services to energy, utility, and communications industries and counts some of the largest companies among its customers.

  • Why C3.ai Shares Are Falling

    C3Ai Inc (NYSE: AI) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter EPS results. The company also issued second-quarter and FY22 guidance. Piper Sandler analyst Arvind Ramnani maintained C3.ai with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $98 to $78 Needham analyst Jack Andrews maintained C3.ai with a Buy and lowered the price target from $146 to $122 Morgan Stanley analyst Sanjit Singh maintained C3.ai with an Underweight and lowered the price target