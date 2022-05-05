The Passive Income Leader Libero Financial Freedom Nears Completion of Getting Its 158K% Fixed APY Auto-Staking Product Listed on CEX, Plus Rewarding Holders in BUSD Every 30 Minutes

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2022 / Libero Financial Freedom has gone viral worldwide after 3 months distributing mind-blowing fixed APY 158,893.59% to its holders, which turns $1000 USD to $1.58 Million USD in 1 year. Libero has achieved multiple milestones since its launch and shows no sign of slowing down. According to data from prominent crypto tracking website Coinmarketcap, the project has built a robust community of 102k+ holders with a healthy bullish chart.

This May, the passive income leading project has been making the final steps to launch Libera, a breakthrough innovation that brings a 158K% Fixed APY Auto-staking Product to Centralized Exchanges (CEX) with hundreds of millions of traders.

Making the history of Defi, Libero Financial Freedom will launch The World first positive rebase token coming to Centralized Exchanges (CEXes).

Holders of Libera will have 3 incomes sources

Libero growing inside Libera at fixed daily interest of 2.04%, compounding to 158K% fixed APY

BUSD passive income from trading volume of Libera, for reference it is average 226% BUSD APR based on Libero's performance on BNBchain

Passive income from trading volume on Centralized Exchanges such as: Digifinex, BitMart, LBank,…

Why is Libera a Defi breakthrough?

Libero Financial is a fixed APY automatic staking and compounding protocol on BSC, which delivers a 2.04% daily interest, giving rebates every 30 minutes, auto-compounding to a fixed 158,893.59% APY for all holders.

Normally, you can't bring a rebase token to a Centralized Exchange like Binance because once you deposit on CEX, the amount of your token stops increasing. And the CEX cannot handle the rebase every 30 minutes for you.

You also can't stake it in yield farming protocols because the automated rebase cannot happen. The amount of tokens when you withdraw should be larger than the amount you staked because of rebases, and no farm currently supports this. That led to most farming protocols not providing pools for rebase tokens.

Libero Financial Freedom has solved this problem by an innovation that changes the game for the entire industry: wrapping Libero into Libera, which enables listing on CEXes and staking in pools, while Libero tokens still grow 2.04% a day or 158,900.00% a year inside Libera.

You can wrap Libero into Libera and bring Libera to any farm or transfer to any Centralized exchange. While the amount of Libera stays the same, the number of Libero inside it continues to grow. And at any time you wish, you just unwrap Libera to Libero to realize your profit.

In addition to surprising us with massive and sustainable passive income, the financial freedom leader continues to reward its holders every 30 minutes from 8% BUSD income from the trade volume of Libera! Based on Libero's performance on BNBchain, BUSD reward comes from 7% transaction volume equivalents to average 226% BUSD annually, currently it is 433.89% per year or 1.19% daily. This passive income yield in stable coin is much higher than ever seen across all blockchains and in the real world.

These technologies means for the first time in the crypto world, investors can hold Libera for two mega streams of passive income:

The world's first Triple passive income coming to Centralized Exchanges (CEX)

These technologies means for the first time in the crypto world, investors can hold Libera for 3 mega streams of passive income:

Based on Libero's performance on BNBchain, BUSD reward comes from 7% transaction volume equivalents to average 226% BUSD annually, currently it is 604% per year or 1.66% daily. This passive income yield in stable coin is much higher than ever seen across all defi protocols!

The world's first rebase token that becomes Hyper Deflationary

Unlike other rebase tokens which are inflationary and have unlimited supply, LIBERA has a limited supply of 50 millions tokens, of which 18% will be burned at launch, and more will be burned every week based on Libero's 1-4% weekly burning speed. Even more, for every sell 25% of the tokens are burned - the highest burning percentage in the whole market - make LIBERA a hyper deflationary token never seen before.

Stake Libera to earn other tokens while still receiving 158k% APY rewards:

You can stake Libera to earn other tokens like BNB, BUSD, Thoreum, MVC, Epichero, Knight, Baby, etc. and earn 159K% Libero APY at the same time! A Mega Money Machine!

Participate in future Libero NFT project

Libera can be used to buy Libero NFT, and join programs to enjoy high passive income in BNB, BTC, ETH, Libera,…

Libero Financial Freedom has announced their plans to form partnerships with a number of big CEXs to create a series of subprojects that can aid the growth and development of Libero Financial Freedom's ecosystem



The first ever wrapped yield-bearing token Libera is set to open up abundant opportunities in 2022 and beyond and that will be a crucial step for the future of Libero Financial Freedom to grow exponentially in terms of brand and holders.

About Libero Financial Freedom

Launched in January of 2022, Libero has made significant inroads in DeFi with its ability to deliver the highest dual rewards across all blockchains: Highest Fixed APY in Crypto 158,893.59% Plus highest passive income in stable coin 226% BUSD APR. The platform has also emerged as the first and only fixed APY project to pass an audit by Certik, the world's top smart contract security company, and attracted 110K+ holders.

