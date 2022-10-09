U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,639.66
    -104.86 (-2.80%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,296.79
    -630.15 (-2.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,652.40
    -420.91 (-3.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,702.15
    -50.36 (-2.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.20
    +4.75 (+5.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,701.80
    -19.00 (-1.10%)
     

  • Silver

    20.16
    -0.50 (-2.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9743
    -0.0052 (-0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8830
    +0.0570 (+1.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1098
    -0.0071 (-0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.3500
    +0.2820 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,514.58
    +19.10 (+0.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    445.50
    -9.53 (-2.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,991.09
    -6.18 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,116.11
    -195.19 (-0.71%)
     

Passive investing in volatile markets: Experts weigh in

Ines Ferré
·Markets Reporter
·3 min read

Investors often hear that despite market crashes, stocks tend to go up over time. But tell that to investors watching their portfolios decline, especially if they invest passively in index funds. Those represent groups of stocks which track indices like S&P; 500 (^GSPC), Nasdaq (^IXIC), or the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI).

In continuation of Yahoo Finance's series 'What to do in a bear market,' we asked the experts what they think of index investing during these volatile times.

The markets have taken a beating this year. Passive investors in index funds are under water. Is index investing over?

“Broadly speaking it’s not a good idea to try to time the market, whether you’re buying an index fund or an actively managed fund. When the market goes down it’s often the best time to be putting money to work for the long term. For the past decade plus we were in a period of cheap money where fundamentals were less important,” Jim Polk, head of equity investments at Homestead Advisers, told Yahoo Finance.

“Almost all stocks were going up so being in an index was fine. The more assets that flowed into an index fund the more the fund had to buy what they already owned, which created a virtuous circle,” he added.

Meanwhile Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management said, “History shows investors with long time horizons tend to experience favorable returns as the year-to-year gyrations of returns, both positive and negative, get smoothed out of the longer time period. This applies to both active and passive investment styles.”

Do investors have to be more choosy when investing?

“Investors should always be choosy when investing, though in a climate of high uncertainty and lower expected returns, doing so becomes even more important,” Daniel Berkowitz, senior investment officer at Prudent Management Associates, told Yahoo Finance.

With rising interest rates, “We think the investing environment will be more difficult than it has been in the past few years. The market will differentiate between companies and stocks much more than in the past few years,”said Polk of Homestead Advisors.

“As active managers we believe there’s value to knowing what you own and applying a disciplined process to identify high-conviction opportunities. And with this changing market dynamic more value will be placed on active managers who can differentiate themselves from the benchmark,” he added.

How do investors look for and choose winning assets?

“Not all stocks are positioned equally. 'Winner' stocks are those that best align with investor objectives, ranging from international versus domestic, large versus small companies, growth versus value styles, and asset allocation mix,” Terry Sandven, U.S. Bank Wealth Management chief equity strategist, told Yahoo Finance.

“Ultimately, companies need to generate consistent revenue growth to trend meaningfully higher. Other factors include balance sheet strength, capital requirements, cash flow, competitive landscape, etc,” added Sandven.

For investors using actively managed strategies in particular, “holding them through full market cycles is critical to success. Identifying winning managers in advance is challenging, but it’s only half the battle,” said Berkowitz of Prudent Management Associates.

“It is very easy to bail on an actively managed strategy that is significantly underperforming the market in a given year, or even a 3-year horizon, but even the most successful active strategies experience this type of underperformance—it’s a natural part of investing,” he said.

Ines is a markets reporter covering stocks from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Follow her on Twitter at @ines_ferre

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Why I'm Doubling Down On Intel's Dividend

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has been under tremendous pressure this year. Shares of the semiconductor company have tumbled about 50%. While Intel is facing its share of headwinds, I believe better days lie ahead for the tech giant and its big-time dividend.

  • 3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy on OPEC's Latest Move

    Oil prices have bounced around quite a bit this year. Brent oil, the global-pricing benchmark, started 2022 below $80 a barrel before soaring into the $120s following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. With the prospect of higher oil prices, we asked some of our energy contributors what oil stocks they believe are best positioned to capitalize following OPEC's bold move.

  • Nvidia, AMD, and 8 More Stocks Could See a Bounce Soon. Here’s Why.

    Tax-loss harvesting has risen in popularity. BofA says the strategy could give a boost to underperforming stocks from November to January.

  • The Bad Year of Chipmakers AMD, Nvidia and Intel Turns Into a Nightmare

    The year 2022 has been a painful journey for semiconductor manufacturers. Following the example of AMD , Nvidia and Intel , which are the three main players in the sector, 2022 is a year to forget .Their valuations are in recession. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) currently has a market value of $94.4 billion, which is a decrease of at least $83 billion compared to December 31, 2021.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy AT&T, and 1 Reason to Sell

    The veteran telecom company is having a stellar year in many respects, but reason for concern has emerged.

  • Wall Street Is Missing the Risk to Stocks If Inflation Is Beaten

    (Bloomberg) -- The conventional wisdom with stock bulls is that prices will take off when the Federal Reserve wins its fight against inflation. But the end of surging consumer costs could unleash another round of bad news.Most Read from BloombergRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastPutin Orders Sakhalin-1 Project Transferred to Russian EntityMinecraft Star Dream Meets His Screaming Fans for First TimeWall Street Is Missing the Risk to Stocks If Inflation Is BeatenFacebook I

  • Why Are My Inflation-Protected Bonds Falling When Inflation Is So High?

    You would think this would be TIPS’ time to shine. Instead, the prices of Treasury inflation-protected securities—government bonds that are adjusted to keep up with inflation—have declined this year, even as inflation has soared. The comparable loss for ICE’s index of regular Treasury bonds was 13.5%.

  • 3 Companies That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2030

    The three stocks that stood out to me are Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM), Disney (NYSE: DIS), and Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE). The company is a third-party manufacturer for chip leaders like Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and dozens of other companies designing their own chips.

  • PayPal Sets Social Media Ablaze with Major Change

    PayPal is in trouble. "You are independently responsible for complying with all applicable laws in all of your actions related to your use of PayPal's services, regardless of the purpose of the use," the document, called "Acceptable Use of Policy," said.

  • NIO Inc. stock performance and analyst projections

    NIO Inc. stock is trending on the Yahoo Finance Platform. Here is a visualization of $NIO performance over time, how that performance compares to the wider industry, and analyst projections for the current quarter.Check out the ticker page here.

  • This month may be the time to buy an I bond

    If you buy one between now and the end of October, you’ll earn a composite interest rate of 9.62%.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With High-Yielding Dividends

    For the retail investor, the only certainty of our current market environment is uncertainty. Volatility is up, and the main indexes are showing deepening losses. As if that wasn't enough, at least one market bull is turning a bit more pessimistic. JPMorgan strategist Marko Kolanovic has been one of the more bullish voices on Wall Street in recent months, but current conditions have him pushing the timeline back. While he still believes that the S&P 500 can hit 4,800, or a 32% gain from current

  • This Bear Market Indicator Has Never Been Wrong, and It Portends More Downside to Come

    This indicator has correctly predicted five steep stock market declines since 1870 -- and it's highly successful at calling bottoms, too!

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Could Hold for Years

    High-yield dividend stocks can be powerful wealth-building tools. Three stocks that fit this definition today are Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO), Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ), and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE: SKT). Over the past decade, only a few oil and natural gas companies have beaten the S&P 500 on a total return basis.

  • 3 Top Dow Jones Dividend Stocks to Buy in October and Hold for Decades

    The 30 components of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) tend to be industry-leading companies that are meant to provide a representation of the broader economy. Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and Chevron (NYSE: CVX) stand out as three reliable Dow stocks to buy in October and hold for decades.

  • Charles Schwab: Add This Asset to Your Retirement Portfolio

    The first quarter of 2022 has been difficult for retirement savers and retirees alike, and according to investment firm Charles Schwab, it was one of the worst quarters for fixed-income in decades. However, the rising yields and changed Federal Reserve … Continue reading → The post Charles Schwab Says Now Is the Time to Add This Asset to Your Retirement Portfolio appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stocks Back Near Bear Market Lows; AMD, Tesla Plunge

    A market rally attempt is reeling as the indexes plunged on Friday's jobs report. Tesla, AMD and On Semi sold off.

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy Right Now?

    The company is reaping benefits from investments in 5G technology, but that's not necessarily enough to make AT&T stock a buy.

  • Could Shopify Stock Be a Top Buying Opportuntity in This Bear Market?

    Formerly one of the top pandemic-era stocks, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) has fallen from its pedestal. As a result, I think Shopify has plenty of potential for investors, although it may be years before it can reclaim its all-time high. Shopify's drop was caused by its evaporating growth and profitability.

  • Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) delivers shareholders impressive 109% return over 1 year, surging 14% in the last week alone

    Unless you borrow money to invest, the potential losses are limited. But if you pick the right stock, you can make a...