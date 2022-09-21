U.S. markets close in 3 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,879.52
    +23.59 (+0.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,851.62
    +145.39 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,491.61
    +66.56 (+0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,801.35
    +13.85 (+0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.27
    -0.67 (-0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,675.10
    +4.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    19.45
    +0.27 (+1.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9874
    -0.0098 (-0.99%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5730
    +0.0020 (+0.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1320
    -0.0061 (-0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.3160
    +0.6130 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,319.25
    +237.88 (+1.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.44
    +5.57 (+1.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.64
    +44.98 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,313.13
    -375.29 (-1.36%)
     

Passive Optical LAN Market Projected To Hit USD 72.4 Billion at a 25.30% CAGR by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

0
Market Research Future
·6 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Passive Optical LAN Market Growth Drives by Growing Need for High Bandwidth Apps and Increased usage of technology

New York, US, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Passive Optical LAN Market, By Component, By Type, By Application, By End User - Forecast to 2030”, will reach USD 72.4 billion at a 25.30% CAGR by 2030.

Passive Optical LAN Market Drivers 

The growing need for high bandwidth applications around the world is a major factor driving the worldwide passive optical LAN market. Fiber to the home (FTTH) network deployment and investment have expanded due to consumer market applications including HDTV, video on demand, 3-D TV, IPTV, gaming, etc.

Report Scope:

Report Metrics

Details

Market Size by 2030

USD 72.4 Billion

CAGR

25.30% From 2022 to 2030

Key Market Opportunities

Increase in sales and the sectors that are willing to try these products and services

Key Market Drivers

Increased usage of technologies by companies that are interested in 'going green,
The growing demand for the high-speed internet in the emerging countries.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2165

Opportunities 

Increasing Need for Eco-friendly Solutions to offer Robust Opportunities 

The increasing need for eco-friendly solutions coupled with reliable, secure and safe operations will offer lucrative opportunities for this market in the assessment period.

Restraints 

Increasing Use of Copper Cables to act as Market Restraint 

The increasing use of copper cables may act as a market restraint over the forecast period.

Challenges 

Operational Challenges to act as Market Challenge 

Operational challenges, high installation price at operators interface, and availability of substitute or alternative technologies such as XGS-PON may act as market challenges over the forecast period.

Passive Optical LAN Market Segmentation 

The global passive optical LAN market is bifurcated based on end user, application, type, and component.

By component, the passive optical LAN market is segmented into connector, power splitter, coupler, and optical cables.

By type, the passive optical LAN market is segmented into EPON and GPON.

By application, the passive optical LAN market is segmented into synchronous optical network and loop feeder.

By end user, healthcare will lead the market over the forecast period.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) on Passive Optical LAN Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/passive-optical-lan-market-2165

COVID-19 Analysis 

More than a year ago, COVID-19 made its global debut. Governments all across the world worked to stop the virus' spread by minimizing human contact to the greatest extent feasible because it was a potentially dangerous disease. They achieved this by requiring the use of masks, contactless delivery, remote work, and social isolation. Additionally, governments instituted indefinite lockdowns and short-term quarantines. The market for passive optical LANs has been badly damaged, albeit only momentarily. Finding the resources and raw materials for their goods and services has become more difficult for businesses in the passive optical LAN sector as a result of the lockdowns and quarantines. Their overall production costs have increased as a result. These businesses were compelled to raise their prices in order to cover the additional cost. But the market and industry's overall prospects appear promising.

Passive Optical LAN Market Regional Analysis 

APAC to Head Passive Optical LAN Market 

Of all the regions, the Asia-Pacific region holds the biggest market share for passive optical local area networks. Particularly in India and China, the two Asian superpowers, there is a huge need for optical fiber. Particularly in India, the demand for digital and mobile gadgets has grown exponentially. Data traffic is rising quickly as a result. The demand is also significantly influenced by the Indian government. It is making significant investments in LAN across India in order to enhance both the country's infrastructure and Internet connectivity. he Asia Pacific region will grab the highest proportion of the passive optical LAN (POL) market due to the increased demand for passive optical networks in developing nations like China and India. A major driver that will propel the worldwide passive optical LAN (POL) market during the forecast period is the rise in bandwidth demand. Systems using passive optical LAN (POL) are more dependable, long-lasting, and energy-efficient. The development of systems administration in Asia Pacific, the expansion of fiber optic networks, the rise in popularity of inventive headways, and exploration framework globally are some of the factors influencing the market growth in the Asia Pacific region. The two main industries for passive optical LAN are the consumer electronics and the automotive industry (POL). As a result of their rapidity, effectiveness, cost-effectiveness, sustainability, and scalability, these solutions are attracting interest on a global scale. The market for passive optical LANs (POLs) is expected to be dominated by the Asia Pacific region, thanks to rising demand for passive optical networks in developing nations like China and India.

Ask for Discount:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/2165

The global passive optical LAN is anticipated to be driven by an increase in the need for extra bandwidth during the anticipated time frame. Technologies are superior than active optical LAN (AOL) systems in terms of energy efficiency, dependability, and longevity. Some of the variables influencing market growth in Asia Pacific include technological development, systems administration growth in the region, fiber optic network expansion, the rise in popularity of innovative headways, and global exploration frameworks. Most consumer electronics and automotive industries employ passive optical LAN (POL).

North America to Have Significant Growth in Passive Optical LAN Market 

The market size for passive optical LANs is second only to Asia. The POL industry is seeing significant investments from several businesses, which is the cause. The energy-saving solutions that alternative and green energy offer are enthralling an increasing number of people. More goods utilizing passive optical LAN technology are becoming demanded. Additionally, they want to ensure that their Internet connections are totally safe because cybercrime in America is a major and expanding threat. With a revenue share of 34.5%, North America is quickly becoming the market leader for passive optical networks. The region's expanding need for higher bandwidth applications fuels the market's expansion. The demand for passive optical networks is being further supported by growing awareness of environmentally friendly network solutions. The growth of fiber city initiatives in this area is what fuels the demand for passive optical networks. The demand for effective bandwidth from an increasing number of social media influencers further suggests that the global industry would expand.

Ask To Expert:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/2165

Passive Optical LAN Market Key Players 

Key players profiled in the global passive optical LAN market report include,

  • Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China)

  • Ericsson Inc. (Sweden)

  • Alcatel Lucent SA (France)

  • TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland)

  • ADTRAN Inc. (U.S.)

  • ZTE Corporation (China)

  • Verizon Communications Inc. (U.S.)

  • 3M Company (US)

  • Tellabs Inc. (US)

  • Zhone Technologies Inc. (US)

Related Reports:

Optical Sensing Market: By Type, By Method, By Technology, By Application, By Vertical - Forecast till 2030

OTN Market Research Report: Information by Technology, Service, Component, End User, Region - Forecast till 2030

Fiber Optic Cable Market By Type, Application, Region - Global Forecast till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Contact Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • China Runs Down Oil Stockpiles as Market Eyes Big Export Quotas

    (Bloomberg) -- China has begun running down its crude oil stockpiles, which could signal that refiners are getting ready to boost fuel exports as part of the government’s efforts to revive the economy. Most Read from BloombergPutin Mobilizes More Troops, Wields Ukraine Nuclear ThreatHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ Crashes‘Mute Your Phones’: Trump Special Master Hearing Descends Into ChaosFed Set to Reveal ‘Pain’ Co

  • Charter to pay $1.15B in stabbing case, Home Depot store looks to unionize, Eataly sells controlling stake

    =Notable business headlines include Charter being ordered to pay $1.15 billion dollars to the family of a stabbing victim, workers at a Philadelphia Home Depot seeking unionization, and Eataly selling a controlling stake to InvestIndustrial.

  • Oil Prices Turn Lower After Putin Steps Up Military Efforts in Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin orders the partial mobilization of military reserves as he attempts to hold captured territory in eastern Ukraine.

  • 2 Top Buffett Stocks To Buy and Hold for the Long Haul

    At first glance, these stocks don't seem to fit Buffett's investing style at all. But if you take a deeper look, it all makes sense.

  • Some Parts of This Market Are Getting a Lyft

    Despite the pre-fed bloodbath out there, not every stock is down. After having a pretty rough few days, both Lyft and Uber are are seeing a decent bid form. In addition, LYFT in particular is seeing some heavy option flow that makes me think the name could go on a run in the next day or two.

  • Oil & Gas Stock Roundup: Shell's CEO Succession, Williams' Acquisition & More

    Apart from Shell (SHEL) and The Williams Companies (WMB), Cheniere Energy (LNG), APA Corporation (APA) and TechnipFMC (FTI) hogged the limelight during the week.

  • Jamie Dimon: 'The U.S. economy today is a classic tale of two cities'

    As megabank CEOs set out for their annual congressional hearings on Capitol Hill, we look at the prepared testimony.

  • Ford’s Big Earnings Warning Is Really Good News. Just Ask Wall Street.

    Monday, the car maker said a lack of parts and inflation would leave it with a third-quarter operating profit much lower than Wall Street expected.

  • Oil prices fall on a third weekly rise in U.S. crude supplies and expectations for a Fed rate hike

    Oil prices head lower on Wednesday, pressured by a third consecutive weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies, as well as expectations for a Federal Reserve interest-rate hike that may slow demand for energy. Prices give up early gains from the possibility of an even more protracted war in Ukraine, after Russia's president announced a partial draft.

  • General Mills Boosts Outlook. Higher Prices and Asset Sales Are Helping.

    The company expects adjusted earnings for the full fiscal year to increase by up to 5%, compared with a prior prediction for an increase of up to 3%.

  • Oil dips as U.S. dollar soars; gasoline demand declines

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices slid about 1% to a near two-week low on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar soared, the country's gasoline demand declined and investors worried about a possible global recession. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 66 cents, or 0.8%, to $83.28, headed for its lowest close since Sept. 7. U.S. gasoline demand over the past four weeks fell to 8.5 million barrels per day (bpd), its lowest since February, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).

  • Electric-Car Demand Pushes Lithium Prices to Records

    Surging prices for lithium are intensifying a race between auto makers to lock up supplies and raising concerns that a shortage of the battery metal could slow the adoption of electric vehicles.

  • High Natural-Gas Prices Push European Manufacturers to Shift to the U.S.

    The Ukraine war is driving up energy costs in Europe, while relatively stable prices and green-energy incentives are luring companies to the U.S.

  • Gas Prices Rise, Snapping 98-Day Streak of Declines, As Global Oil Markets Move Higher

    The longest streak of daily declines for U.S. gas prices since 2005 came to a halt last night as pump prices nudged higher for the first time in more than three months.

  • Salesforce Struggles to Create a Durable Bottom Pattern

    Salesforce.com has traded lower and lower this year as the shares have been trying unsuccessfully to make a durable bottom on the charts. Let's check and see if things can improve from here. In the daily bar chart of CRM, below, we can see that the shares made a low in April and made an up-and-down rally into August before they declined to new lows in September.

  • Germany to Nationalize Ailing Uniper After Russian Natural-Gas Cuts

    The German government will take a 99% stake in the energy giant and inject in the equivalent of around $8 billion as it seeks to save the country’s largest gas importer that was hit hard by Russian natural-gas cuts to Europe.

  • Top Oil and Gas Penny Stocks for Q4 2022

    These are the oil and gas penny stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q4 2022.

  • Why Canada’s oil exports could flow easier for the next decade

    S&P projects that by the late 2020s, overall pipeline system utilization could top 90 per cent on an annualized basis.

  • Analysis-Europe energy crisis may deepen with looming liquidity crunch

    Europe's problems in sourcing oil and gas this winter after a dispute with Russia may be exacerbated by a new crisis in the market where prices are already red-hot: a liquidity crunch that could send them spiralling higher still. But European governments have only belatedly rallied to offer financial support to power providers on the brink of collapse, in an effort to ease pressure on a market whose smooth operation is vital to keep people warm. "We have a dysfunctional futures market, which then creates problems for the physical market and leads to higher prices, higher inflation," a senior trading source told Reuters.

  • Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy Now

    Growth stocks were an unstoppable force on Wall Street after the end of the Great Recession as historically low lending rates and the Federal Reserve's easy money policies provided companies with cheap capital to expand their businesses. Since late 2021, however, growth stocks have fallen out of favor, and with the U.S. on the brink of being in an official recession, these former high flyers are having difficulty finding love in the market. In fact, a recession just might have Pinterest making you richer now -- and in the future, too.