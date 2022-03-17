Passive Optical LAN (POL) Market to Cross US$ 295 Bn by 2031, TMR Study
- Substantial rise in demand for high bandwidth for applications such as HDTV, video on demand, and gaming resulting into increased deployment of fiber to the home networks fuels the growth of passive optical LAN market
- Eco-friendly profile with zero power requirement, very less heat dissipation, along with high performance favors adoption of passive LAN networks
ALBANY, N.Y., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysts at TMR project the passive optical LAN (POL) market to expand at a CAGR of 23.6% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031. The exponential growth of the telecom industry in the past decade expanded growth prospects of the POL market. Expanded services of telecom companies for voice, data, video, and wireless for several applications that require higher bandwidth fuels the demand for passive optical LAN. POL is a new way to structure telecommunications network that are replacing copper-based infrastructures that are no longer efficient for high bandwidth applications.
The substantial rise in the demand for high bandwidth applications such as HDTV, video on demand, 3-D TV, IPTV, and gaming, among others, leading to the increasing deployment of fiber to home (FTTH) networks is creating ample opportunities in passive optical LAN market.
Asia Pacific is anticipated to continue to hold a key share of the POL market in the upcoming years. Factors such as exponential rise in demand for high network bandwidth for newer applications, adoption of Internet of Things, and growing popularity of cloud-based services are fueling the growth of POL market in the region. Technological advancement, expansion of the fiber optic network, and development of systems administration in China and India contribute immensely to the growth of POL market in the region.
Passive Optical LAN Market – Key Findings of Report
Passive optical LAN is derived from passive optical network (PON) with an attractive, durable LAN architecture. Passive optical LAN outperforms traditional Ethernet LAN in terms of capacity, reliability, security, footprint, and reduces operating costs.
Environment friendliness and green profile of POL are significant for its rapid deployment. Passive optical LAN does not require power, dissipates very less amount of heat, and improves performance. POL solutions use optical splitters instead of workgroup switches, and thus can be mounted in electrical closets to reduce ceiling space.
Design framework of POL uses less cable since single-mode fiber can support multiple devices. There is no theoretical limit to bandwidth using single-mode POL fiber, and the bandwidth constraint over distance is virtually infinite using splitters.
Space saving for network infrastructure is a key advantage of POL, as it is direct to the user and does not require a telecommunications room
Passive optical LAN works in favor of green sustainability initiatives by reduced cabling diameter, weight, and length to result in less volume of plastics and PVC that is used
POL distribution network can eliminate electronic devices and maintenance to extend up to 12 miles, where traditional active copper-based LAN could reach only 300 feet.
Consumer electronics and automobile industries are two key end users of passive optical LAN solutions
Passive Optical LAN Market – Growth Drivers
Advantages of passive optical network due to its ability to offer security, reliability, cost, and space savings of fiber to enterprise LAN frameworks fuels the growth of passive optical LAN market
Distinguishing architecture of POL to use single-mode fiber that can support multiple devices stimulates the adoption of passive optical LAN solutions
Passive Optical LAN Market – Key Players
Some of the key players operating in the POL market are;
Nokia
Alcatel Lucent SA
Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
TE Connectivity Ltd.
ZTE Corporation
AFL
Ericsson Inc.
ADTRAN Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
The passive optical LAN market is segmented as follows;
Passive Optical LAN (POL) Market, by Component
Optical Cables
Optical Line Terminal (OLT)
Optical Splitter
Optical Network Terminal (ONT)
Passive Optical LAN (POL) Market, by Type
GPON
EPON
Passive Optical LAN (POL) Market, by Application
Loop Feeder
Interoffice
Fiber in The Loop (FITL)
Synchronous Optical Network (SONET)
Hybrid Fiber-Coaxial Cable (HFC)
Synchronous Digital Hierarchy (SDH) Systems
Passive Optical LAN (POL) Market, by Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific (APAC)
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
South America
