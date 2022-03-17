U.S. markets open in 8 hours 9 minutes

Passive Optical LAN (POL) Market to Cross US$ 295 Bn by 2031, TMR Study

·5 min read

- Substantial rise in demand for high bandwidth for applications such as HDTV, video on demand, and gaming resulting into increased deployment of fiber to the home networks fuels the growth of passive optical LAN market

- Eco-friendly profile with zero power requirement, very less heat dissipation, along with high performance favors adoption of passive LAN networks

ALBANY, N.Y., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysts at TMR project the passive optical LAN (POL) market to expand at a CAGR of 23.6% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031. The exponential growth of the telecom industry in the past decade expanded growth prospects of the POL market. Expanded services of telecom companies for voice, data, video, and wireless for several applications that require higher bandwidth fuels the demand for passive optical LAN. POL is a new way to structure telecommunications network that are replacing copper-based infrastructures that are no longer efficient for high bandwidth applications.

TMR Logo
TMR Logo

The substantial rise in the demand for high bandwidth applications such as HDTV, video on demand, 3-D TV, IPTV, and gaming, among others, leading to the increasing deployment of fiber to home (FTTH) networks is creating ample opportunities in passive optical LAN market.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to continue to hold a key share of the POL market in the upcoming years. Factors such as exponential rise in demand for high network bandwidth for newer applications, adoption of Internet of Things, and growing popularity of cloud-based services are fueling the growth of POL market in the region. Technological advancement, expansion of the fiber optic network, and development of systems administration in China and India contribute immensely to the growth of POL market in the region.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=2945

Passive Optical LAN Market – Key Findings of Report

  • Passive optical LAN is derived from passive optical network (PON) with an attractive, durable LAN architecture. Passive optical LAN outperforms traditional Ethernet LAN in terms of capacity, reliability, security, footprint, and reduces operating costs.

  • Environment friendliness and green profile of POL are significant for its rapid deployment. Passive optical LAN does not require power, dissipates very less amount of heat, and improves performance. POL solutions use optical splitters instead of workgroup switches, and thus can be mounted in electrical closets to reduce ceiling space.

  • Design framework of POL uses less cable since single-mode fiber can support multiple devices. There is no theoretical limit to bandwidth using single-mode POL fiber, and the bandwidth constraint over distance is virtually infinite using splitters.

  • Space saving for network infrastructure is a key advantage of POL, as it is direct to the user and does not require a telecommunications room

  • Passive optical LAN works in favor of green sustainability initiatives by reduced cabling diameter, weight, and length to result in less volume of plastics and PVC that is used

  • POL distribution network can eliminate electronic devices and maintenance to extend up to 12 miles, where traditional active copper-based LAN could reach only 300 feet.

  • Consumer electronics and automobile industries are two key end users of passive optical LAN solutions

Get COVID-19 Impact Analysis at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=2945

Passive Optical LAN Market – Growth Drivers

  • Advantages of passive optical network due to its ability to offer security, reliability, cost, and space savings of fiber to enterprise LAN frameworks fuels the growth of passive optical LAN market

  • Distinguishing architecture of POL to use single-mode fiber that can support multiple devices stimulates the adoption of passive optical LAN solutions

Passive Optical LAN Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the POL market are;

  • Nokia

  • Alcatel Lucent SA

  • Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

  • TE Connectivity Ltd.

  • ZTE Corporation

  • AFL

  • Ericsson Inc.

  • ADTRAN Inc.

  • Verizon Communications Inc.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=2945

The passive optical LAN market is segmented as follows;

Passive Optical LAN (POL) Market, by Component

  • Optical Cables

  • Optical Line Terminal (OLT)

  • Optical Splitter

  • Optical Network Terminal (ONT)

Passive Optical LAN (POL) Market, by Type

  • GPON

  • EPON

Passive Optical LAN (POL) Market, by Application

  • Loop Feeder

  • Interoffice

  • Fiber in The Loop (FITL)

  • Synchronous Optical Network (SONET)

  • Hybrid Fiber-Coaxial Cable (HFC)

  • Synchronous Digital Hierarchy (SDH) Systems

Passive Optical LAN (POL) Market, by Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific (APAC)

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

  • South America

Browse Latest Electronics and Semiconductors Market Research Reports by TMR:

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY – 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Press Release: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/passive-optical-lan-market.htm

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/passive-optical-lan-pol-market-to-cross-us-295-bn-by-2031-tmr-study-301504397.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

