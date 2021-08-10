Passport Shipping Announces Acquisition of Access Worldwide, Adds Depth and Breadth to Cross-Border Logistics

Deal Enables Global Shipping Carrier to Expand Capabilities, Design Bespoke Solutions for Large Consumer Brands and Marketplaces

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Passport, an international shipping carrier built for cross-border e-commerce, has acquired Access Worldwide Inc. - an Atlanta-based international shipping consolidator with more than two decades of parcel supply chain industry experience. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"This is great news for the customers of both companies as it provides value-added capabilities and services to each," said Alex Yancher, founder and CEO of Passport. "By combining our capabilities, we'll be able to elevate the quality of our products, gain access to better shipping rates and expedite transit times."

With the acquisition, Passport is also better positioned to work on bespoke solutions for large consumer brands and marketplace business models that require deep expertise to execute complicated configurations.

By the end of this year, Statista expects the number of online shoppers around the world to reach 2.14 billion, representing an opportunity for direct-to-consumer brands to grow revenues by expanding their market footprint internationally.

With the acquisition, Passport gains access to an expert team with decades of hands-on, asset-based operational experience in the international parcel logistics space including Access Worldwide CEO Adam Langston who becomes Passport's new Chief Commercial Officer.

"Since its inception, I've been really impressed with Passport's business and, candidly, have always viewed them as a company that would be a great-fit partner," said Langston. "This acquisition enables us to bring key pockets of expertise and industry relationships to a business that's poised for long-term category leadership."

Additionally, Passport can now leverage Access Worldwide's logistics relationships, including critical first mile trucking providers and customs brokers to build-out and optimize a global supply chain that helps drive a better customer experience and cost structure.

About Access Worldwide

Access Worldwide was founded in 1999 to provide global mailers and shippers with a more reliable and cost-effective way to reach international customers. The company's employees serve over 150 countries each day via its global network of more than 60 postal and private delivery systems that help to eliminate overhead and hidden costs. Customers typically save up to 50 percent on shipping costs with full global tracking and visibility to all destinations. The company is also one of a limited number of Postal Qualified Wholesalers, a vetted designation with access to service levels and mailing products not available to the general public. More information on the company can be viewed online at https://accessworldwide.net

About Passport Shipping

Founded in 2017, San Francisco-based Passport Shipping is an international shipping carrier built for e-commerce companies and their 3PLsincluding Kylie Cosmetics, Native Deodorants, Bombas, Raycon and LMNT. The company manages all the complexities associated with international shipping so their consumer brand customers can stay focused on their core business. At the same time, Passport offers end consumers door-to-door tracking and high-touch customer support on all packages being sent to more than 150 countries around the world. More information on the company can be viewed online at https://passportshipping.com

