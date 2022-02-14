U.S. markets close in 1 hour 24 minutes

Passport Technology Increases Washington State Presence With Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel

·2 min read

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passport Technology ("Passport"), a global leader in innovative payment technology and customer engagement for the gaming industry, announced the installation of its cash access service, check warranty, jackpot dispensing, AML/Title 31 compliance, and cage automation solutions at Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel ("Lucky Eagle"), a Chehalis Tribal Enterprise.

"This 'all-in-one' technology is in perfect alignment with Lucky Eagle's mission to provide an exceptional gaming and service experience to every guest every time," states JaNessa Bumgarner, CEO of Lucky Eagle. "Passport's collaborative approach and growth in Washington state ensure our guests will have access to the best products and services."

This installation strengthens Passport's position as a leader in cash access services in the state of Washington and will introduce several cutting-edge payment solutions that enhance the guest experience through faster, more reliable, and more accurate transactions at the kiosk and the cage. Lucky Eagle's guests will experience Passport's industry-leading multi-functional CashStream™ kiosks on the gaming floor. Offering multiple options for cash access, charitable features, and responsible gaming, CashStream combines Passport's customizable software, advanced hardware, and security to provide guests easy and fast access to cash.

Passport's LiveCage™ platform will speed Lucky Eagle guests through cage lines. LiveCage's intuitive operating system is easy to learn for cashiers and automates the cash dispense process at the cage while minimizing cash variances. Guests fortunate enough to hit a jackpot at Lucky Eagle will get faster access to their winnings through Passport's Jackpot Pro®. LiveCage and Jackpot Pro utilize web-based management and reporting tools to make auditing and system configuration efficient and straightforward for cashiers and managers.

"We are delighted the Chehalis Tribe chose Passport to assist with streamlining operations and delivering world-class service to the Lucky Eagle guests," states Jason King, CRO of Passport. "Passport strives to provide innovative customer-facing payment and back-office solutions that impact both casino guests and team members alike, and we look forward to this new partnership."

About Passport

Passport Technology is a leading developer of technology-based solutions and services for the highly regulated payments, gaming, and financial services markets. The company's product portfolio includes redemption kiosks, quasi-cash, check warranty, ATM, digital payments, cash and cashless integrations, casino automation, regulatory compliance solutions, bank-sponsored transaction processing, server and web-based analytics, agnostic application management systems, and interactive content and loyalty services. Passport, through its privileged and associated gaming licenses, has securely and responsibly settled over $34 billion in funds to casinos across the globe.

For more information, please visit passporttechnology.com

Press Contact
Max Aceituno
SVP, Marketing
Passport Technology
max@passporttechnology.com

