U.S. markets open in 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,988.75
    +0.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,931.00
    +22.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,075.75
    -7.50 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,898.90
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.72
    +2.04 (+2.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.40
    -4.50 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    20.74
    -0.06 (-0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0635
    +0.0026 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9470
    +0.0250 (+0.64%)
     

  • Vix

    20.94
    -0.73 (-3.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2122
    +0.0063 (+0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7870
    +0.6060 (+0.44%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,422.03
    -309.56 (-1.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    532.79
    -1.61 (-0.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,884.90
    -50.21 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,445.56
    +21.60 (+0.08%)
     

PASSUR Aerospace Signs Exclusive Agreement to Support L3Harris Symphony® for Airports Suite of Products

·2 min read

Combined product portfolio will deliver the most comprehensive and advanced airport operations software and data services offering to commercial aviation

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (PASSUR) announced that it has acquired an exclusive, perpetual use license to market, sell and support the L3Harris Symphony® for Airports suite of products. Under the terms of the Agreement, PASSUR will assume responsibility for existing Symphony® for Airports customers and align products with existing PASSUR solutions to offer more comprehensive solutions to customers.

PASSUR aggregates data from the world's largest Automatic Dependent Surveillance – Broadcast (ADS-B)  network, including over 55,000 terrestrial ADS-B sensors, a global space-based satellite ADS-B network, weather feeds, air navigation service provider,  airline and airport operator data. Using machine learning / artificial intelligence  driven forecasting and predictions, PASSUR provides airport and airline operators with solutions for real-time situational awareness, decision support, collaboration and surface management. PASSUR's ARiVA platform also provides airfield workflow optimization modules for aircraft tows, surface movement sequencing and gate management.

The Symphony® for Airports suite delivers an integrated aviation software solution set for airport operators with tools that assist in the proactive management of airfield operations, irregular operations, aircraft noise monitoring and community engagement, airside vehicle tracking, traffic flow monitoring and airport analytics.

"The addition of Symphony products significantly increases the depth and breadth of our portfolio, and our reach in the airport market," said Brian Cook, Chief Executive Officer of PASSUR Aerospace.  "We are excited for the opportunity to bring unmatched capability and service to our combined customer base."

As a result of this agreement, PASSUR will provide support to over 120 commercial airport contracts, making PASSUR the market leader in flight tracking, airport collaborative-decision-making, noise operations management, flight data services and landing fee management.

About PASSUR® Aerospace, Inc.

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTC: PSSR) is the operations platform of choice for aviation experts, offering a unique combination of global data, decision support, and subject matter expertise solutions to improve operational efficiencies. Our platform and people help deliver actionable-data and user-friendly tools to corporate and operations leadership. Specifically, PASSUR products identify knowledge-based approaches to minimize and eliminate bottleneck capacity constraints, mitigate irregular operations (IROPS), recover operations after a disruption or interruption in service, and enhance the efficiency of the daily schedule. Our collaborative framework uniquely enhances data sharing, communications, and decision-making within and between stakeholders in an operations ecosystem. PASSUR provides its solutions to the largest airlines and airports globally including in the United States, Canada, and Latin America.

Visit PASSUR Aerospace's website at www.passur.com for updated products, solutions, and news.

Media contact:
Ron Dunsky, 9175879672
354519@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/passur-aerospace-signs-exclusive-agreement-to-support-l3harris-symphony-for-airports-suite-of-products-301757981.html

SOURCE PASSUR Aerospace

Recommended Stories

  • Time to buy these energy stocks with over 40% upside potential, analysts say

    Energy stocks outperformed last year, with the sector generally gaining 59% in a year when the S&P 500 dropped 19%. That’s serious performance, the kind that will always delight investors, and it has traders and analysts alike watching the energy sector closely in this first quarter of 2023. So far, the energy sector is holding back from the action. Inflation appears to be cooling and the Federal Reserve has indicated that it may take a slower pace for future interest rate hikes, both developmen

  • Down More Than 40%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The current economic situation is turbulent for investors, to say the least. From the threat of a looming recession to high inflation, current market conditions mean that it is becoming increasingly difficult for investors to predict what’s happening next. Wall Street’s analysts, however, are up to the task, and from BMO, chief investment strategist Brian Belski has noted some important factors that investors will need to consider. First, in Belski’s view, is the fact that bear markets typically

  • How 16 Cents And A Shift To Real Estate Allowed The Richest Man In The World To Build An Empire Worth Over $200 Billion

    While he’s not as popular as Jeff Bezos or Elon Musk in the U.S., Bernard Arnault doesn’t need to be — he’s the richest person in the world and may have the most unique story amongst his billionaire peers. Arnault, 73, born in France, may be most well-known today for his founding and current leadership of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world's largest luxury goods company, but how he got there involved one French Franc ($0.16 USD), real estate in the French Riviera, and condominiums in Pa

  • Luminar (LAZR) Q4 Earnings Preview: High Costs to Mar Margins

    The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Luminar's (LAZR) Q4 loss per share and revenues is pegged at 22 cents and $12.9 million, respectively.

  • CBS '60 Minutes' Gaffe Turns FDA Headlights On Diabetes and Weight Loss Drug Stock

    Growth stock Novo Nordisk is showing strength after FDA approval of breakthrough oral drug for type 2 diabetes. Shares are in a base.

  • Drug, Biotech Stocks' Q4 Earnings on Feb 28: NVAX, IOVA & More

    Let us look at four drug and biotech companies, NVAX, IOVA, ALLO, SRPT and FATE, which are gearing up for their earnings release.

  • The bullish case for large-cap growth stocks: Strategist says buy the dips in these big names

    Markets are "forward-discounting mechanisms engaged in an ongoing operation," and investors best remember that, says strategist Seth Golden.

  • Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Q4 FFO and Revenues Beat Estimates

    Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) delivered FFO and revenue surprises of 8.72% and 2.71%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • JPMorgan Says Quants to Sell $50 Billion of Stocks If Chart Test Fails

    (Bloomberg) -- After fueling the big Wall Street rebound, trend-following quants now look poised to offload stocks if the S&P 500 falls below a key technical threshold, warns JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s trading desk. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Goldman Turns to ‘Make-or-

  • Target Q4 earnings beat estimates, CEO strikes a cautious tone as consumer spending shifts

    Target posted its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings results before market open on Tuesday that beat estimates as consumers spending habits shift away from discretionary categories.

  • AMC Stock Soars as Hearing Risks Delaying APE Conversion

    (Bloomberg) -- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. common stock surged 23% after a Delaware court said it will hold a preliminary injunction hearing on April 27, signaling a highly anticipated conversion between the shares and preferred units may take longer than expected.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti

  • Fed might raise policy rates to 6% - BofA

    BofA's hawkish stance comes after it recently added expectation for another quarter basis-point hike in June following similar moves in March and May, for a peak rate expectation of 5.25%-5.5%. The brokerage expects the U.S. economy to tip into recession by the third quarter of 2023.

  • Warren Buffett’s Letter Ducked Some Big Issues. What He Should Have Said.

    Every year, investors await Warren Buffett’s annual shareholder letter with excitement, hoping for the insights and flair that make it a must-read. The eagerly anticipated missive released Saturday didn’t address some key issues, including the slowdown in stock buybacks at Berkshire Hathaway the troubles at Geico, and succession. The stake is now worth $24 billion, well above Berkshire’s cost of $1.3 billion.

  • FS KKR Capital (FSK) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    FS KKR Capital (FSK) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 8% and 4.03%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • ‘We are going to be living with inflation,’ warns BlackRock, offering this advice to investors

    Here's how BlackRock Inc., the world's largest asset manager, is bracing for the economic damage it expects to result from high interest rates.

  • Your Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) Have Officially Been Pushed Back

    The SECURE 2.0 Act, signed by President Biden in December 2022, includes dozens of changes to provisions related to tax-advantaged retirement accounts. Among the most important changes is a provision, which took effect Jan. 1 of this year, that delays … Continue reading → The post Your Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) Have Officially Been Pushed Back appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • US to require companies winning chipmaking subsidies to share excess profits

    The Biden administration on Tuesday said it will require companies winning funds from its $52 billion U.S. semiconductor manufacturing and research program to share excess profits and explain how they plan to provide affordable childcare. The Commerce Department on Tuesday is releasing its plans to begin accepting applications in late June for a $39 billion manufacturing subsidy program. The law also creates a 25% investment tax credit for building chip plants estimated to be worth $24 billion.

  • Exxon and 6 Other Energy Picks With Earnings Upside

    Barron’s screened for energy companies in the S&P 1500 where analysts have increased their full-year earnings estimates over the past month.

  • MKS Instruments (MKSI) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    MKS Instruments (MKSI) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 52.67% and 8.86%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Range Resources (RRC) Surpasses Q4 Earnings Estimates

    Range Resources (RRC) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 16.07% and 2.07%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?