U.S. markets close in 6 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,931.65
    +30.86 (+0.79%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,432.01
    +178.88 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,493.14
    +104.65 (+0.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,776.22
    +1.38 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.23
    +0.02 (+0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.10
    -2.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    21.83
    -0.08 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0561
    -0.0027 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8570
    +0.0020 (+0.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2487
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.9230
    +0.1290 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,187.70
    +496.86 (+1.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    673.33
    -0.04 (-0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,426.87
    +124.13 (+1.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,739.03
    +336.19 (+1.27%)
     

The password policy enforcement software market was valued at US$ 212.31 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 426.46 million by 2028

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10. 5% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing Internet services penetration, upgrading communication infrastructure, and improving data speed, and the surge in Internet and mobile user base are influencing various businesses to offer their services and products online, further asking end users to create different profiles on the online buying portals.

New York, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Password Policy Enforcement Software Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Deployment and Enterprise Size" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06279458/?utm_source=GNW
Businesses are progressively implementing security measures such as monitored accounts to improve responsibility.

Such a shift toward internet-based service offerings is driving the need for password policy enforcement software.

Further, the need to comply with tight compliance standards and the rising risk of data theft in the BFSI, healthcare, and public sectors, among others, is driving the password policy enforcement market. The development of the password policy enforcement market is being stifled by the growing need for built-in administration, customization, and extension features.

Password policy enforcement software solutions ensure that strong passwords are used across all platforms in a company.Organizations install password policy enforcement software to make related users to create passwords that meet company password policy restrictions, in terms of password complexity that is defined by symbols, numbers, upper- and lowercase letters, character minimums and maximums; the restrictions also ensure that the passwords do not contain commonly used words, phrases, or passwords; company-specified blacklisted words; or passwords from known hacking dictionaries.

Several digital suppliers have entered into the password policy enforcement software market with simplified offerings for various industrial verticals.

The password policy enforcement software market is becoming increasingly competitive, and the competitiveness of market players is based on the distinctiveness of the products they offer. Furthermore, many firms are attempting to meet the rising need for customized solutions to expand their shares in password policy enforcement software market.

Lately, the technology sector is witnessing significant growth in cloud-based solutions as they are time and cost-efficient.Due to these advantages, cloud-based solutions have attracted many end users.

Moreover, key market players are offering cloud-based products in the market with the rising demand for cloud-based software.Further, the internet infrastructure has matured in developed countries.

It is flourishing in several developing countries, allowing end users in both developed and developing countries to access cloud-based solutions.This factor is positively influencing the adoption of software in various industries.

Moreover, due to incremental advancements in cloud computing, cloud-based solutions are experiencing significant growth. These factors are positively influencing the password policy enforcement software market.

The password policy enforcement software market is broadly segmented into five major regions — North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and SAM.Countries, such as China, India, and Japan, are major contributors to the overall password policy enforcement software market growth of Asia Pacific.

China has tightened its defense capabilities in response to the rising number of cyber-attacks. This is likely to increase the use of security solutions, to prevent illegal access to content positively influencing the password policy enforcement software market growth.

North America is one of the most critical regions for adopting and growing new technologies due to favorable government policies to boost innovation, a substantial industrial base, and high purchasing power, especially in developed countries, such as the US and Canada.The US is a prominent country for password policy enforcement software market.

The country consists of the maximum number of password policy enforcement software developers.Further, the COVID-19 pandemic forced companies to adopt work-from-home trends.

The pandemic created an enormous challenge for businesses in North America to continue operating despite massive shutdowns of offices and other facilities.The changing nature of working has affected IT security.

Therefore, organizations are witnessing an increased risk of breaches due to the extensive use of open-source software during remote working. Furthermore, the surge in digital traffic presented an opportunity for numerous online frauds, phishing attacks, denial of inventory, and ransomware attacks are contributing to the password policy enforcement software market growth.

The overall global password policy enforcement software market has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.Exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.

The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the market with respect to all the segments.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the topic.

Participants of this process include industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the market.

The key companies operating in the password policy enforcement software market and profiled in the report include Enzoic; Avatier; Specops Software; Safepass.me; and Zoho Corp (MANAGEENGINE); Hitachi ID Systems, Inc.; Netwrix Corporation; nFront Security, Inc.; Tools4ever (Password Complexity Manager (PCM); and Jumpcloud Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06279458/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Facebook parent company Meta Platforms has plans to monetize WhatsApp

    Facebook parent company Meta Platforms Inc. is adding commercial services to WhatsApp so businesses can build a custom dashboard to chat with customers and offer customer services. On Thursday, company CEO Mark Zuckerberg

  • China robot unicorn Hai Robotics eyes international expansion as market for warehouse automation cranks up

    Shenzhen-based warehouse robot start-up Hai Robotics, which counts Chinese e-commerce giants Alibaba Group Holding and JD.com among its clients, is speeding up international expansion with the goal of having half its business coming from outside China this year, the company's co-founder told the Post in an interview. Hai Robotics, founded in 2015, makes robots for moving and sorting boxes in warehouses, a market estimated to reach US$41 billion globally by 2027 amid widespread automation, accord

  • Microsoft Hires Chief Product Officer for Parts of Security Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. hired a new chief product officer for some of its security and management products as security chief Charlie Bell begins revamping the company’s cybersecurity product divisions. Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightChina in Talks With Russia to Buy Oil for Strategic ReservesApple Shows AR/VR Headset to Board in Sign of Progress on Key Project Target and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainEl

  • Apple Shows AR/VR Headset to Board in Sign of Progress on Key Project

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. executives previewed its upcoming mixed-reality headset to the company’s board last week, indicating that development of the device has reached an advanced stage, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightChina in Talks With Russia to Buy Oil for Strategic ReservesApple Shows AR/VR Headset to Board in Sign of Progress on Key Project Target and Walmart’s D

  • AppLovin Corp. (APP) Landed in Vulcan Value Partners’ Detractor List

    Vulcan Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. All five of the fund’s strategies trailed their respective benchmarks during the quarter. According to the fund, they ‘place no weight on short-term results, good or bad, and neither should you’. Vulcan Value […]

  • Square Unveils 'Ecosystem Of Ecosystems' Strategy At Investor Day

    Square-parent Block laid out its strategy for integrating Afterpay and Bitcoin products into its Cash App and merchant businesses.

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • Is Microsoft a Buy After Its Latest Earnings Report?

    The tech giant smashed Wall Street expectations, and although it beat them across the board, its Azure cloud division was the big winner.

  • Sony Embraces Metaverse to Connect With Gamers. Why Meta May Be in for a Battle.

    Sony –one of the world’s largest gaming companies—is embracing the metaverse as a way to create new experiences for game players. Sony (ticker: SONY ) CEO Kenichiro Yoshida added the metaverse is rising in importance, saying the company’s game division already has proficiency to generate realistic graphics, animations and sound. Other large technology companies have been investing aggressively in the metaverse—the futuristic vision where consumers can some day play, socialize and work in immersive virtual worlds.

  • 2 SaaS Stocks I'm Itching to Buy at the Right Price

    Cloudflare and Autodesk are great companies, but the sell-off in SaaS stocks will need to continue for prices to look attractive.

  • Canada Bans Huawei From 5G, Ending Years-Long Impasse

    (Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government joined Canada’s closest intelligence allies in banning Huawei Technologies Co. from fifth-generation wireless networks.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightChina in Talks With Russia to Buy Oil for Strategic ReservesApple Shows AR/VR Headset to Board in Sign of Progress on Key Project Target and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainElon Musk Gets Defensive Over Twit

  • U.S. orders federal agencies to update or remove certain VMWare products from networks

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. cybersecurity watchdog agency on Wednesday ordered federal officials to update or remove a slew of products made by digital services company VMWare Inc, saying hackers were actively using vulnerable versions of the products to break into targeted organizations. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) said in an advisory that hackers had managed to reverse engineer recent updates made to VMWare products and were using the knowledge to target old versions and hack into unpatched devices. The affected products include VMware Workspace ONE Access, which is meant to provide one-stop access to various digital services, and VMware vRealize Automation, which helps manage and automate complex IT processes.

  • BlackBerry Provides Long-term Financial Targets

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today provided its long-term financial targets in connection with its annual analyst summit event.

  • Apple takes shots at Meta, Google in new privacy ad

    Apple is taking on the whole internet in its new privacy ad for the iPhone.

  • Sony’s LinkBuds S are $200 noise-canceling earbuds with Auto Play

    Sony's latest LinkBuds offer a closed design and ANC, with several features that allow you to wear them all day and in a range of environments.

  • Sony delivers a killer new pair of earbuds

    While we were all (understandably) preoccupied with the latest addition to Sony’s excellent over-ear headphones, the LinkBuds S managed to mostly fly under the radar. The short answer is: smack in the middle of Sony’s growing lineup of fully wireless buds. The M4 are a truly premium set of earbuds at a truly premium price.

  • ‘A huge milestone’: Ethereum’s test network will undergo the ‘merge’ next month ahead of the actual upgrade on the main network

    Ethereum, the most used blockchain, is getting ready for the high-stakes "merge" from a proof-of-work mechanism to proof-of-stake. Next month, a key test network will have its own merge.

  • Canada bans Huawei and ZTE from 5G networks

    Canada will ban Chinese telecommunications giants Huawei and ZTE from its 5G wireless networks due to national security concerns, officials said Thursday.

  • Analyst Report: Sony Group Corporation

    Sony Group is a conglomerate with consumer electronics roots, which not only designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment and devices, but also is engaged in content businesses, such as console and mobile games, music, and movies. Sony is a global top company of CMOS image sensors, game consoles, professional broadcasting cameras, and music publishing, and is one of the top players on digital cameras, wireless earphones, recorded music, and movies, and so on. Sony’s business portfolio is well diversified with six major business segments. The company fully consolidated Sony Financial in September 2020, which provides life and non-life insurance, banking, and other financial services.

  • Microsoft’s records of Mariupol attacks will be used at future ‘Nuremberg trials’

    Records of Ukrainian hospital bombings automatically recorded by Microsoft will be used at future 'Nuremberg trials' of Russian war criminals, the company's president has said.