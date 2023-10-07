The past year for Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) investors has not been profitable

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) share price has gained 11% in the last three months. But in truth the last year hasn't been good for the share price. In fact, the price has declined 21% in a year, falling short of the returns you could get by investing in an index fund.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Unfortunately Air Transport Services Group reported an EPS drop of 27% for the last year. The share price fall of 21% isn't as bad as the reduction in earnings per share. So despite the weak per-share profits, some investors are probably relieved the situation wasn't more difficult.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Air Transport Services Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 18% in the last year, Air Transport Services Group shareholders lost 21%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 0.5%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Air Transport Services Group better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Air Transport Services Group that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

