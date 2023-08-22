The past year for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) investors has not been profitable

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. Unfortunately the Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) share price slid 14% over twelve months. That contrasts poorly with the market return of 6.0%. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. In the last ninety days we've seen the share price slide 22%. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last twelve months, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals increased its revenue by 67,224%. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. The share price drop of 14% over twelve months would be considered disappointing by many, so you might argue the company is getting little credit for its impressive revenue growth. Prima facie, revenue growth like that should be a good thing, so it's worth checking whether losses have stabilized.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 6.0% in the last year, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals shareholders might be miffed that they lost 14%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. It's worth noting that the last three months did the real damage, with a 22% decline. So it seems like some holders have been dumping the stock of late - and that's not bullish. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Amylyx Pharmaceuticals better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

