The past year for Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) investors has not been profitable

Taking the occasional loss comes part and parcel with investing on the stock market. And there's no doubt that Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) stock has had a really bad year. The share price has slid 54% in that time. On the bright side, the stock is actually up 19% in the last three years. Furthermore, it's down 36% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Unhappily, Aritzia had to report a 33% decline in EPS over the last year. The share price decline of 54% is actually more than the EPS drop. This suggests the EPS fall has made some shareholders are more nervous about the business.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Aritzia's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Aritzia shareholders are down 54% for the year, but the market itself is up 2.5%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 5% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Aritzia better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Aritzia (1 is a bit concerning) that you should be aware of.

