The past year for Australian Strategic Materials (ASX:ASM) investors has not been profitable

The art and science of stock market investing requires a tolerance for losing money on some of the shares you buy. But it's not unreasonable to try to avoid truly shocking capital losses. So spare a thought for the long term shareholders of Australian Strategic Materials Ltd (ASX:ASM); the share price is down a whopping 78% in the last twelve months. A loss like this is a stark reminder that portfolio diversification is important. Because Australian Strategic Materials hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. Furthermore, it's down 28% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

With just AU$4,136,000 worth of revenue in twelve months, we don't think the market considers Australian Strategic Materials to have proven its business plan. You have to wonder why venture capitalists aren't funding it. So it seems that the investors focused more on what could be, than paying attention to the current revenues (or lack thereof). For example, investors may be hoping that Australian Strategic Materials finds some valuable resources, before it runs out of money.

We think companies that have neither significant revenues nor profits are pretty high risk. You should be aware that there is always a chance that this sort of company will need to issue more shares to raise money to continue pursuing its business plan. While some such companies do very well over the long term, others become hyped up by promoters before eventually falling back down to earth, and going bankrupt (or being recapitalized). It certainly is a dangerous place to invest, as Australian Strategic Materials investors might realise.

When it reported in December 2022 Australian Strategic Materials had minimal cash in excess of all liabilities consider its expenditure: just AU$22m to be specific. So if it hasn't remedied the situation already, it will almost certainly have to raise more capital soon. With that in mind, you can understand why the share price dropped 78% in the last year. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Australian Strategic Materials' cash levels have changed over time.

In reality it's hard to have much certainty when valuing a business that has neither revenue or profit. Would it bother you if insiders were selling the stock? I would feel more nervous about the company if that were so. You can click here to see if there are insiders selling.

A Different Perspective

While Australian Strategic Materials shareholders are down 78% for the year, the market itself is up 2.0%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. With the stock down 28% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Australian Strategic Materials (of which 2 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Australian exchanges.

