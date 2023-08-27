The past year for Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) investors has not been profitable

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 12% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been less than pleasing. After all, the share price is down 42% in the last year, significantly under-performing the market.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Even though the Bridgewater Bancshares share price is down over the year, its EPS actually improved. It could be that the share price was previously over-hyped.

It seems quite likely that the market was expecting higher growth from the stock. But looking to other metrics might better explain the share price change.

Bridgewater Bancshares managed to grow revenue over the last year, which is usually a real positive. Since we can't easily explain the share price movement based on these metrics, it might be worth considering how market sentiment has changed towards the stock.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. If you are thinking of buying or selling Bridgewater Bancshares stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 7.9% in the last year, Bridgewater Bancshares shareholders lost 42%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 4% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Bridgewater Bancshares better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Bridgewater Bancshares you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

