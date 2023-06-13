The past year for Cake Box Holdings (LON:CBOX) investors has not been profitable

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. Unfortunately the Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX) share price slid 33% over twelve months. That's disappointing when you consider the market declined 4.6%. Longer term shareholders haven't suffered as badly, since the stock is down a comparatively less painful 23% in three years.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Unfortunately Cake Box Holdings reported an EPS drop of 3.1% for the last year. The share price decline of 33% is actually more than the EPS drop. This suggests the EPS fall has made some shareholders are more nervous about the business. The P/E ratio of 10.38 also points to the negative market sentiment.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Cake Box Holdings, it has a TSR of -30% for the last 1 year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Cake Box Holdings shareholders are down 30% for the year, (even including dividends), but the broader market is up 4.6%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. The three-year loss of 5% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. Although Baron Rothschild famously said to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Cake Box Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Cake Box Holdings that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on British exchanges.

