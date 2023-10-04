The past year for Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:CARLSBG) investors has not been profitable

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. For example, the Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:CARLSBG) share price is down 12% in the last year. That contrasts poorly with the market return of 10%. At least the damage isn't so bad if you look at the last three years, since the stock is down 1.8% in that time.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Even though the Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad share price is down over the year, its EPS actually improved. It's quite possible that growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

It's fair to say that the share price does not seem to be reflecting the EPS growth. So it's well worth checking out some other metrics, too.

Vibrant companies don't usually cut their dividends, so the recent reduction might help explain why the Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad share price has been weak.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad, it has a TSR of -8.8% for the last 1 year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad shareholders are down 8.8% for the year (even including dividends), but the market itself is up 10%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 4%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

