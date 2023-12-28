The past year for Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) investors has not been profitable

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 27% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been less than pleasing. In fact the stock is down 15% in the last year, well below the market return.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Even though the Citizens Financial Group share price is down over the year, its EPS actually improved. It could be that the share price was previously over-hyped.

It seems quite likely that the market was expecting higher growth from the stock. But looking to other metrics might better explain the share price change.

We don't see any weakness in the Citizens Financial Group's dividend so the steady payout can't really explain the share price drop. The revenue trend doesn't seem to explain why the share price is down. Of course, it could simply be that it simply fell short of the market consensus expectations.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. If you are thinking of buying or selling Citizens Financial Group stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Citizens Financial Group's TSR for the last 1 year was -9.9%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Investors in Citizens Financial Group had a tough year, with a total loss of 9.9% (including dividends), against a market gain of about 27%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 7% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Citizens Financial Group (at least 1 which is a bit concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

