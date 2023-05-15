The past year for Coursera (NYSE:COUR) investors has not been profitable

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. That downside risk was realized by Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 24%. That's disappointing when you consider the market returned 2.6%. Because Coursera hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 23% in the last 90 days. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Because Coursera made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last twelve months, Coursera increased its revenue by 23%. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Unfortunately that wasn't good enough to stop the share price dropping 24%. You might even wonder if the share price was previously over-hyped. However, that's in the past now, and it's the future that matters most.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

Coursera is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Coursera will earn in the future (free analyst consensus estimates)

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 2.6% in the last year, Coursera shareholders might be miffed that they lost 24%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. With the stock down 23% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Coursera .

We will like Coursera better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

