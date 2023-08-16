The past year for Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI) investors has not been profitable

Even the best stock pickers will make plenty of bad investments. And there's no doubt that Drilling Tools International Corp. (NASDAQ:DTI) stock has had a really bad year. The share price has slid 57% in that time. Drilling Tools International hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. It's down 59% in about a quarter.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Check out our latest analysis for Drilling Tools International

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Even though the Drilling Tools International share price is down over the year, its EPS actually improved. It could be that the share price was previously over-hyped.

It's fair to say that the share price does not seem to be reflecting the EPS growth. So it's well worth checking out some other metrics, too.

Drilling Tools International managed to grow revenue over the last year, which is usually a real positive. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 2.8% in the last year, Drilling Tools International shareholders might be miffed that they lost 57%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. It's worth noting that the last three months did the real damage, with a 59% decline. So it seems like some holders have been dumping the stock of late - and that's not bullish. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Drilling Tools International better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Drilling Tools International (including 1 which is concerning) .

Story continues

Of course Drilling Tools International may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.